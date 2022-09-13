3 Brutally Honest Reasons Men Don’t Commit [Video]

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

why won’t men commit

them scallywags scoundrels rap scallions

sons of

is this a serious intro or do you what

what do you want to do no i want to keep

this

we put a post on instagram asking men

why don’t you want to commit here were

some of the comments that men made

travel and treasures said i’m scared of

losing my

freedom which is a very apt comment from

travel and treasures adrian says loss of

independence and loss of

self-identity over time harris says i

always fear that the other person will

completely take away my me

time what did i say but when you were

gonna move in

babe i was like what what i was like

afraid of something i was like what am i

going to do when i just want to

listen to my podcasts is that what i

said you won’t get time to listen to

your podcast what about listen but what

about my podcasts

and you said you can still do that

it’s fine

sit in your little sad corner and listen

to your podcasts dennis says the fear of

losing out to a better relationship yet

to come by committing fully to this

person if she will stay with me in bad

times for example less income from the

business lots of different reasons i

it’s funny

we had

written a kind of

format for this video here three reasons

why

men

are afraid of commitment and of course

there’s more than three but we were like

if there were three really big ones what

would they be

and

the comments we got from men in response

to that post on instagram

exactly correlated with what we had for

this video here goes three reasons why

men are afraid of commitment and in each

case

what can you do to circumvent

that fear before we go any further with

the video and trust me there’s going to

be some amazing male psychology in this

video

i wanted to make sure that if you want

to skip straight to the practical thing

that you can do to get more commitment

from someone you open up a new tab in

your browser right now and type in

getthefreetraining.com i have a video

there waiting for you that’s completely

free to watch but it gives you something

very specific you can do to get more

commitment now back to the video number

one

the fear that i will make the wrong

choice now this is a fear born out of

the feeling that the stakes are so high

and of course they are high the

choosing of a right partner is one of

the most important decisions that we

will ever make and we are indoctrinated

with that

people are indoctrinated with the idea

that this is

incredibly special marriage is so

special it’s so important it’s so big

and even if you have been

told over and over again that marriage

is scary then the idea of marriage being

scary and a giant commitment and

something that can go horribly wrong

raises the stakes yet higher because

your terrified that this already really

difficult and scary thing is going to be

made

hellish

if i make the wrong choice so when we

think about who’s going to be our

confidant best friend our lover our

roommate for the rest of our life that

feels like a very big decision and that

can create a kind of decision paralysis

this idea that i can’t make a decision

in case i get it wrong or what if

another person that’s better comes along

there’s that optimization that can find

its way into our love lives in a really

unproductive way always thinking that

might be someone better someone more

attractive someone with even more of the

qualities i want even if the person that

i’m with has some great qualities that i

want and that keeps us in this perpetual

state of self-doubt of not trusting our

own decision-making so what can you do

about that i think one of the really

interesting pieces of psychology around

relationships is that to me the myth is

the idea that love at first sight love

at first sight is this great myth that

we’re supposed to meet someone know that

they’re the one and then we invest in

them because they’re the one

and i think that often it works the

other way around you meet someone yes

they have a lot of the qualities that

you really want in a person yes there is

some initial chemistry but then they

become the one by what you invest in

them and by what they invest in you you

create something special because you

build it together the problem is if

you’re so fixated on worrying about

whether someone is the right person you

never actually invest enough to get past

the tipping point of feeling like you’ve

got something incredibly special on your

hands and questions early on in dating

that are to the effect of what are we

where is this going long term are we in

a relationship can sometimes immediately

raise the stakes of a situation in a way

that stops someone from investing to

begin with

so how do you get around that i think of

it like bringing someone in

through the shallow end of the pool

where they can paddle and get their feet

wet and just get

get acclimatized to the temperature of

the water they can feel the benefits of

a relationship they can experience the

feeling of being close to someone i’m

not suggesting by the way that you do

this in the context of uh not being

exclusive but what i am saying is

when you’re with someone you can say to

them especially if they’re showing

resistance to a relationship you can say

