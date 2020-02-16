A Video About Debt That Doesn’t Trash Millennials

—
Host and comedian Rose Surnow asked millennials about their debt, salaries, and other awkward money questions.
– How much is your rent?
– 1,400 a month.
– It’s 1,100 ’cause it’s rent control.
– 2,800 per month.
– 2,800?
– Yeah. – And you’re how old?
– 19.
Hi, I’m Rose Surnow and this is Inside Intimacy.
Today we’re talking about millennials.
Are we spoiled brats or creative hustlers?
Let’s find out.
How much money do you make a year?
– Wow, personal, no?
I don’t know, about 50, 55, something like that?
– Just under about 35,000.
– I have no idea.
– You don’t know how much money you make?
– I don’t.
– Why, Stephanie?
– I don’t know.
I just take it to the accountant.
She does all that stuff and–
– So you have no idea.
You could make 300,000, you could make 10,000.
Who knows?
Not Stephanie.
– Yeah.
– 25,000?
– That sounds hard to live on.
– Yeah.
It’s a lot cheaper in Virginia.
– How much debt are you in?
– I think about, like, 200,000.
– 20,000.
– 13,000.
– 15,000.
– 2k.
– Why so good?
– I’ve been paying my student loans
every month since I’ve entered college.
I actually would get at least two part-time jobs
and then work along with work study
and then just a bunch of scholarships.
I applied to like 50 a year.
– And how much debt are you in?
– I have a mortgage.
– You own a home?
How old are you?
– 28.
– That’s impressive.
– Is it?
– It’s impressive to me.
I’m in my mid 30s and looking very good,
and nobody I know owns a house.
– I bought my house at 21.
– What?
Guys, let’s all move to New Zealand.
How much debt are you in?
– No debt, actually.
– How the heck did you do that?
– No college.
– Smart.
– Yes.
– What do you do for a living?
– I’m a musician.
– What do you do for a living?
– Musician for real, like–
– And how do you make money?
– I actually play music for a living.
– Okay. – It’s Los Angeles.
You can do that here, kind of.
– I actually work at a smoothie place
called Blended at my university,
and it’s basically like a self-automated robot
and I’m just working there to help pay off my college debt.
– So your job is to watch a robot prototype make a smoothie?
– Yeah, and like, refill the fruits I guess, yeah.
– That’s like literally your grandparents’ nightmare.
– I’m an actress and a model.
– Shocked, I’m so shocked.
– I’m an aerospace engineer.
– Whoa.
You’re single?
– I am single.
– Cool.
How tall are you, Chris?
– I’m six five.
– Oh my God.
Can you take this mic and just do an example
of what you do for promo stuff?
– Hey, this hat’s from Makaveli.
I got it at Zumiez.
If you’re interested, you can get one too.
– Have you ever had a regular punch-in job, nine to five?
– No.
– I open and manage a fitness center
in the mornings, at 5:30,
and then I work at an athletic association for high schools
and I do that with the second half of my day.
And then I also work as a private provider
for my sibling who has a disability.
– So, in addition to working 40 hours,
you take care of a sibling?
– Yeah.
– Do you have retirement savings?
– No.
– Do you have a 401 ?
– No.
– Roth?
– No.
– So what’s your plan for getting older and having money?
– I was gonna say I hope to die young, but…
– That ship has passed, baby.
– Oh!
– How much do you have in savings?
– Like $20,000.
– Oh my God, Chris.
I really feel like we’re vibing even more now.
How much money would make you happy?
– I would say 15 million is a cool number to start off with.
– Anywhere 60,000 plus would be just a,
that would be a good life.
– I would like to make at least, like, 70 or 80.
– I want 100,000 a year.
– Stephanie, your wish is my command.
I forgot to tell you guys, I also grant wishes.
So Stephanie, you’re gonna be making 100,000.
Somebody give her the check!
We have a $100,000 check for you.
We don’t, but believing in yourself is priceless.
What are the stereotypes that you hear about millennials?
What are the things you hear tossed around?
– The stereotypes I’m sick of hearing
is that we’re entitled.
– We are entitled.
– Entitled.
– Do you think these stereotypes are legit,
or just like baby boomer bullshit?
– Frankly, I think it’s kinda bullshit.
– I don’t feel that we’re entitled.
I just feel like it’s a different economy
where we can no longer afford
to buy the things that our parents could.
– So you make 30,000 a year.
You pay 400 in car, 400 in health insurance,
and how much student loans every month?
– About 250.
– So how much left do you have to spend?
– Just after I pay all my monthly bills,
I have maybe just about 150 to 200 that I just save.
– The older generations,
they picked a path and they stuck to it no matter what
because, for them, it was about trading time for money,
and that was what the purpose of life was
was to start a family, pay your bills, get a mortgage.
– What’s the millennial purpose of life?
– I think we seek purpose and meaning.
– What do you guys wanna do for a living?
Do you have a plan?
– Yes, I want to be a youth justice mentor
for juvenile delinquents,
just like help them through what they are going through,
because all they need is kind of love and affection,
and a lot of them don’t get it.
– I really wanna become a creative director
or I wanna have a business where I make clothes,
especially for people with disabilities.
– My dream job would be to work in athletics,
especially those who specialize
with those with disabilities.
– I want to be free.
To be able to make choices that make me happy.
– Are you free right now?
– I’m getting there.
– Good luck out there, Marissa.
I believe in you.
– I bought it because it’s made in America and I like that.
– Are you a Republican?
I really need you to be a Democrat for this to work.
– I wouldn’t say I’m a Democrat or a Republican.
Is that the dealbreaker?
– Kind of, yes.
Our relationship was, I don’t know, about five minutes.
It was fun while it lasted.
♪ SoulPancake ♪
♪ Subscribe ♪
