Exploring the Universe: Crash Course Big History #2

In which John Green, Hank Green, and Emily Graslie teach you about what happened in the Universe after the big bang. They’ll teach you about cosmic background radiation, how a bunch of hydrogen and helium turned into stars, formed galaxies, created heavy elements, and eventually created planets.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

Hi, I’m John Green and this is Crash Course Big History. Today we’re gonna be exploring

00:04

what happened to the universe after the Big Bang, particularly how you and I and everyone

00:09

you know, emerged from stars. And we’ll also be investigating the burning question of why

00:14

anyone who studies history has to care about chemistry.

00:17

Mr Green! Mr Green! I’m sorry, but I hate chemistry. Why can’t we just learn about like,

00:20

English kings stabbing each other!?

00:22

Sorry, me from the past. The thing is, if you look far back enough in your family tree,

00:26

you’re going to find not just like farmers and foragers and fish and microbes… You’re

00:31

gonna find stars. And I don’t mean stars like Kim Kardashian, who is actually not a star

00:35

— she is a person! I mean actual stars, Me From the Past. And to understand how we got

00:40

from stars to people, you’re gonna need some chemistry.

00:43

[Theme Music]

00:52

So, last episode, we went from the very beginning of everything to the release of Cosmic Background

00:57

Radiation, and CBR is a major piece of evidence that the Big Bang happened. Studying it closely

01:02

also tells us the age of the universe and it allows us to see the minute variations in temperature

01:08

and density of the early universe. And it turns out that those tiny differences are a really big deal.

01:14

So when the universe inflated from much, much smaller than an atom to the size of a grapefruit

01:19

in a split second, there were quantum fluctuations — tiny little blips on the unpredictable

01:24

quantum scale — and they created those little variations that we see in Cosmic Background

01:29

Radiation. And as the universe continued to expand — I mean, it is currently larger than

01:32

a grapefruit — those variations in density were inflated to such a scale that gravity

01:37

was able to take hold and start clumping together clouds of hydrogen and helium gas.

01:42

So 380,000 years after the Big Bang, the universe was becoming an increasingly cold and increasingly

01:48

boring place. Like, temperatures were no longer high enough to forge new elements, and if

01:53

hydrogen and helium hadn’t clumped together, nothing would have ever happened, ever again!

01:59

Our universe would just be a dull, homogeneous place with some clouds of hydrogen and helium

02:04

gas floating around. Dull and gassy, just like North Dakota. I’m just kidding, North

02:09

Dakota! You do have a lot of natural gas, but you’re very interesting! I mean, you have

02:12

Mount Rushmore! What’s that? Oh. Oh, I see. Sorry. Yeah, mmm. Ugh!

02:18

But what happened is that while the universe on the whole continued to cool, thanks to those

02:22

tiny variations that emerged during inflation, certain pockets of the universe were about to get very hot!

02:29

Indeed! A liberal dose of hot sauce was yet to come! Hydrogen and helium, though, are light gasses.

02:34

They are the lightest two elements — so light that they require very little

02:38

encouragement to escape the Earth’s atmosphere. But while the explosive force of the Big Bang

02:43

flings matter and energy apart, gravity has the ability to pull tiny pockets of the cosmos

02:48

back together — provided it has some wrinkles in the universe to work with.

02:52

As gravity sucked hydrogen and helium atoms together, enormous thick clouds began to form.

02:58

While the expansion of the universe continued to increase the gaps between these clouds,

03:02

the density of these pockets also increased. The vastness of empty space began to be filled

03:07

with tiny islands where atoms of hydrogen and helium were increasingly squished together.

03:12

Despite being the lightest of all the elements, the immense amount of all that gas built pressure

03:17

up in the center. Increasing pressure meant increasing temperatures, just like after your

03:23

2am taco run, suddenly these gassy pockets were burning inside. It was in this rather uncomfortable

03:28

state of heartburn that the first stars flared into life, roughly 100 million years after the Big Bang.

03:35

By a billion years after the big bang, the universe was starting to look like what we

03:38

think of as a universe — an immense vastness littered with hundreds of billions of galactic

03:43

islands, containing hundreds of billions of stars. And as recent work with the Kepler

03:47

space telescope has revealed, a mind-numbing number of planets.

03:50

So the universe is big! It’s really big! But it’s not so big that it’s impossible for the

03:55

average person to get a mental picture of like, our neighborhood.

03:58

Our galaxy, the Milky Way, formed from these galactic mergers with other galaxies that

04:03

stopped like, around 10 billion years ago. Our galaxy’s about 100,000 light years across,

04:08

which means that it takes, you know, 100,000 years for light to get across it.

04:12

And even if humans become like, technologically capable of colonizing the galaxy in the next millions of

04:18

years, our little galactic island is probably where we’re gonna stay, just peeping out on the rest of the universe.

04:25

So there are between 200 and 400 billion stars in the Milky Way, with huge distances between them.

