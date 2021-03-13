Black People, White People, and Orange People on Mars

Science saves

Going to Mars can help Earth solve racism. Also, sexism. If we do it right. I believe this because as the march of science informs the better angels of our knowledge with truth, we have better answers all around.

Although there is not always an immediate, direct link, we learn more about ourselves every time we take on an impossible task.

Today, Perseverance, Percy, is roaming the red planet. This is only possible because thousands of people, of every variety, helped launch him there.

Years ago, we learned to sequence the human genome. We learned that there are more than three billion DNA letters in varying arrangements. None of them identified that our remaining fellow humans are of a different species. Science also revealed that yes, we probably helped wipe out our fellow human Neanderthals, possibly Denisovans, too. But, and it’s a BIG but, (the kind we love) more often than murder, we participated in procreation with them. That’s right, my own DNA test revealed I am three percent Neanderthal.

Not only that, but all of us are 100% African in origin.

This doesn’t eliminate racism on its own, but it does make the idea of “racial purity” look pathetically silly; and that’s a good first step.

I have never met someone who understands how DNA and genes work who has any doubt of this. Nor have I met a white nationalist who comprehends it. That is why it is crucial that we invest in, and care about equality, enough to fund science.

Gathering resources

Knowing about human genealogy, then, informs us that there is just one human race. That race is in trouble, now, not just because we don’t always support and love one another, but also because the drivers of inequality among class, are entirely related to use of resources. Those with the most power and influence to take resources, will do so by domination. Sciences such as meteorology, biology, climatology, geology, social sciences and more, show that we can help lift all people by educating them to the reality of the state of our world under exploitation.

The entire field of scientists and activists who struggle for climate justice and resource equity understand this very well. We won’t stop pollution and disease near refineries or with lead laced water without amplifying the voices of those suffering there who are most at risk. We won’t make full use of their voices until all genders and “races” are welcomed into STEM fields.

Our greatest, and most crucial resources are not oil or gold. They are a diversity of human beings.

Truth matters — more than ever

Canceling distracting tweets was almost like setting an orange man on Mars — I won’t say which — but the world is better off exploring Earth solutions to big problems, now that he is gone. Lies (on any side) don’t make good science, and neither do they make productive politics. However, reality-based ways to collect data, sift through it, and fact check does lay the groundwork for better policies overall.

Take, for example, just the massive amounts of data to count votes in an election. We need good, caring, diverse, and patriotic people to do this. We need also, the technology and innovation to find ways to support an election that eliminates voter suppression, Gerrymandering, Electoral college quirks, and that old rare, but contested bugaboo of voter fraud.

What does this have to do with going to Mars? Going to Mars inspires young people to know that doing the impossible can become possible. Once, it was impossible to split atoms, walk on the moon, or understand the human genome. Now it’s in the realm of what humans can achieve. Why, on Earth then, do we limit our beliefs to think that we cannot “achieve the impossible” and cure inequality? If a very huge majority of people say no to exploitation, it can be stopped.

Having fact-based foundations, can help with this. Those in power, especially if it is authoritarian power, never concede easily, but escaping the gravity of their heavy self-importance does not have to be judged impossible, just hard to do.

Roles and goals

At present, we still on Earth tend to assign gender, and even race-based, roles onto our fellow human beings. We still have more women who are home-makers, and more engineers and astronauts who are white males. But this is beginning to change to a more equitable full range for other options open to all. When we learn from our exploring, we learn about the need for diversity and variety of skills in one another. We learn it is fine to be a homemaker, by choice, but also to reach for whatever stars shine most brightly to you, whatever you identify as being. We learn that as more work goes into the robotic and virtual world, roles change. We learn that you don’t have to be any one thing for a lifetime. You can certainly be a homemaker now, a truck driver later, a jeweler another time, or a doctor, teacher, builder, lawyer or engineer at different times of your life.

Lifetime assignments of roles are extremely rare these days. Speaking of which, even life extension itself can be better explored as we investigate the complex organic molecules of two planets upon which life originated, one of which may very well turn out to be Mars.

We are not alone

There are many other reasons why exploration, and the search for truth matters greatly. For me, the greatest one of all is that when we learn we are not alone in the Universe, that other planets have, do, or can, support life, we find out who we are. We find out with humility and understanding, that life on a planet can die naturally, or even be killed. We don’t know which is the case for Mars, but we will learn. We will collect so much knowledge about temperature, atmosphere, ancient rivers and seas, light and darkness, and chemical composition, that we will need millions of people, and thousands of jobs, to begin to know ourselves.

The first human colonists on Mars will come from a changed Earth, one that better knows itself. We will also learn, more than ever before, that we are one species among many. We can unite with this fact, and let it seep deeply into the shared DNA of our bones.

To know for a fact, once and for all, that we are not alone in the Universe is huge. It could well change our petty opinions about in-groups and out-groups. It could inform and improve our religions, and our narrow perspectives on who “belongs.”

Finally, at present, only an elite group of extreme, white, male billionaires have the “privilege” to consider colonizing another world. A handful of these elites are building rockets, and making plans. But even as they do, it becomes ever more clear to them, and to everyone, that no such enterprise happens without literal tons of human support. That support requires the kind of cooperation, collaboration, international alliance, and connected creativity that displays humanity at our best. In addition to all the “spin-off” technology and insights we gain from exploration, we will discover marvels beyond our present capacity to grasp.

That is reason enough to keep exploring other worlds for the knowledge and blessings we need to save our own planet, all her biosphere, and our people — the one human race.

