Athletic Support: “Crazy Team Haircuts”

Dear Athletic Support: My son asked to get one of those crazy haircuts with a design shaved into the side of his head. All the other boys on his team are doing it for their upcoming tournament, but I’m not too sure how I feel about it. For one thing, I’ve heard the barber who gives those sorts of haircuts plays foul music in his barbershop. And, yes, I’m talking about uncensored music. For another thing, I just don’t want my son walking around looking like that, but I don’t want him to be the only one on his team who doesn’t have the crazy cut. Thoughts? — Crazy Cut

Dear Crazy: There’s nothing wrong with crazy haircuts, especially if they’re used to build comradery. We used to shave our heads, dye our hair, and do all other sorts of fun stuff at the beginning of football season.

If the barber is a problem, call around and see if you can find someone else who can give the same style of haircut. You might have to go to a nearby town, but it’ll be worth it. And you’re right — your son shouldn’t be subjected to profanity in a barbershop.

Dear Athletic Support: I feel like you’re covering some of the same ground with your columns lately. I know for a fact you’ve answered at least three different questions regarding some kid wanting to quit sports. Your answer is always the same: “Wait until the end of the season and then have a deep talk with your child.” Why don’t you try coming up with some new material? — Same Old

Dear Old: I don’t come up with the material — you do.

Any advice column is only as good as the questions it receives. And since I’m running your question this week, I’m not quite sure what that says about the current quality of “Athletic Support.”

In all seriousness, I do think the important questions are allowed to be answered more than once.

There are new parents encountering new problems with each new season that comes along. My only hope is that those parents will start sending their questions into this column.

Hint. Hint . . .

Eli Cranor is a former professional quarterback and coach turned award-winning author. His debut novel, Don’t Know Tough, is available wherever books are sold. Send in questions for “Athletic Support” by using the “Contact” page at elicranor.com.

***

Stock Photo ID: 766364941