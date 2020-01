Beneath the Ink

By Vimeo

“Bring me your mistakes” is the invitation Ohio tattoo artist Billy Joe White makes. A timely look at racism in contemporary America, revealing the possibility for change in one Appalachian community.

Directed, Filmed and Edited by Cy Dodson

triumphpictures.com

Festival and Award Highlights

Academy Award Qualification – Short Documentary (2019)

Emmy Nominated – Outstanding Documentary Short (2019)

World Premiere (2018) – Cleveland International Film Festival

Winner – Palm Springs International ShortFest (2018)

– Audience Choice – Best Documentary

Winner – Dances With Films (2018)

– Audience Choice – Documentary

– Audience Choice – Run Of Fest

Winner – DC Shorts – Audience Choice – Outstanding Documentary (2018)

Winner – DocEdge – Best International Short Film (2019)

Winner – Bendfilm – Best Short Documentary (2018)

Winner – South Dakota Film Festival – Best Short Documentary (2018)

Winner – Neveda City Film Festival – Best Documentary (2018)

Winner – Pittsburgh Shorts – Audience Award – Best Documentary (2018)

Winner – Kew Gardens Film Festival – Best Documentary (2018)

Winner – Big Water Film Festival – Best Documentary (2018)

Winner – Square Lake Film Festival – First Place Overall (2018)

Honorable Mention – Minneapolis/St. Paul Film Festival (2018)

Winner – Fargo Film Festival Best Short Documentary (2019)

Winner – Frozen River Film Festival – Best Short Film and Best MN Made (2019)

Catalyst Content Festival (2019) – Best Documentary

Big Sky Documentary Festival (2019)

Windrider/Sundance Film Forum (2019)

Calgary Film Festival (2018)

BogoShorts (2018)

Chagrin Documentary Film Festival (2018)

Hot Springs Documentary Festival (2018)

NewFIlmmakers LA – Docuslate (2018)

Tallgrass Film Festival (2018)

Julien Dubuque International Film Festival (2018)

Sante Fe International Film Festival (2018)

Flyway Film Festival (2018)

Duluth Superior Film Festival (2018)

Atlanta Jewish Film Festival (2018)

San Diego Jewish Film Festival (2019)

Berkshire Jewish Film Festival (2019)

Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival (2019)

