A Video About Debt That Doesn't Trash Millennials

A Video About Debt That Doesn’t Trash Millennials

Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked millennials about their debt, salaries, and other awkward money questions.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
– How much is your rent?
00:01
– 1,400 a month.
00:02
– It’s 1,100 ’cause it’s rent control.
00:04
– 2,800 per month.
00:06
– 2,800?
00:07
– Yeah. – And you’re how old?
00:09
– 19.
00:11
Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is Inside Intimacy.
00:14
Today we’re talking about millennials.
00:15
Are we spoiled brats or creative hustlers?
00:18
Let’s find out.
00:23
How much money do you make a year?
00:24
– Wow, personal, no?
00:26
I don’t know, about 50, 55, something like that?
00:29
– Just under about 35,000.
00:31
– I have no idea.
00:33
– You don’t know how much money you make?
00:34
– I don’t.
00:35
– Why, Stephanie?
00:36
– I don’t know.
00:37
I just take it to the accountant.
00:39
She does all that stuff and–
00:40
– So you have no idea.
00:41
You could make 300,000, you could make 10,000.
00:43
Who knows?
00:44
Not Stephanie.
00:45
– Yeah.
00:46
– 25,000?
00:47
– That sounds hard to live on.
00:48
– Yeah.
00:49
It’s a lot cheaper in Virginia.
00:51
– How much debt are you in?
00:52
– I think about, like, 200,000.
00:54
– 20,000.
00:55
– 13,000.
00:56
– 15,000.
00:57
– 2k.
00:58
– Why so good?
00:59
– I’ve been paying my student loans
01:00
every month since I’ve entered college.
01:02
I actually would get at least two part-time jobs
01:05
and then work along with work study
01:07
and then just a bunch of scholarships.
01:08
I applied to like 50 a year.
01:10
– And how much debt are you in?
01:11
– I have a mortgage.
01:13
– You own a home?
01:14
How old are you?
01:14
– 28.
01:15
– That’s impressive.
01:17
– Is it?
01:18
– It’s impressive to me.
01:18
I’m in my mid 30s and looking very good,
01:22
and nobody I know owns a house.
01:24
– I bought my house at 21.
01:27
– What?
01:28
Guys, let’s all move to New Zealand.
01:29
How much debt are you in?
01:31
– No debt, actually.
01:33
– How the heck did you do that?
01:34
– No college.
01:35
– Smart.
01:36
– Yes.
01:37
– What do you do for a living?
01:39
– I’m a musician.
01:41
– What do you do for a living?
01:42
– Musician for real, like–
01:44
– And how do you make money?
01:45
– I actually play music for a living.
01:47
– Okay. – It’s Los Angeles.
01:48
You can do that here, kind of.
01:49
– I actually work at a smoothie place
01:51
called Blended at my university,
01:53
and it’s basically like a self-automated robot
01:56
and I’m just working there to help pay off my college debt.
01:59
– So your job is to watch a robot prototype make a smoothie?
02:02
– Yeah, and like, refill the fruits I guess, yeah.
02:05
– That’s like literally your grandparents’ nightmare.
02:07
– I’m an actress and a model.
02:10
– Shocked, I’m so shocked.
02:11
– I’m an aerospace engineer.
02:14
– Whoa.
02:16
You’re single?
02:16
– I am single.
02:18
– Cool.
02:18
How tall are you, Chris?
02:19
– I’m six five.
02:20
– Oh my God.
02:21
Can you take this mic and just do an example
02:24
of what you do for promo stuff?
02:26
– Hey, this hat’s from Makaveli.
02:28
I got it at Zumiez.
02:29
If you’re interested, you can get one too.
02:31
– Have you ever had a regular punch-in job, nine to five?
02:34
– No.
02:35
– I open and manage a fitness center
02:37
in the mornings, at 5:30,
02:38
and then I work at an athletic association for high schools
02:41
and I do that with the second half of my day.
02:44
And then I also work as a private provider
02:46
for my sibling who has a disability.
02:49
– So, in addition to working 40 hours,
02:51
you take care of a sibling?
02:53
– Yeah.
02:54
– Do you have retirement savings?
02:56
– No.
02:57
– Do you have a 401 ?
02:57
– No.
02:58
– Roth?
02:59
– No.
03:00
– So what’s your plan for getting older and having money?
03:03
– I was gonna say I hope to die young, but…
03:05
– That ship has passed, baby.
03:06
– Oh!
03:07
– How much do you have in savings?
03:09
– Like $20,000.
03:13
– Oh my God, Chris.
03:14
I really feel like we’re vibing even more now.
03:17
How much money would make you happy?
03:18
– I would say 15 million is a cool number to start off with.
03:21
– Anywhere 60,000 plus would be just a,
03:24
that would be a good life.
03:25
– I would like to make at least, like, 70 or 80.
03:28
– I want 100,000 a year.
03:29
– Stephanie, your wish is my command.
03:31
I forgot to tell you guys, I also grant wishes.
03:33
So Stephanie, you’re gonna be making 100,000.
03:35
Somebody give her the check!
03:36
We have a $100,000 check for you.
03:38
We don’t, but believing in yourself is priceless.
03:41
What are the stereotypes that you hear about millennials?
03:44
What are the things you hear tossed around?
03:45
– The stereotypes I’m sick of hearing
03:46
is that we’re entitled.
03:47
– We are entitled.
03:50
– Entitled.
03:51
– Do you think these stereotypes are legit,
03:53
or just like baby boomer bullshit?
03:55
– Frankly, I think it’s kinda bullshit.
03:56
– I don’t feel that we’re entitled.
03:58
I just feel like it’s a different economy
04:01
where we can no longer afford
04:02
to buy the things that our parents could.
04:04
– So you make 30,000 a year.
04:06
You pay 400 in car, 400 in health insurance,
04:09
and how much student loans every month?
04:11
– About 250.
04:12
– So how much left do you have to spend?
04:14
– Just after I pay all my monthly bills,
04:16
I have maybe just about 150 to 200 that I just save.
04:19
– The older generations,
04:21
they picked a path and they stuck to it no matter what
04:25
because, for them, it was about trading time for money,
04:28
and that was what the purpose of life was
04:30
was to start a family, pay your bills, get a mortgage.
04:35
– What’s the millennial purpose of life?
04:37
– I think we seek purpose and meaning.
04:40
– What do you guys wanna do for a living?
04:43
Do you have a plan?
04:44
– Yes, I want to be a youth justice mentor
04:46
for juvenile delinquents,
04:47
just like help them through what they are going through,
04:50
because all they need is kind of love and affection,
04:52
and a lot of them don’t get it.
04:53
– I really wanna become a creative director
04:56
or I wanna have a business where I make clothes,
04:58
especially for people with disabilities.
05:00
– My dream job would be to work in athletics,
05:03
especially those who specialize
05:05
with those with disabilities.
05:07
– I want to be free.
05:10
To be able to make choices that make me happy.
05:14
– Are you free right now?
05:15
– I’m getting there.
05:16
– Good luck out there, Marissa.
05:17
I believe in you.
05:22
– I bought it because it’s made in America and I like that.
05:25
– Are you a Republican?
05:26
I really need you to be a Democrat for this to work.
05:28
– I wouldn’t say I’m a Democrat or a Republican.
05:30
Is that the dealbreaker?
05:31
– Kind of, yes.
05:33
Our relationship was, I don’t know, about five minutes.
05:35
It was fun while it lasted.
05:37
♪ SoulPancake ♪
05:39
♪ Subscribe ♪


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Soul Pancake