04:31

There hasn’t been a merger between our galaxy and another for a long time, but our

04:36

neighbor, Andromeda — which has closer to a trillion stars — is actually set to collide

04:40

with us in 3.75 billion years. But don’t worry, this isn’t gonna be like a car crash, because

04:46

the vast distances between stars make it very unlikely that stars will actually hit each

04:51

other in such an event, although many new stars will form.

04:54

Instead of a car crash, think of like a three billion year long tango of two graceful galactic

05:00

dancers. This is gonna totally mess up the constellations that we’re familiar with now,

05:04

but the good news is that by that time, the sun will have wiped out life on Earth regardless,

05:07

so we won’t have to worry about it! And the even better news is that, let’s face it, there’s

05:11

no way our species is making it until the sun wipes us out.

05:13

As far as these galactic islands go, ours is a modest size. Like, Malin 1 is a spiral

05:19

galaxy like ours, but it’s a whopping 680 thousand light years across. And the giant

05:24

elliptical galaxy, excitingly named M87 — because astronomers are so good at naming things — is

05:29

980 thousand light years across. And with its radio jets, the elliptical galaxy Hercules A —

05:35

that’s a slightly better name — is a whopping 1.5 million light years across from end to end.

05:40

Galactic islands are separated by millions and millions of light years, and the Virgo

05:44

Supercluster of galaxies, to which the Milky Way belongs, is roughly 110 million light

05:49

years in diameter, and that’s only one of many, likely infinite, Superclusters in the universe.

05:55

Wait, literally infinite? Wow!

05:57

Unfortunately, we can’t know whether the universe truly is infinite or not, because of a little

06:02

thing called the cosmic horizon. We can only see the light that has reached us from the

06:06

start of the universe 13.8 billion years ago. Simply looking into the sky is an act of investigating

06:13

history, and the farther we look back, we begin to see more primitive things —

06:17

the first stars and galaxies.

06:19

Mind you, the light we observe billions of years after it first shone, and the continued

06:23

expansion of the universe, means that the cosmic horizon is approximately 46 billion

06:28

light years away by now. Roughly double that, and you know that our little cosmic bubble

06:33

is about 92 billion light years across. I mean, compare that to our already-huge 100 thousand light year galaxy!

06:40

Just for a little bit of context, the circumference of the earth is less than one fifth of one

06:45

light second. But beyond our little cosmic bubble, there is more universe eternally inflating.

06:51

And where our universe is sort of one hole in a block of Swiss cheese, other holes might

06:56

exist in that block of cheese, multiple universes with laws of physics completely different from ours!

07:03

John from the Past: What!?

07:04

I know, right?! It’s nuts! It’s actually more like cheese, but it’s nuts!

07:08

But our cosmic bubble, while it’s very large, is not such an intimidating place. Like it’s

07:12

pretty easy just to get a mental picture of it — a vast bubble with a lot of empty space

07:18

and a light dusting of galaxies.

07:20

To further this point, and don’t take this too seriously, but in 2002, Karl Glazebrook

07:24

and Ivan Baldry added up the light from 200,000 galaxies and determined that if you were able

07:30

to stand outside our cosmic bubble and look at it with human eyes, the color of our universe

07:36

would be — wait for it! — beige. That’s a bit of an anti-climax so they tried to dress

07:40

it up by calling it Cosmic Latte. But I don’t mind beige. I mean, look. This stuff is gigantic

07:45

and somewhat scary, but you can’t be scared of beige!

07:48

And a lot of cosmologists infuse their lessons with a sense of awe at this vast expanse.

07:53

And that awe is certainly justified — I mean, the universe is literally awesome.

07:58

But let me ask you this: if you lived in New York City, would you feel bashful or depressed

08:02

about the size of your city compared to say, the miles and miles of the plains of Saskatchewan?

08:07

So yeah, there are millions and millions of light years of empty space, but it’s empty

08:12

space! One thing we find out about the rising complexity in Big History is just how unique

08:17

some of these tiny areas of the universe can be. This is where the action is!

08:22

Enough of the pontification! Let’s get back to those gassy heartburn-suffering stars!

08:26

As core regions of the gas clouds heat up, the atoms get jumpy, move faster and faster

08:30

and collide with ever-increasing ferocity. Eventually it’s ferocious enough to overcome

08:35

the electric repulsion between the atoms, they fuse and the cloud officially becomes a star.

08:40

Hydrogen atoms fuse into helium atoms at about ten million degrees, releasing yet more energy.

08:45

The sun is a massive hydrogen bomb in the sky, and the release of energy in just the

08:50

right amounts is very good for us, provided we don’t mess up the ozone layer too bad or

08:55

spend too much time tanning on the beach.

08:56

When it comes to stars, size matters. If an initial cloud is smaller than 8% of the size

09:01

of our sun, it’ll never form a star — maybe only a brown dwarf. If the initial cloud is

09:06

60-100 times our sun, it will probably split into two or more regions of stellar formation.

09:12

If the cloud is between 8% and eight times the size of our sun, it has a longer lifespan.

