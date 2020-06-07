Rainn Wilson Is a Master Ping Pong Jedi

—

Rainn Wilson will kick your ass at ping pong. http://www.SoulPancake.com

Hey, everybody. Rainn Wilson here.

I wanted to talk to you about soulpancake.com.

You see, there’s a new version out.

So, maybe you haven’t been there in a while.

Maybe you haven’t been there at all.

But you have got to check out SoulPancake.

It is beautiful.

The new graphics are delicious.

The interactivity is vital.

It’s an amazing social networking site

that explores life’s big questions.

Come on by. We’ve got perspectives

you can dig into.

We’ve got creative challenges and activities

and the steady stream

of life’s big questions from all over the world.

There’s direct messaging now,

a search function that you’ve been asking for.

So, I beg of you,

please consider coming back to soulpancake.com.

