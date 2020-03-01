How to Stay Calm and Kick Butt as a Single Dad

—

Whether you and your partner are no longer together, they, unfortunately, passed away, or for whatever reason, the other parent has decided to abandon their responsibilities to your children, being a single dad is no easy task. In the blink of an eye, everything from your lifestyle to your finances changes, and you have been left with a bulk of the responsibility to care for your children.

You’re likely wondering how you’ll make it through each day without losing your mind. How in the world do you deal with your own emotions from this “new normal” while still being the amazing source of support, love, comfort, and protection that your children need? Though being a single parent can be both physically and emotionally draining, finding a way to stay calm in the midst of madness is essential to both your wellbeing and the health and happiness of your children.

Do Not Turn to Vices

Unsure of how to deal with overwhelming emotions, it can be very common for men to turn to vices such as drugs, alcohol, cigarettes, sex, gambling, and other addictive substances or activities as a means to calm their minds.

To fill the void of loneliness after a divorce it might seem ideal to start engaging in sexual activities with numerous sexual partners to numb the pain. To “unwind” after a stressful day with the kids, you might feel inclined to pull on a cigarette, smoke a joint, or drink a few beers (or shots of whiskey). When money is running low turning to an online slot machine or betting on a sporting event may seem like a surefire way to increase your cash flow.

At the time, these vices may very well mask the pain or help to ease those overwhelming emotions you’re not dealing with. However, in time, they will only lead to worse problems for you and your children. It is instead ideal to kick those habits with the help of treatment centers like Nexus Recovery and find healthier ways to deal with your emotions.

Rely on Your Village

Though your partner may not be around or may not be doing much to help you raise your children, there are other people who care about you and your family that you can count on. Don’t take on all the responsibilities of parenting alone when you have a village you can turn to in your time of need. Talk to your parents, siblings, cousins, and even friends about the struggles you’re having as a single dad and don’t be afraid to ask for help.

Maybe your mom can cook meals two times a week to help with making sure the kids get the proper nutrition they need. Your brother or sister might volunteer to be chaperones for trips or help out with homework so that your children continue to get a positive educational experience. Your friends might offer to be your sounding board so you can vent and express your emotions without judgment and come up with the best solutions for your family. No matter what way they are willing to help, it takes the load off your plate and allows you to be the best parent possible for your children.

Take Care of Your Health

You cannot possibly be a great dad for your kids if you’re not in the best physical and mental health. Taking care of your health means getting adequate exercise, eating well-balanced meals, getting plenty of rest, doing things you enjoy, and keeping stress to a minimum. Though schedules may be tight and your to-do list may be lengthy, you have to find ways to prioritize your health as a single dad.

There are lots of solutions to prioritizing your health as a parent. Some suggestions might include finding a nearby gym that offers daycare services so you can work out while your kids are being cared for, learning how to prepare easy, quick, and healthy meals for you and your children, creating bedtime routines for you and your children that allow you to get at least 7-9 hours of sleep each night, or asking your village to babysit so you can do things you enjoy.

Being a parent is often made easier when you have a partner helping with the responsibilities. When it all falls on you, however, the pressure can become overwhelming. Now, more than ever, however, your children need you to be there for them as they adapt to the new normal. In order to be present for your kids, it is essential that single dads find ways to take care of their health while also reducing the stresses of parenting. The above-mentioned solutions are sure to help you do just that.

