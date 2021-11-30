4 Mental Health Tips Every Man Needs to Know

—

Please Note: This is a paid article that is presented for informational purposes only and is not meant to diagnose or treat any illness. If you have any health concern, see a licensed healthcare professional in person. This article does not constitute an endorsement or approval of this product or any claim, statement or opinion used in promotion of this product.

Society hasn’t always encouraged people to value let alone look after their mental health. Renewed focus on this crucial aspect of wellbeing sometimes takes the form of high-profile corporate advertising campaigns to remove negative stigmas, but ultimately, people need to find a way to manage stress, anxiety, and other challenges to their mental health.

However, that doesn’t mean you need to do it alone! Here are four suggestions for ways to improve your mental health that may help you feel better.

Exercise and Diet

The classic rock artist Neil Young once sang that “we are only what we feel,” and this truth applies to both the body and the mind. Eating balanced meals at regular times and enjoying a little bit of exercise may be enough to lift your spirits. Downloading an app to track your food consumption and using a smartwatch to help chart your daily activity can help you set goals and develop healthy routines.

Some approaches to mental health improvement can be pursued independently, but for larger and more complex needs, you’ll want professional assistance.

Medical Cannabis

Not every mental health challenge requires medication, but many people who could benefit significantly from treatment don’t seek it out for numerous reasons, from lingering social stigmas to simply not knowing how it works. Medical cannabis has been legal in Canada since 2001, and more and more doctors are authorizing it for patients with a range of symptoms like insomnia, anxiety, depression, and more.

You can get access to a wide range of medical cannabis products by making an appointment with a registered healthcare practitioner, filling out a quick questionnaire, registering with your preferred licensed producer, then speaking with a patient educator who will follow up after the appointment.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Once you’ve completed this process, you can purchase your medicine from a regulated website and have it delivered straight to your door. The Cannabis Act doesn’t permit retail store employees to offer advice on medical conditions or make product recommendations, but cannabis-trained physicians from a licensed processor can guide you throughout your medical cannabis journey.

Connect with Friends

Humans are social animals, and sometimes you can get a big lift by having a great conversation with an old friend or family member. You can also seek the support of a clinical therapist or counselor who is trained in many different therapeutic modalities.

Broaden and Challenge Your Mind

Stress and mental health challenges can sometimes be relieved by broadening, challenging, or even pampering your mind. Such an approach may not be adequate for deep underlying problems, but creating or experiencing art may help your mood improve.

Read challenging novels that stretch your brain, watch movies that make your heart feel full, and listen to music that resonates. Pop culture art can be comforting too and provide meaningful solace!

Mental health is a complicated, personal matter for everybody, and there isn’t a single universal path to improvement. Keep the above tips in mind if you’re not feeling as well as you could, and make your wellbeing a priority.

—

This content is sponsored by Mike John.

Shutterstock