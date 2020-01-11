The Power of Motivation: Crash Course Psychology #17

Get Daily Email
Transcript Provided by YouTube:

 

00:00
You’ve probably heard this story.
00:01
Aron Ralston was out climbing in Utah’s Bluejohn Canyon when a giant rock shifted under his
00:06
feet, and he fell, pinning his right arm to the canyon wall. He was stuck, and worse,
00:11
he hadn’t told anyone where we was going.
00:13
For the next five days, Ralston tried to move and chip away at the rock. He ate his remaining
00:19
food, drank the last of his water. Eventually he drank his own urine, and started videotaping
00:24
his goodbyes.
00:25
But then something happened. Ralston had a dream. He saw himself as a father, picking
00:30
up his son, and with that vision, an overpowering will to survive kicked in. He broke his arm
00:36
bones, sawed through his flesh with a dull pocket knife, and freed himself.
00:40
Ralston harnessed some of our most powerful psychological forces — hunger, thirst, desire
00:45
to be part of a family, need to return to the human community — they ignited his tenacity,
00:51
which allowed him to do an incredible thing.
00:53
He harnessed the power of motivation.
00:55
Obviously, in a big, big way.
01:00
[INTRO]
01:03
In its most basic sense, motivation is the need or desire to do something. Whether that
01:13
need is biological, social, or emotional, and whether that something is making dinner,
01:18
going to college, or cutting off your arm, motivation is what gets you moving.
01:22
But the big question is, why? Why do we do anything? I mean, why ever bother changing
01:28
out of my sweatpants?
01:30
Psychologists often view motivation in one of four ways. On their own, none of these
01:35
theories is perfect, but taken together, they help us understand what drives us. Let’s start
01:39
with the first theory: an evolutionary perspective.
01:42
For a while in the early 20th century, it was popular to think of all behaviors as instincts,
01:46
or innate drives to act a certain way. But this so-called Instinct Theory was misguided,
01:51
in part because the presence of a tendency doesn’t always mean it’s supposed to be there.
01:55
Like, we can imagine why a bunch of people might start rioting at a heated soccer match,
01:59
but to say that they’re supposed to — a little short-sighted.
02:03
Evolution is a far more complex, chaotic, and interesting process than that. Plenty
02:06
of behaviors could just be accidents of evolution — late paleontologist Stephen Jay Gould called
02:11
these accidents “spandrels,” or traits that rather than being “adaptive” just stuck around
02:16
as byproducts of other processes.
02:18
Today we define instincts as complex, unlearned behaviors that have a fixed pattern throughout
02:23
a species. For example, dogs instinctively shake their fur when wet, salmon return to
02:28
the stream in which they hatched, and human babies know how to suckle just minutes after
02:32
being born.
02:33
These are true, genetically-predisposed instincts that do not require learning.
02:37
But today we understand that while certain tendencies may be genetic, individual experience
02:42
plays a major role in behavior and motivation, as well.
02:45
So another theory of motivation suggests that a physiological need, or drive, simply compels
02:50
us to reduce that need. This is called the drive-reduction theory. This can be as simple
02:55
as hearing my stomach growl, and looking for a burrito. My need is food, my drive is hunger,
03:00
my drive-reduction behavior is burrito.
03:03
Drive reduction is all about maintaining your body’s homeostasis — the physiological balance
03:06
of its systems.
03:07
As much as we’re pushed to reduce our drives, we’re also pulled along by incentives — the
03:12
positive or negative stimuli that either entice or repel us. The mouth-watering smell of that
03:17
burrito pulls me toward it, just as much as my hunger pushes me there.
03:21
However, we’re also clearly more complicated than our homeostatic systems, and drive-reduction
03:25
theory may over-simplify a lot of our behavior. For example, a person may fast for days, ignoring
03:32
their body’s hunger to honor some spiritual or political cause; and I know I’m not the
03:36
only one who sometimes eats when I’m not actually hungry.
03:39
So a third theory — the theory of optimal arousal — attempts to fill in some of those
03:43
gaps. It suggests rather than just reducing a drive or tension, like hunger, we’re motivated
03:49
to maintain a balance between stimulation and relaxation.
