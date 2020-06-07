Rainn Wilson Is a Master Ping Pong Jedi

—
Rainn Wilson will kick your ass at ping pong. http://www.SoulPancake.com
—
—
Transcript Provided by YouTube:
00:00
Hey, everybody. Rainn Wilson here.
00:02
I wanted to talk to you about soulpancake.com.
00:06
You see, there’s a new version out.
00:07
So, maybe you haven’t been there in a while.
00:09
Maybe you haven’t been there at all.
00:11
But you have got to check out SoulPancake.
00:13
It is beautiful.
00:15
The new graphics are delicious.
00:18
The interactivity is vital.
00:20
It’s an amazing social networking site
00:22
that explores life’s big questions.
00:24
Come on by. We’ve got perspectives
00:27
you can dig into.
00:29
We’ve got creative challenges and activities
00:31
and the steady stream
00:32
of life’s big questions from all over the world.
00:35
There’s direct messaging now,
00:36
a search function that you’ve been asking for.
00:39
So, I beg of you,
00:40
please consider coming back to soulpancake.com.
—
Previously published on YouTube.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video.
