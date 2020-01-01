Some of the Most Alarming Health Risks For Men in 2020

—

Please Note: This article is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person.

It is the most common and the most dangerous of them all. The environment we are living in, whatever we are breathing, everything is basically affecting our lungs. There is a reason our environment is in such a bad state. The climate is seeing such drastic changes as well. We are breathing toxins coming out of vehicles, factories, even from an air freshener. We are smoking cigarettes and whatnot. Men are smoking and exhaling the smoke and affecting those who don’t. So, the first one in our list that is alarming for men has to be lung cancer. Men who work at places surrounded by arsenic, chromium, or nickel are also prone to lung cancer. The past year an alarming amount of 9.6 million people had cancer. One in six of them had died.

How to Stay Safe

Make sure you do not smoke. It is bad. If you smoke, stop right now. Difficult but possible. Avoid inhaling toxic smoke in every possible way. Stay away from people who smoke or the things that produce smoke. Last but not least, eat lots of vegetables and fruits and workout every day.

Heart Disease

Heart disease is like an epidemic in men. It affects men two times more than women. One in three men has something wrong going on in their hearts. So, it is pretty evident that it is the most common cause of death in men. Even common than lung cancer. It is one of the riskiest cardiovascular diseases. Others are also related to heart, like heart failure, heart attack, and more. Due to long working hours sitting at the office, men often don’t get time to stay active. Their mind is always running, but the body is equally inactive. Add to that work stress. Lack of a Healthy Body Healthy Mind affects your heart. Smoking, obesity, cholesterol, diabetes, everything leads to heart disease. With a massive chest pain and lack of breath, a man might die within seconds. It doesn’t give scope to recover.

How to Stay Safe

Make sure you do not smoke, and this is going to come in the discussion often, as it is disastrous for your health. Take less stress. Give importance to your mental health. Taking stress and tension, be it for the most important reason, is never good. It causes heart attacks. Always stop yourself from overeating. Control your diabetes, sugar levels, blood pressure, and cholesterol. For all this, you need to eat good food and exercise daily.

Diabetes

Diabetes can hit a person like no other. It might be very common in women, but men are not immune to it. As a result of not being active, when you should have, it costs you a lifetime of medicines and care. You couldn’t make time to move, so now you have to move, and diabetes compels you to move. When you have type 1 diabetes, your insulin cells in the pancreas are basically destroyed. And in type 2, your body refuses to use the insulin. In both cases, your body lacks insulin. But type 2 is the most common between the two. When your insulin is not in use, that means your sugar level knows no bounds. It will go up, low, and nil, basically fluctuating and causing a massive health risk. When not in control, it starts damaging organs and limbs, resulting in death. Your wound takes time to heal as well and, in some cases, never heals.

How to Stay Safe

You guessed right, make sure you do not smoke. But smoking is not the prime reason, though. Don’t have too much sugar. Start exercising from a very early stage of your life, even if you are not overweight. It is not always about weight loss. Workout keeps your body fit and keep it away from several health risks. Drink more water. Do not take a lot of stress. If your parents have diabetes, then be extra careful. Even after taking all the precautions, if diabetes strikes you, try hard to keep it in control.

Men may be at high risk of these three health issues. The past year pretty much shows us that the coming year will also be the same in terms of health risk factors in men. So, you still have time in your hand to rectify yourself. If you are leading an unhealthy lifestyle, come out of it as soon as possible. Putting your health at risk is not worth it. For love for your closed ones, and the responsibilities towards your family, taking care of yourself is mandatory. So, try and try hard.

—

Photo: Shutterstock