What’s the Difference Between Medical Masks and PPE Face Masks?

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused worldwide disruption and has, undoubtedly, redefined a new “normal.” As the nation shifts into orange (moderate-risk) and yellow (low-risk) phases, the public has been advised to wear masks as a preventative measure to protect oneself from contracting the coronavirus.

Although daily wear of PPE (personal protective equipment) is an important step in abiding by CDC guidelines, mask use must be paired with proper social distancing. By adhering to such measures, the spread of the coronavirus will slow, and the curve will begin to flatten.

However, as PPE stocks are depleted, there have been rampant mask shortages. Despite store efforts to replenish stock, most customers are unaware of the different types of masks available to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

There’s a time and a place for every kind of mask. Here, we will investigate the different types of masks and where/when they should be used.

Medical face masks

N95 masks

The N95 masks are designed to tightly fit over your nose and mouth and act as a filter to any potentially harmful pathogens. This particular model usually filters at least 95% of the particles present in the air, including bacteria and viruses.

An identifiable characteristic of the N95 face mask is its oval or round design. For this model to be effective, the seal between the face and mask should be maintained and should be fitted properly in order to achieve maximum filtration.

Proper wear involves a snug fit on the wearer’s face. The N95 masks have built-in elastic bands that usually secure the mask around the face. Unfortunately, the seal cannot be created easily on people that have facial hair or on children.

Surgical masks

By design, surgical masks cover your mouth, nose, and chin and are usually disposable. They protect the wearer from sprays, splashes, and large-particle droplets while ensuring that passersby cannot spread infectious particles to the wearer or vice versa.

A surgical mask can also ensure that the wearer does not transmit infectious particles to surrounding surfaces, where others can potentially come in contact with harmful droplets.

The surgical masks vary by design and are attached differently on the head or the face. The mask is either rectangular in shape or flat, and it may have some folds.

The top part of the mask usually contains a metal strip that is flexible. This metal strip can easily adjust to the contours present on your nose, which means it can easily form a better fit.

A downside to the surgical mask is its inability to filter small particles such as bacteria and viruses. Nevertheless, they come in handy when it comes to curbing the spread of infectious particles from the person wearing the mask.

PPE Masks

Cloth face masks

Cloth masks like Shirtspace face masks are usually made of cotton. Like surgical masks, they are worn over the nose and mouth but are, unfortunately, not as effective as their N95 mask or surgical mask counterparts.

The cloth face mask is usually used within households or in a community setting. People often wear them in a pinch to protect themselves against the particles that arise from air pollution and infectious diseases.

While cloth face masks can be worn during epidemic situations, they cannot be classified as personal protective equipment.

Historically, in the 19th century, healthcare workers often relied on cloth face masks as a means of protection. In the 1960s, however, technology advanced, and healthcare workers opted to wear surgical masks instead. In the face of coronavirus, there has been a resurgence in the use of cloth face masks, after a massive shortage of respirators and surgical masks.

Respirators

Respirators (aka painting masks) have been designed to protect a person from inhaling hazardous materials present in the atmosphere. These hazardous materials can include vapors, fumes, and particulate matter such as dust and gases.

Respirators are classified into two major categories: air-supplied respirators and air-purifying respirators. The air-purifying respirators supply the wearer with air that is filtered from a contaminated atmosphere. Conversely, the air-supplied respirator has an alternate air supply.

Exercise masks

Originally, exercise masks were invented for runners training in high-altitude areas, as these masks are engineered to improve the wearer’s respiratory muscle fitness.

Training in an environment that has low oxygen levels usually increases the number of red blood cells in the blood and improves oxygen transport. When these athletes compete at sea level, they will experience a performance boost.

It is important to note that the use of the exercise masks will not alter the oxygen transport and hemoglobin levels in the blood.

DIY face masks

DIY face masks can be made using a bandana or even rolling up a shirt. While there is room for creativity in terms of material type, these masks are intended to cover the mouth and nose.

Though they may not be as effective as surgical masks, they come in handy when shielding a person from dust particles in the air. On the other hand, they are porous and cannot prevent someone from inhaling bacteria or viruses.

Takeaways

Combating the spread of the coronavirus has proven to be a significant challenge, and the experts have been tasked with formulating necessary precautions to curb the spread of the virus.

At the moment, the public should adhere to social distancing while also wearing the appropriate masks.

Using this list as a guide, we can understand the pros and cons associated with the different types of masks. For optimal protection against the coronavirus, you should opt for either a surgical or N95 mask.

