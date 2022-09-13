3 Brutally Honest Reasons Men Don’t Commit [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)
why won’t men commit
them scallywags scoundrels rap scallions
sons of
is this a serious intro or do you what
what do you want to do no i want to keep
this
we put a post on instagram asking men
why don’t you want to commit here were
some of the comments that men made
travel and treasures said i’m scared of
losing my
freedom which is a very apt comment from
travel and treasures adrian says loss of
independence and loss of
self-identity over time harris says i
always fear that the other person will
completely take away my me
time what did i say but when you were
gonna move in
babe i was like what what i was like
afraid of something i was like what am i
going to do when i just want to
listen to my podcasts is that what i
said you won’t get time to listen to
your podcast what about listen but what
about my podcasts
and you said you can still do that
it’s fine
sit in your little sad corner and listen
to your podcasts dennis says the fear of
losing out to a better relationship yet
to come by committing fully to this
person if she will stay with me in bad
times for example less income from the
business lots of different reasons i
it’s funny
we had
written a kind of
format for this video here three reasons
why
men
are afraid of commitment and of course
there’s more than three but we were like
if there were three really big ones what
would they be
and
the comments we got from men in response
to that post on instagram
exactly correlated with what we had for
this video here goes three reasons why
men are afraid of commitment and in each
case
what can you do to circumvent
that fear before we go any further with
the video and trust me there’s going to
be some amazing male psychology in this
video
i wanted to make sure that if you want
to skip straight to the practical thing
that you can do to get more commitment
from someone you open up a new tab in
your browser right now and type in
getthefreetraining.com i have a video
there waiting for you that’s completely
free to watch but it gives you something
very specific you can do to get more
commitment now back to the video number
one
the fear that i will make the wrong
choice now this is a fear born out of
the feeling that the stakes are so high
and of course they are high the
choosing of a right partner is one of
the most important decisions that we
will ever make and we are indoctrinated
with that
people are indoctrinated with the idea
that this is
incredibly special marriage is so
special it’s so important it’s so big
and even if you have been
told over and over again that marriage
is scary then the idea of marriage being
scary and a giant commitment and
something that can go horribly wrong
raises the stakes yet higher because
your terrified that this already really
difficult and scary thing is going to be
made
hellish
if i make the wrong choice so when we
think about who’s going to be our
confidant best friend our lover our
roommate for the rest of our life that
feels like a very big decision and that
can create a kind of decision paralysis
this idea that i can’t make a decision
in case i get it wrong or what if
another person that’s better comes along
there’s that optimization that can find
its way into our love lives in a really
unproductive way always thinking that
might be someone better someone more
attractive someone with even more of the
qualities i want even if the person that
i’m with has some great qualities that i
want and that keeps us in this perpetual
state of self-doubt of not trusting our
own decision-making so what can you do
about that i think one of the really
interesting pieces of psychology around
relationships is that to me the myth is
the idea that love at first sight love
at first sight is this great myth that
we’re supposed to meet someone know that
they’re the one and then we invest in
them because they’re the one
and i think that often it works the
other way around you meet someone yes
they have a lot of the qualities that
you really want in a person yes there is
some initial chemistry but then they
become the one by what you invest in
them and by what they invest in you you
create something special because you
build it together the problem is if
you’re so fixated on worrying about
whether someone is the right person you
never actually invest enough to get past
the tipping point of feeling like you’ve
got something incredibly special on your
hands and questions early on in dating
that are to the effect of what are we
where is this going long term are we in
a relationship can sometimes immediately
raise the stakes of a situation in a way
that stops someone from investing to
begin with
so how do you get around that i think of
it like bringing someone in
through the shallow end of the pool
where they can paddle and get their feet
wet and just get
get acclimatized to the temperature of
the water they can feel the benefits of
a relationship they can experience the
feeling of being close to someone i’m
not suggesting by the way that you do
this in the context of uh not being
exclusive but what i am saying is
when you’re with someone you can say to
them especially if they’re showing
resistance to a relationship you can say