03:52
Say you’re holed up in your house all weekend studying. You’re bored and lonely and gettin’
03:57
weird, so you call up some friends to go mountain biking or to a karaoke bar or whatever you
04:02
like to do to for stimulation.
04:03
The idea here is that you want to hit the right level of arousal — which, take note,
04:07
psychologists often use in a non-sexual sense — without getting overstimulated and stressed.
04:12
So if you nearly break your face on that bike ride, or if the Journey covers at karaoke
04:16
start getting too intense, you may need to back off and take a nap.
04:19
Of course everyone has a different level of optimal arousal, and I’m guessing Aron Ralston’s
04:24
was fairly high. Adrenaline junkies may jump out of planes to hit their ideal level, whereas
04:29
others might be satiated by an engaging book, or new knitting pattern. No matter which,
04:33
the optimal arousal theory suggests that we’re motivated to avoid both boredom and stress.
04:38
And obviously not all needs are created equally. If I’m suffocating and can’t catch a breath,
04:43
I’m not going to be thinking about eating that burrito. And if I’m about to be ravaged
04:46
by lions, I’m not going to worrying about my paycheck.
04:49
American psychologist Abraham Maslow illustrated this shuffling of priorities in the mid-1900’s
04:55
with his famous hierarchy of needs.
04:57
Down at the bottom of the pyramid you’ll find our most basic physiological needs for food,
05:01
water, air, and moderate temperatures.
05:02
The next rung up speaks to our need for safety, then comes love and belonging, followed by
05:07
esteem or respect, and finally, once all those needs have been met, we have the relative
05:12
luxury of being motivated by self-actualization and spiritual growth, and yoga retreats and
05:17
stuff.
05:17
Of course there are problems with Maslow’s vision. Empirical research hasn’t really supported
05:21
his hierarchy. We tend to skip around on that pyramid all the time, and the importance of
05:25
those higher-level needs may vary depending on our culture and finances and personalities.
05:29
But still, everyone is restricted by the lowest levels of the pyramid. So, regardless of the
05:33
theories about why we have them, most schools of psychological thought agree that we are
05:37
driven by at least three big motivators: sex, hunger, and the need to belong.
05:42
We’ll do a whole lesson later about all sorts of sex-related stuff, including how it motivates
05:47
us. There’s a lot there. For now, let’s just say that sexual motivation is how we promote
05:51
the survival of our species through recreation and/or procreation – both of which help human
05:57
communities bond and expand. Without it, none of us would be here today, thinking about
06:01
burritos and severed arms and sex and stuff.
06:04
Internally, we are biologically driven to knock boots by our sex hormones. We’re also
06:08
motivated by psychological and sociocultural influences – ranging from suggestive external
06:13
stimuli plastered all over billboards, magazines, and TVs in the form of, you know, scantily-clad
06:18
bodies sprawled out on beaches to more genteel desires like love, family, or adherence to
06:23
personal, religious, or cultural values.
06:25
Sex is a big motivator, but it isn’t precisely a need, no matter what anyone has told you.
06:30
People do not die without it.
06:32
Hunger, though…
06:33
After air and water, food is our body’s greatest need, and thus obtaining food is one of our
06:38
greatest motivations.
06:40
Hunger may seem pretty simple. Eat food, stay alive. But physiologically and psychologically,
06:45
there is a lot going on. And like so many things, it starts in the brain.
06:50
The sensation of hunger usually begins with a drop in your blood-sugar level. Glucose
06:54
is our body’s primary source of energy, and while you might not initially feel it drop,
06:58
your brain will.
07:00
Your hypothalamus monitors your blood chemistry, and responds to both high levels of the “hunger
07:05
hormone” ghrelin, and low levels of glucose by triggering that feeling of hunger reminding
07:09
you to eat something. I am in fact experiencing it right now!
07:13
Once you’ve eaten that burrito, your metabolism takes over, converting that food into energy.
07:17
But while our physiological need for calories varies depending on our body size and composition,
07:21
your gender, and your age, our hunger is also shaped by our psychology, culture, and mood.
07:27
And these factors don’t just rule when we’re hungry, they also guide what we’re hungry
07:32
for.
