Prejudice and Discrimination: Crash Course Psychology #39

—



—

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00

In February 1999, four New York City police officers were on patrol in the Bronx when

00:04

they saw a young black man standing on a stoop. They thought he looked suspicious. When they

00:09

pulled over, he retreated into the doorway and began digging in his pocket. He kept digging

00:14

as the police shouted at him to show his hands; a few seconds later, the man, Amadou Diallo,

00:18

a 23-year-old immigrant from Guinea, was dead, hit by 19 of the 41 bullets that the

00:24

police fired at him. What Diallo was reaching for was his wallet. He was going for his ID

00:29

as he stood on the steps of his own apartment building.

00:32

Diallo’s story, and the officer’s fatal pre-judgment of him, is recounted in Malcolm Gladwell’s

00:37

2005 bestseller Blink. Gladwell, and the social psychologists whose

00:40

work he draws upon, explores Diallo’s case as an example of that grey area between deliberate

00:46

violence and an accident, propagated by non-conscious, or implicit biases.

00:51

The officers did discriminate against Diallo, but the prejudice they acted on may have been

00:55

driven by something more subtle than simple hatred.

00:58

And that’s an important thing to think about. Yes, there are lots of overtly bigoted people

01:02

and policies at work all over the world, but what we’re interested in today is the more

01:06

insidious, non-conscious automatic bias, and how it can affect our behavior.

01:11

The fact is, our implicit biases affect the way we relate to others in a very real way.

01:16

Our race, gender, age, religion, or sexual orientation can make the difference between

01:21

whether we get a job or not, a fair paycheck, or a good rental, or whether we get randomly

01:26

pulled over or shot and killed for reaching for a wallet.

01:29

In the last two episodes, we’ve examined how we think about and how we influence one another,

01:33

but social psychology is also about how we relate to one another.

01:36

Like what factors might cause us to help another person, or harm them, or fear them? What are

01:41

the social, and cognitive, and emotional roots of prejudice, racism, and sexism, and how

01:44

do they shape our society? These are some of the aspects of ourselves that are the hardest

01:48

and most uncomfortable for us to explore, which is why they’re so important to understand.

02:02

We’ve all been unfairly judged in our time, and let’s not pretend that we haven’t done

02:07

our fair share of uninformed judging too.

02:09

Like it or not, prejudice is a common human condition.

02:12

Prejudice just means “prejudgment.” It’s an unjustified, typically negative attitude toward

02:17

an individual or group. Prejudicial attitudes are often directed along

02:20

the lines of gender, ethnic, socioeconomic status, or culture, and by definition, prejudice

02:25

is not the same thing as stereotyping or discrimination, although the three phenomena are intimately related.

02:31

People may distrust a female mechanic. That’s a prejudicial attitude, but it’s rooted in

02:36

a stereotype, or over-generalized belief about a particular group.

02:40

Although it’s often discussed in a negative way, stereotyping is really more of a general

02:44

cognitive process that doesn’t have to be negative. It can even be accurate at times.

02:48

Like, I have the stereotype that all crows have wings, injuries and birth defects aside.

02:54

And that happens to be true.

02:55

But on the negative end, your prejudice against female mechanics may be rooted in some inaccurate

03:00

stereotype about women’s skills with a socket wrench.

03:02

And when stereotypical beliefs combine with prejudicial attitudes and emotions, like fear

03:07

and hostility, they can drive the behavior we call discrimination.

03:10

So a prejudiced person won’t necessarily act on their attitude. Say you believe in the

03:16

stereotype that overweight people are lazy. You might then feel a prejudiced distaste

03:20

when you see someone who appears overweight.

03:22

But if you act on your prejudice, and, say, refuse to hire them for a job or don’t let

03:26

them sit at your lunch counter, then you’ve crossed over into discriminating against them.

03:30

The former apartheid system of racial segregation in South Africa, the Nazis’ mass killing of

03:34

Gypsies, Jewish people, and other groups, and centuries of bloodshed between Protestants

03:38

and Catholics, are all extreme examples of violent prejudice and discrimination.

03:42

The good news is that in many cultures, certain forms of overt prejudice have waned over time.

03:48

For example, in 1937 only 1/3 of Americans said that they’d vote for a qualified woman to

03:52

be president, while in 2007, that figure was up to nearly 90 percent.

03:56

But of course more subtle prejudices can still linger.

03:59

In the past, we’ve talked about dual-process theories of thought, memories, and attitudes,

04:02

and that while we’re aware of our explicit thoughts, or implicit cognition still operates

04:08

under the radar, leaving us clueless about its effect on our attitudes and behavior.

04:12

In the same way, prejudice can be non-conscious and automatic. And I mean it can be so non-conscious

04:18

that even when people ask us point-blank about our attitudes, we unwillingly or unknowingly

04:22

don’t always give them an honest answer.

04:24

Do you think that men are better at science the women? Or that Muslims are more violent

04:28

than Christians? Or that overweight people are unhealthy?

04:31

Our tendency to unwittingly doctor our answers to questions like these is why we have the

04:36

implicit association test, or IAT. The test was implemented in the late 1990s to try to

04:40

gauge implicit attitudes, identities, beliefs, and biases that people are unwilling or unable to report.

04:47

You can take the IAT online and measure your implicit attitudes in all kinds of topics,

04:51

from race, religion, and gender to disability, weight, and sexuality. It’s basically a timed categorization task.