look i
don’t know where we’re gonna be in six
months i don’t know if you’re gonna be
right for me ultimately and you don’t
know if i’m gonna be right for you i
could leave you who knows but what i
know
is that i like you enough and i think
that this is interesting enough that i
want to actually give it a shot
and see where it could go but if you’re
not on the same page as that if you if
you’re not willing to do that with me
then there’s no point in me continuing
to give my time and energy and attention
to this and what that says to someone is
hey we’re not signing a contract for the
rest of our lives right now either of us
have a way out if we want it’s okay if
later on you you can even say that to
someone it’s okay if later on
you decide that it’s not right for you
but it would be such a shame if either
of us decided that having not actually
given it a real shot that allows someone
to commit
to the situation right now to the
relationship right now without
thinking that that means they have to
make their mind up for their whole
future of course later down the line
you’re going to want to see progression
but right now what it does is it gives
someone the opportunity to actually
experience how amazing this relationship
is in a way that can actually have them
tipping over into
well this is it this is the thing that i
want but i only got to that realization
by actually giving my all to it and the
only reason i gave my all to it is
because the person i’m with lowered the
stakes of the initial decision the
second male fear around commitment is
that i will lose myself now this comes
in many forms losing our self can feel
like just losing all of our time it can
feel like
losing the activities that we really
enjoy doing the hobbies that we love
doing the friends that we love seeing
all of the even just the me time as it
was put in the instagram comments to
that post the time that i spent as i put
it listening to my podcasts but what
about my podcasts
it’s the moments that we have with
ourselves
that we’re afraid but i really like i
see this couch here what you don’t know
is this room i call it the japan room
it’s like a little room that i’ve got
kind of just my in my japanophile heart
i’ve created it
in the image of some of the japanese
influences that i really like and in the
mornings i like to wake up
and i like to just sit on this sofa not
with my shoes on jameson but i i just
sit on this sofa and i’ve got my laptop
and my little coffee and my journals and
i just i just work away and just do my
little have my little routine jameson
you know it’s my little eccentricity my
little things that i do
and if i try and wake up really early so
that audrey can’t
interrupt that time and so sometimes
that means me waking up at 5 00 a.m so
that i have a good like two to three
hours where i can just be here on this
sofa and do that if she wakes up early
if she’s like i can’t sleep and she
comes out i think what have i done
you know because it’s that’s my little
time i don’t want to lose that you know
so we all have those things and we’re
afraid that someone’s going to come in
and they’re going to take those things
from us they’re going to take who we are
from us i know some of the men in the
comments wrote about the masculinity
that they felt they would lose if they
lost control over
making certain decisions in their life
if they felt like somebody else was
suddenly calling all of the shots if
they felt like they had to go and ask
permission for everything from that
point forward or i know a lot of men are
afraid that they’re going to get into a
relationship where
the other person is the one who is very
much in control and the man suddenly
starts pandering or trying to uh
supplicate to this person because
they’ve made her so important and put
her on such a pedestal that they then
lose themselves in that situation so
it’s just easier not to get into the
situation in the first place we’re all
afraid on some level men and women by
the way but we’re all afraid that
there’s some essential part of ourselves
that we will lose in the process now
what can you do about this one of the
most generous and beautiful and calming
things you can do for somebody is to
first listen listen to what’s important
to them what things do they really enjoy
what little routines do they have that
are important to them you know someone
audrey could have come in and she could
have just laughed at that little
routine i have in the morning that i do
she does laugh at it as a matter of fact
but she also respects it and she’s like
i know that’s your little time
for yourself i know you don’t want me
anywhere near you when you’re having
that time and she sort of she laughs at
me but she also gets it she’s like that
i get it i get it you need it
you need it and if i feel she’s
respecting that
for me then i don’t worry that i have to
guard it i know ah we’re guarding it
together because my happiness is her
happiness it could be time with his
friends it could be that you know that
he needs time with his friends and so
you actually encourage that time with
his friends you actually encourage go do
that you haven’t seen them all week go
hang out with them you should go and see
this person or go have fun
giving him space
you know you go do your stuff so that he
can go do his stuff
having your independence is something
that allows someone to have their