look i

don’t know where we’re gonna be in six

months i don’t know if you’re gonna be

right for me ultimately and you don’t

know if i’m gonna be right for you i

could leave you who knows but what i

know

is that i like you enough and i think

that this is interesting enough that i

want to actually give it a shot

and see where it could go but if you’re

not on the same page as that if you if

you’re not willing to do that with me

then there’s no point in me continuing

to give my time and energy and attention

to this and what that says to someone is

hey we’re not signing a contract for the

rest of our lives right now either of us

have a way out if we want it’s okay if

later on you you can even say that to

someone it’s okay if later on

you decide that it’s not right for you

but it would be such a shame if either

of us decided that having not actually

given it a real shot that allows someone

to commit

to the situation right now to the

relationship right now without

thinking that that means they have to

make their mind up for their whole

future of course later down the line

you’re going to want to see progression

but right now what it does is it gives

someone the opportunity to actually

experience how amazing this relationship

is in a way that can actually have them

tipping over into

well this is it this is the thing that i

want but i only got to that realization

by actually giving my all to it and the

only reason i gave my all to it is

because the person i’m with lowered the

stakes of the initial decision the

second male fear around commitment is

that i will lose myself now this comes

in many forms losing our self can feel

like just losing all of our time it can

feel like

losing the activities that we really

enjoy doing the hobbies that we love

doing the friends that we love seeing

all of the even just the me time as it

was put in the instagram comments to

that post the time that i spent as i put

it listening to my podcasts but what

about my podcasts

it’s the moments that we have with

ourselves

that we’re afraid but i really like i

see this couch here what you don’t know

is this room i call it the japan room

it’s like a little room that i’ve got

kind of just my in my japanophile heart

i’ve created it

in the image of some of the japanese

influences that i really like and in the

mornings i like to wake up

and i like to just sit on this sofa not

with my shoes on jameson but i i just

sit on this sofa and i’ve got my laptop

and my little coffee and my journals and

i just i just work away and just do my

little have my little routine jameson

you know it’s my little eccentricity my

little things that i do

and if i try and wake up really early so

that audrey can’t

interrupt that time and so sometimes

that means me waking up at 5 00 a.m so

that i have a good like two to three

hours where i can just be here on this

sofa and do that if she wakes up early

if she’s like i can’t sleep and she

comes out i think what have i done

you know because it’s that’s my little

time i don’t want to lose that you know

so we all have those things and we’re

afraid that someone’s going to come in

and they’re going to take those things

from us they’re going to take who we are

from us i know some of the men in the

comments wrote about the masculinity

that they felt they would lose if they

lost control over

making certain decisions in their life

if they felt like somebody else was

suddenly calling all of the shots if

they felt like they had to go and ask

permission for everything from that

point forward or i know a lot of men are

afraid that they’re going to get into a

relationship where

the other person is the one who is very

much in control and the man suddenly

starts pandering or trying to uh

supplicate to this person because

they’ve made her so important and put

her on such a pedestal that they then

lose themselves in that situation so

it’s just easier not to get into the

situation in the first place we’re all

afraid on some level men and women by

the way but we’re all afraid that

there’s some essential part of ourselves

that we will lose in the process now

what can you do about this one of the

most generous and beautiful and calming

things you can do for somebody is to

first listen listen to what’s important

to them what things do they really enjoy

what little routines do they have that

are important to them you know someone

audrey could have come in and she could

have just laughed at that little

routine i have in the morning that i do

she does laugh at it as a matter of fact

but she also respects it and she’s like

i know that’s your little time

for yourself i know you don’t want me

anywhere near you when you’re having

that time and she sort of she laughs at

me but she also gets it she’s like that

i get it i get it you need it

you need it and if i feel she’s

respecting that

for me then i don’t worry that i have to

guard it i know ah we’re guarding it

together because my happiness is her

happiness it could be time with his

friends it could be that you know that

he needs time with his friends and so

you actually encourage that time with

his friends you actually encourage go do

that you haven’t seen them all week go

hang out with them you should go and see

this person or go have fun

giving him space

you know you go do your stuff so that he

can go do his stuff

having your independence is something

that allows someone to have their

