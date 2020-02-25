Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Learning / World History Outtakes!

World History Outtakes!

by Leave a Comment


John Green messes up his lines, and hijinks ensues on the CCWH set.

Transcript Provided by YouTube:

00:00
Hi, I’m John Green, this is Crash Couse World History, and today we’re going to make it
00:05
rain! We’re going to talk about money, the stuff that makes the world go ’round.
00:12
It’s good.
00:14
What? Oh, I don’t know. I don’t know how to make it rain. Do I have to do it again?
00:23
Offscreen: Yes.
00:24
(bleep) What do I do? I do like… yeah? And then just be like…
00:38
Like this?
00:41
Offscreen: Yup. Exactly.
00:43
Okay. This is such a stupid joke.
00:46
Offscreen: That’s how it’s done.
00:47
All right.
00:48
Come on, Marc. You’re better than that. You’re better than that, Marc!
00:51
The Congo. Wow! What the (bleep)
00:56
The end of humanity.
00:59
Really good and terrible!
01:03
What is the, uh, what do I say before the Open Letter?
01:06
Right, but what do I say to get there?
01:08
We’re going to focus on Eth…Nope!
01:10
We’re going to focus on… Nope.
01:12
Cue the swiss-tage. Nope. Cue the swiss-tage. Nope.
01:16
But city-shapes…Bla.
01:17
But World War Wone… (mumbling) World War Wone?
01:20
Minister Katoya (to himself) Katoya? Katiya? Katillia?
01:24
An agressively Ilamic… Ilamic?
01:28
…by Wolfgang Schvievelbutch! Schievelbusch! Schievelbush!
01:33
Coins, with a standard size and weight… I-I-I did this thing, which is probably not
01:39
Probably shouldn’t have done that particular gesture.
01:41
He looks at Middle Easterner Sayi Jamal Alif al-Afghani, Ling Chi Cao from China, and Rab
01:46
– (laughs) We got to do this as three shots. There’s no other way.
01:51
Offscreen: Malthuseseses.
01:52
Malthus, Malthus’ essat, Malthuseses, Malthus?
01:56
Offscreen: Malthus’s essay, yeah.
01:59
Yeah. This essay..
02:00
Anybody with a pow… With a pow?
02:02
How far off am I?
02:05
Hold on.
02:07
Offscreen: Sounds pretty empty.
02:09
It is.
02:17
We’re also going to talk about the two most important Mughal emperors, Ackbar and I don’t
02:21
know how to say that guy’s name.
02:25
Most of the muggle rulers, especially Ackbar and…
02:27
Offscreen: You said muggle.
02:29
Mughal. Moogol.
02:31
Every episode of Fallen Stars involves a cannon.
02:33
That’s the shtick, is that they then get to, like, (air quotes) if it fires, I’ll pay you
02:37
thirty thousand. And then they’re like, (buzzing noises) pow. There’s a big explosion, end of show.
02:42
I hate myself.
02:51
(sneezes) Okay. Sorry, that was really loud for you, I bet.
02:54
That made people fear that the Germans were eager for war. Did that sound read at the end?
02:58
What? I go to math parties. That’s cool. My point is, dammit, what is my point?
03:01
I like to make fun of the English. They’ve earned it.
03:03
China would never do that.
03:06
Oh, wait.
03:07
Is that too long of a pause?
03:08
Does he have another joke? ‘Cause I have another joke. I’m gonna make one more joke. Umm…
03:12
I don’t have the joke. Is that a problem?
03:15
German peasants in Frisbea had revolted against the empire in 1515. (looks up) What?
03:20
Offscreen: Frisia.
03:20
Frisia. Frisbea. Frisbee. The land of Frisbees!
03:24
Offscreen: Yeah, that’s where they were invented.
03:25
Ruling over… (laughs) It’s like how you can only call champagne “champagne” if it
03:30
comes from Champagne.
03:31
Offscreen: Otherwise it’s a flying disc.
03:32
Exactly.
03:36
Not to be confused with the lost archy of the covenant. Did I sell it?
03:40
Stan: No. It was very hesitant. It’s fine.
03:43
A famine in Guangdong claimed the lives of as many as… (sighs) I got through Guandong
03:47
and then couldn’t get through “of as many as.”
03:49
The Rwandan genocide of 1994 is familiar to many Americans, often as an example of the
03:53
importance of American power in the face of post-Cold War problems.
03:58
Offscreen: Let’s say imitates (?)
04:00
Uhh… (laughs) Let’s.
04:05
We’ll continue our discussion of war next week. See you then. (laughs)
04:10
Offscreen: It’s a little too long a pause maybe
04:13
Thanks to you for watching, as we say in my hometown, don’t forget to be awesome.
04:16
Woop! Oh, that was hard. Nobody’s injured.


This post was previously published on YouTube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video.

About Crash Course

Tons of awesome courses in one awesome channel! Nicole Sweeney teaches you sociology, Carrie Anne Philbin teaches you computer science, Craig Benzine teaches film history, and Mike Rugnetta is teaching mythology!

Check out the playlists for past courses in physics, philosophy, games, economics, U.S. government and politics, astronomy, anatomy & physiology, world history, biology, literature, ecology, chemistry, psychology, and U.S. history.

Help support Crash Course at Patreon.com/CrashCourse.
Follow us on Twitter @TheCrashCourse and Facebook. See our videos on YouTube.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.