07:32
Biologically speaking, most humans, and many other animals, have a genetic taste for sweets
07:36
and fatty foods, because they’re typically high in energy. But other taste preferences
07:40
are conditioned through experience and culture.
07:43
I may have an aversion to oysters because they once made me sick, and love gingerbread
07:46
cookies because my grandma used to make them. Although popular in Cambodia, I’m not too
07:50
keen on eating fried tarantulas, just as lots of folks around the world think that the very
07:54
idea of peanut butter is gross.
07:56
Still, the feeling of hunger affects us the same.
07:59
During World War Two in the US, some conscientious objectors volunteered for medical research
08:04
as an alternative way to serve their country.
08:06
Perhaps the most famous of these studies was physiologist Ancel Keys’ Minnesota Hunger
08:11
Experiment, which measured the effects of semistarvation, by partially starving its
08:15
volunteers.
08:16
While ethically dubious, the experiment was geared toward understanding the many small
08:20
and large effects of hunger, which was plaguing Europe at the time.
08:24
The study started in 1944, by feeding 36 young, healthy men a normal diet for three months,
08:31
then halving their caloric intake for six months, then slowly rehabilitating them to
08:36
normal weight during the last three months.
08:38
They ate mostly wartime-foods like root vegetables, bread, and pastas, and were required to walk
08:43
22 miles, and participate in various work and educational activities, for 40 hours each
08:48
week. The goal was to see a 25 percent drop in body weight during the starvation period.
08:54
As you can imagine, the changes were dramatic. The men became gaunt and listless, and showed
08:59
a decrease in strength, heart rate, and body temperature.
09:01
But the psychological effects were perhaps even more dramatic. The men became totally
09:06
obsessed with food. They dreamed about it, talked about it all the time, read cookbooks.
09:10
They lost interest in sex and jokes and social activities. They were irritable, anxious,
09:15
and depressed.
09:15
In the end, they were all rehabilitated, but the study gave us some understanding of the
09:19
devastating psychological effects of starvation. It also showed us something of the social
09:24
effects, as the men withdrew from one another and isolated themselves. As one fundamental
09:29
need was frustrated, these men experienced the decline of another – the need to belong.
09:33
Humans are social animals. Evolutionarily speaking, it’s fair to say that social bonding
09:37
has helped us survive. It’s a tough world out there, and we’ve got a lot better shot
09:42
at thriving if we’re sharing resources and responsibilities, protecting and supporting
09:46
each other in groups.
09:47
That isn’t say you need to be joined at the hip with everyone–our social needs have to
09:51
be balanced with our autonomy, or sense of personal control, so we feel both connected
09:55
and independent.
09:56
But sometimes we’re denied that sense of belonging. We’ve all experienced the pain of being ignored
10:01
or rejected at some point in our lives. It’s worse than just about anything.
10:05
The evidence for this is abundant – one recent study suggested that teenagers who had a sense
10:09
of belonging to their community had better health and emotional outcomes than those who
10:12
didn’t feel like they belonged.
10:14
Cultures all over the world actually use ostracism, or social exclusion, as a type of punishment.
10:18
Whether it’s kids in time-out, adults in exile, or prisoners in solitary confinement, separation
10:23
feels like a punch in the gut.
10:25
Never underestimate the power behind what motivates us. The need to survive, the need
10:29
to belong… if you can harness that motivation, you can do just about anything. Just ask Aron
10:34
Ralston.
10:34
If you were motivated to learn today, hopefully you took in four theories of motivation including
10:38
the evolutionary perspective, drive-reduction, optimal arousal, and Maslow’s hierarchy of
10:43
needs, and how sex, hunger, and the need to belong motivate us.
10:47
Thanks for watching, especially to our Subbable subscribers who make this whole channel possible.
10:51
If you’d like to sponsor an episode of Crash Course or even be animated into an upcoming
10:54
episode, just go to Subbable.com/CrashCourse.
10:56
This episode was written by Kathleen Yale, edited by Blake de Pastino, and our consultant
11:01
is Dr. Ranjit Bhagwat. Our director and editor is Nicholas Jenkins, the script supervisor
11:05
is Michael Aranda, who’s also our sound designer, and the graphics team is Thought Café.