09:18

Our sun is middle-aged and will last for about another 5 billion years. Much smaller stars

09:23

may have lifespans of hundreds of billions of years. Large stars sometimes only live

09:29

for a few hundred million years.

09:30

As all stars run out of hydrogen and helium as fuel, the outer edges of the star swells

09:36

up. Fusion of heavier elements occurs, requiring higher and higher temperatures, creating heavier

09:41

and heavier elements, all the way up to iron. But elements heavier than iron can’t be created

09:45

in the stars – there simply isn’t enough energy to fuse those heavier nuclei together.

09:49

So how is the rest of the periodic table formed? When giant stars, 8-60 times the size of our

09:55

sun, exhaust their fuel, they collapse. This may last no longer than a second, but it will

10:00

be followed by a huge explosion. These explosions shine with the energy of billions of stars,

10:08

and combined with proton and neutron capture, supernovae are responsible for creating the

10:13

heavier elements of the periodic table. Flinging out these elements, the rest of the cosmos

10:17

is fertilized and nourished by the ashes of dead stars.

10:21

Carl Sagan said it best: “We are made of star stuff.” And he really meant that! I mean,

10:26

you see this globe? It was made in the belly of a star! You see your computer? Made in

10:31

the belly of a star. Your dog? Made in the belly of a star. Your right hand — made in

10:36

the belly of a star. Your left hand? Potentially made in the belly of a different star. Stellar

10:41

evolution bridges the gap between the mind-boggling origin of our universe and the tangible material

10:48

stuff that you see around you. And in fact, the tangible material stuff that you are!

10:52

Humans haven’t just appeared out of nowhere. We’ve changed form. We used to be much hotter

10:57

of course — I mean temperature-wise. This is why chemistry is important to understanding

11:00

the grand narrative of 13.8 billion years, and it’s also why we look at the big history

11:06

of individual objects — something we call “little big histories”.

11:09

Like, see this ring on my finger? I bought it in a jewelry store — a nice person sold

11:13

it to me, a jeweler crafted it and miners dug it out of the ground. But it got there

11:17

by being flung out of a huge star in a massive explosion billions of years ago. It wound

11:23

up in our solar system, was part of the tiny .1% of matter that didn’t get sucked into

11:27

the sun, accreted from the dusty debris in the one sliver of the solar system where the

11:32

Earth was, and because gold is an iron-loving element, it was more prone to sink to the

11:37

center of the Earth, making it even more unlikely that it should be found on the Earth’s crust!

11:42

Rare and shiny things are valued by a lot of human social orders, and during the agrarian

11:46

era, gold became a sign of social-standing and wealth. And in marriage tradition, giving

11:50

someone an expensive gift can be a sign of esteem, hence Sarah and I spent $450 on this

11:55

which we could have spent on an Xbox!

11:58

Tiny wrinkles in the early universe had a major impact on one of the unifying themes

12:02

of 13.8 billion years — rising complexity. Wrinkles created stars, stars created elements,

12:09

and some of those elements came together to form life, and of course, us.

12:13

Gradually, we see an increase in the number of connections in building blocks present

12:17

in the universe. For instance, a star’s comprised primarily of two elements, hydrogen and helium.

12:22

But here’s the thing — if there had been no wrinkles in the early universe, energy would

12:26

have been evenly distributed across the cosmos. Without flow of energy, like say, that through

12:31

a star, no complexity can arise — none whatsoever. This state of existence is called thermodynamic

12:37

disequilibrium, which means that energy is not evenly distributed.

12:40

A simple structure like a star is big, but it’s just a large pile of the lightest elements

12:45

and doesn’t score very high in energy flow density. Your brain is 75,000 times more complex

12:51

than a similar sized chunk of the sun. Its building blocks and nodes are way more intricate.

12:56

Your brain has way more connections than there are stars in the galaxy.

12:59

You wouldn’t think a story than spans cosmology, geology, biology, and human history would have

13:04

a unifying theme, but rising complexity is something that stretches across all 13.8 billion years.

13:10

And it began with those tiny wrinkles in the early cosmos.

13:13

So now, moving past, I hope you see why a basic understanding of chemistry is important

13:17

to understanding our ancestry. I mean, stars are pretty much your great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great-great

13:23

etc grandparents! And you wouldn’t ignore your grandparents, would you?!

13:27

Mr Green, Mr Green! No — no way! I mean, they’re a big part of my plan to get a car for my sixteenth birthday!

13:31

That’s really touching, Me From the Past. Also I’ve got bad news for you.

13:34

So in today’s episode, we’ve learned that everything around us, everything that we can

13:37

touch and feel and see, even us, is debris floating around enormous stars in the vacuum of space.

13:45

We clump into specks, we change form, but we owe our entire existence to these burning,

13:51

gassy balls that we see in the night sky. We may just be the ashes of dead stars, but

13:56

those ashes hold the potential to arrange themselves in increasingly complex ways, from

14:02

which the Earth and all it contains, can arise. But more on that next time!

