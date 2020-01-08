Jeffrey Dahmer Biography: The Trophy Collector

—
Undoubtedly one of modern history’s most notorious and abhorrent killers — his crimes are the stuff of nightmares. Over the course of 13 years, he prowled for men and lured them back to his house before drugging and strangling them.
—
—