independence a huge part of this is
listening and a huge part of it is
anticipating someone’s needs
anticipating someone’s desires what they
want what allows them to feel like them
and when someone feels you’re doing that
they feel safe knowing that they can
give the best of themselves to the
relationship but they also get to hold
on to the parts of themselves and their
lives that they really loved when they
were on their own the third big male
fear around commitment
you are gonna me
but not in the way i like
audrey do you think we can get away with
that one
yeah it’s good
it’s pretty good there we go
one woman in the room said it’s okay
jameson
this by basically boils down to the idea
that
we can’t trust
the person in front of us
and there are many male fears that
relate to not being able to trust
somebody
there’s fears around money
you know that what i’ve created or what
i’ve built in my life is that going to
be safe or is that suddenly going to be
taken from me if things go wrong there’s
fears around having a family that they
didn’t want or weren’t ready for there’s
fears around is this person going to
change in the course of the relationship
especially once i’ve made a major
commitment are they all of a sudden
gonna show me who they actually are
ta-da
here’s who you were with all along it
was all a dance it was all a jig is it
gonna be that or am i in front of
someone who actually is a teammate who
is what they present to me
and who if god forbid
hits the fan
is going to be a person of class and
character when that happens there are
that i could write a whole program on
how to show this kind of character i
have in fact written a whole program on
this kind of stuff called attraction to
commitment i’m not here to talk about
that today but
this is really deep stuff
because in the beginning of dating our
character
is one of the things that makes people
feel truly safe around us like they can
trust us and what are the things that
show character what are the things that
show integrity it could be as simple as
how they see us treat our friends or how
they see us talk about our friends do we
gossip about our friends or do do we
reveal our friends secrets my friend
said never to tell anyone this but do we
do that
do we
talk horribly of our exes and reveal
their secrets and things they never one
of would have wanted reaching the light
of day are we someone who contributes
i’m a big believer jameson in paying for
dinner on the third date if you haven’t
paid for the first two pay for the third
one that was kind of the whole essence
of the who should pay video back in the
day the whole idea of that was when
someone can see that you’re a teammate
they trust you they trust you or it
could be an offhand comment about the
fact that you think it’s
mad that people certain people you know
go into a relationship expecting the
person that they’re with to fund their
lifestyle and they don’t think that’s
appropriate they don’t think that’s
respectful to the person they’re with it
could be a comment about
marriage and how you would never want to
be in a marriage where the passion wanes
or the sex stops because that’s super
important to you all of these things
tell someone hey who i am today is who
i’m going to continue being hey the
things that are important to you long
term are important to me long term hey
if things go wrong i’m gonna be a really
big and wonderful person in that moment
even if there’s hurt feelings in other
words you can trust me i’m a person of
character and when we feel like we’re
with a person of character the stakes
don’t feel quite so high on actually
moving forward with someone and trusting
them i think this is such a big subject
i’m really curious to know what you
think about it all the things that i’m
saying are not always easy to say it’s
kind of a minefield talking about this
stuff but i believe in being truthful i
believe in being honest i think we have
to be honest about women we have to be
honest about men we have to be honest
about people on this channel otherwise
why on earth would you watch
now i want to give you something else
that can help you because
you might be in a position right now
where someone already is dragging their
feet somebody is showing signs that
they’re afraid they’re putting the
brakes on something that has an enormous
amount of potential and you may be
wondering to yourself what can i do in a
situation like that how can i actually
communicate with this person in a way
that can continue the positive momentum
we have instead of having them
prematurely end a really good thing
i have a free video training for you it
is a get the free training dot com
and it is an incredible video that i’ve
put together on what you can say to
someone who is uming and aring not sure
what they want
showing that they’re afraid of
commitment showing that they’re not
ready it literally talks you through
what you can say to that person to help
them move past their fears and continue
to a deeper relationship check it out at
getthefreetraining.com
this is free it’s actually taken from my
program attraction to commitment and it
is a really powerful training segment
did i mention it’s free jameson
yes oh it turns out i did okay go check
it out is that get the freetraining.com
i will see you over there right
now
now
now
open up a new browser
new tab
now
you