04:57

For example, the age-related IAT looks at implicit attitudes about older vs. younger

05:02

people. In it, you might be shown a series of faces, old and young, and objects, pleasant

05:07

and unpleasant, like pretty flowers vs. a pile of garbage.

05:10

You’re then asked to sort these pictures, so you’d press the left key if you see a young

05:13

face or a pleasant object, and press the right key if you see an old face or an unpleasant

05:17

object. That’s the stereotypic condition. Your keystrokes correspond to stereotypical

05:22

pairs; in this case, associating good stuff with youth and bad stuff with older age.

05:27

Then the test asks you to do the same thing in a counter-stereotypic condition, pressing

05:31

the left key if you see a young face or an unpleasant object and the right key if you

05:35

see an old face or a pleasant object.

05:37

The core of the test is your reaction time. Are you faster at sorting when you’re working

05:41

with a stereotypical pairing than you are with counter-stereotypical pairings? If that’s

05:45

the case, even though you may think you’re unprejudiced, you’ve got an implicit association

05:49

between youth and goodness, which, as you might guess, may have some implications about

05:53

how you think and act toward older people.

05:56

The test is widely used in research, and contrary to what some critics think, it’s surprisingly

06:00

predictive of discriminatory behavior in all kinds of experimental settings.

06:04

So that’s one way to measure subtle, implicit prejudice. But obviously, overt prejudice

06:09

is far from dead. That’s why discrimination studies are prominent in social psychology

06:13

research, and they can also predict, sometimes with scary accuracy, how discrimination might

06:18

show up in broad social patterns, like wage inequality and job opportunity gaps.

06:23

For instance, the 2012 Yale study led by social scientist Corinne Moss-Racusin demonstrated

06:27

that science faculty across the country systematically discriminated against female science students.

06:32

In a double-blind study, a representative sample of science faculty members were asked

06:37

to hire a fictional student applicant for a lab-manager job.

06:40

When the applicant’s name was Jennifer, instead of John, they viewed her as less competent,

06:45

were less likely to hire her, offered her less money, and were less likely to mentor her.

06:49

And this prejudice was even exhibited by women faculty members.

06:52

And that’s an important point. People on both sides of the stereotype tend to respond similarly,

06:56

with the subjects of prejudice themselves often holding the same stereotypical implicit

07:01

attitudes or engaging in the same discriminatory behavior.

07:04

So when we say that stereotypes are pervasive, we mean pervasive.

07:07

Now it’s all too easy to hold up examples of how people are prejudiced, but the real

07:11

root of the issue is why they are.

07:14

Here are a few possibilities:

07:15

For one, prejudices can come up as a way of justifying social inequalities. This happens

07:20

when people on both sides of the power and wealth spectrum start believing that people

07:23

get what they deserve, and they deserve what they get. This is called the just-world phenomenon.

07:29

Prejudices can also be driven by the “us vs. them,” or as social psychologists often call

07:34

it, the ingroup-outgroup phenomenon. Whether you’re in a soccer stadium, or the political

07:38

arena or school lunchroom, or, you know, in the comments of this video, dividing the world

07:43

into in-groups and out-groups definitely drives prejudice and discrimination.

07:46

But an in-group identity also gives its members the benefits of communal solidarity and a

07:51

sort of safety in numbers. This in-group bias, or tendency to favor your own group at the

07:56

expense of others, is powerful, even when it’s totally irrational. One common social

08:00

psychology exercise on in-group favoritism involves dividing a class into two arbitrary

08:04

groups, say, those wearing sneakers and those not wearing sneakers. Each person sits with

08:09

his or her group and is told to list differences between themselves and the opposing group.

08:13

The lists usually start out pretty tame, but become more strident as they grow longer. Eventually,

08:18

you have sneaker-wearing kids saying that they’re just smarter than the people without

08:22

sneakers. The kids who don’t have sneakers say that the other kids are trashy and low-class.

08:26

Soon enough, each group has inflated itself and derided the opposing group, even though

08:30

the division between the two was essentially meaningless to begin with.

08:33

Little exercises like this illustrate the power of any ingroup-outgroup distinction

08:37

in creating conflict between groups, and that brings us to the psychological nature of conflict itself.

08:43

History is littered with examples of how the us vs. them mentality has fueled violence

08:47

in warfare, which is exactly what we’ll be talking about next time.

08:51

Today, you learned about how prejudice, stereotyping, and discrimination affect how we interact

08:55

and relate to one another. You learned how prejudice can often be non-conscious and automatic

09:00

and how tools like the Implicit Association Test help reveal and measure it. We also looked

09:05

at the implications of the ingroup-outgroup phenomenon, and how it can lead to strong

09:10

in-group bias that often turns aggressive.

09:13

This episode of Crash Course Psychology was sponsored by Shane Barr, whose young adult

09:17

sci-fi adventure book, Reset, is available on Amazon.

09:21

Thanks for watching, especially to all of our Subbable subscribers who make Crash Course

09:24

possible. To find out how you can become a supporter or lead sponsor like Shane, just

09:28

go to Subbable.com/CrashCourse.

09:30

This episodes was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant

09:34

is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor and sound

09:39

designer is Michael Aranda, and the graphics team is Thought Cafe.

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.