independence a huge part of this is

listening and a huge part of it is

anticipating someone’s needs

anticipating someone’s desires what they

want what allows them to feel like them

and when someone feels you’re doing that

they feel safe knowing that they can

give the best of themselves to the

relationship but they also get to hold

on to the parts of themselves and their

lives that they really loved when they

were on their own the third big male

fear around commitment

you are gonna me

but not in the way i like

audrey do you think we can get away with

that one

yeah it’s good

it’s pretty good there we go

one woman in the room said it’s okay

jameson

this by basically boils down to the idea

that

we can’t trust

the person in front of us

and there are many male fears that

relate to not being able to trust

somebody

there’s fears around money

you know that what i’ve created or what

i’ve built in my life is that going to

be safe or is that suddenly going to be

taken from me if things go wrong there’s

fears around having a family that they

didn’t want or weren’t ready for there’s

fears around is this person going to

change in the course of the relationship

especially once i’ve made a major

commitment are they all of a sudden

gonna show me who they actually are

ta-da

here’s who you were with all along it

was all a dance it was all a jig is it

gonna be that or am i in front of

someone who actually is a teammate who

is what they present to me

and who if god forbid

hits the fan

is going to be a person of class and

character when that happens there are

that i could write a whole program on

how to show this kind of character i

have in fact written a whole program on

this kind of stuff called attraction to

commitment i’m not here to talk about

that today but

this is really deep stuff

because in the beginning of dating our

character

is one of the things that makes people

feel truly safe around us like they can

trust us and what are the things that

show character what are the things that

show integrity it could be as simple as

how they see us treat our friends or how

they see us talk about our friends do we

gossip about our friends or do do we

reveal our friends secrets my friend

said never to tell anyone this but do we

do that

do we

talk horribly of our exes and reveal

their secrets and things they never one

of would have wanted reaching the light

of day are we someone who contributes

i’m a big believer jameson in paying for

dinner on the third date if you haven’t

paid for the first two pay for the third

one that was kind of the whole essence

of the who should pay video back in the

day the whole idea of that was when

someone can see that you’re a teammate

they trust you they trust you or it

could be an offhand comment about the

fact that you think it’s

mad that people certain people you know

go into a relationship expecting the

person that they’re with to fund their

lifestyle and they don’t think that’s

appropriate they don’t think that’s

respectful to the person they’re with it

could be a comment about

marriage and how you would never want to

be in a marriage where the passion wanes

or the sex stops because that’s super

important to you all of these things

tell someone hey who i am today is who

i’m going to continue being hey the

things that are important to you long

term are important to me long term hey

if things go wrong i’m gonna be a really

big and wonderful person in that moment

even if there’s hurt feelings in other

words you can trust me i’m a person of

character and when we feel like we’re

with a person of character the stakes

don’t feel quite so high on actually

moving forward with someone and trusting

them i think this is such a big subject

i’m really curious to know what you

think about it all the things that i’m

saying are not always easy to say it’s

kind of a minefield talking about this

stuff but i believe in being truthful i

believe in being honest i think we have

to be honest about women we have to be

honest about men we have to be honest

about people on this channel otherwise

why on earth would you watch

now i want to give you something else

that can help you because

you might be in a position right now

where someone already is dragging their

feet somebody is showing signs that

they’re afraid they’re putting the

brakes on something that has an enormous

amount of potential and you may be

wondering to yourself what can i do in a

situation like that how can i actually

communicate with this person in a way

that can continue the positive momentum

we have instead of having them

prematurely end a really good thing

i have a free video training for you it

is a get the free training dot com

and it is an incredible video that i’ve

put together on what you can say to

someone who is uming and aring not sure

what they want

showing that they’re afraid of

commitment showing that they’re not

ready it literally talks you through

what you can say to that person to help

them move past their fears and continue

to a deeper relationship check it out at

getthefreetraining.com

this is free it’s actually taken from my

program attraction to commitment and it

is a really powerful training segment

did i mention it’s free jameson

yes oh it turns out i did okay go check

it out is that get the freetraining.com

i will see you over there right

now

now

now

open up a new browser

new tab

now

you

