Fundraising University – Bringing Youth Sports Fundraising to New Heights

Fundraising University is renowned for assisting youth sports programs and academic institutions with fundraising initiatives. They’ve raised over $300 million for teams across the United States, ranging from recreational programs to entire school districts.

While their website and testimonials work well to reveal the success of their efforts, many coaches and team leaders interested in a partnership may have lingering questions before making the first call, and rightfully so. Knowing every detail makes all the difference in financial decisions of this caliber, especially those for children and teens.

Bringing your team organization to greater heights is much less of a crapshoot than you may think. With Fundraising University, you remain in complete control of the fundraising campaign, with a dedicated team of experts ready to do the intensive work for you. This way, you and your team can stay focused on the next big game or tournament without worrying about financial burdens.

Why Does Fundraising University Exist, and Who Do They Help?

The Fundraising University team comprises coaches and former athletes who understand the value of youth sports in the United States. These individuals have experienced the struggles arising from a lack of funds for jerseys, gear, equipment, or a spot in an esteemed tournament. They’ve shared disappointment with their teams when they’ve felt limited regarding what they could or couldn’t do.

To alleviate this issue for other sports programs and school districts, Fundraising University offers services that shine directly on the company name—they assist in nearly every facet of a fundraiser to garner money for these necessary components of an organized sports team.

The company runs fundraisers for recreation and high school sports, bands, orchestras, clubs, and other group activities with between 10 and 1,000 students. The coaches and leaders deployed by Fund U have significant experience with small—and large-scale fundraisers, with many campaigns encompassing an entire school.

Why Would a Team Organization Need Assistance With a Fundraiser?

Since fundraisers drastically vary in size, it’s often difficult to get a true sense of their complexities. From an outsider’s perspective, getting some kids to sell chocolate bars or host a carwash may seem simple, but most coaches and academic administrators know this is very much not the case.

Carrying out a successful fundraising initiative is time-consuming, draining, and sometimes challenging to maneuver through from conception to completion. For coaches, focusing on the team and players is far more critical than crunching numbers in an Excel sheet. Distractions are detrimental to a team’s success, no matter the sport or activity.

Beyond campaign logistics, outreach, and community engagement can present unique challenges for locally-driven initiatives. Since a successful fundraiser garners buzz or intrigue, coaches often find it better to use an expert in the field for promotional and marketing tactics.

Does Fundraising University Allow For Customization of Fundraisers?

Fundraising University allows coaches to customize their fundraising campaign fully and relay all the pertinent details to a Fund U staff member before the initial call. This way, the fundraising expert assisting the team can completely understand plans, products, proportions, and duration.

Additionally, Fundraising University will work entirely within a coach’s or team leader’s parameters throughout the process. There are no hidden factors, blindsides, or random adjustments along the way; instead, the company promotes a seamless process that removes all heavy lifting from the campaign so coaches can focus on what matters most.

Can an Organization Opt For Repeat Fundraisers with Fund U?

While many Fund U clients satisfy their monetary requirements with a single campaign, there is always an option to conduct repeat initiatives after initial success. Prospective coaches should know whether they wish to run a series of fundraisers or a one-and-done deal before their initial call. However, they can always reach out to Fund U after a campaign to get started on a new one.

Can Students Stay Involved in a Team Fundraiser?

Fundraising University’s primary mission is to allow children and teens to succeed in the game or activity they love. To ensure their involvement in the process, Fund U guides and teaches ethical practices for spreading awareness, whether going door to door in groups or creating a flier for a product. The staff at Fund U frequently promotes the importance of responsibility in the context of financial gains.

As a result, students and teammates stay involved as they see fit from conception to completion. They’ll never be forced to participate in a promotional endeavor, but they will receive frequent encouragement to better themselves and their community.

How Long Do Fundraisers Typically Last?

On average, a fundraising campaign backed by Fund U will extend from seven to ten days, though this duration can alter depending on specifications, products, and time of year. School districts can benefit from planning a fundraiser during the academic year to garner more significant responses and donations than they would during the summer months.

How Do You Get Started With Fundraising University?

Partnering with Fund U on a future fundraiser is as simple as filling out a form on their website or calling them. Before consultation, coaches can specify every detail they desire, from size to primary purpose.

From there, an expert will devise a plan that works for you, including time, location, products, and other factors that may impact the fundraiser’s success. Coaches can then develop an understanding of what they and their students/players must do to ensure a beneficial fundraiser and relay that to parents, administrators, and other key players.

Once the fundraiser begins, Fund U will remain in frequent contact to ensure smooth operations. They’ll take any questions or concerns and provide a solution.

Why Choose Fundraising University?

Fundraising University offers coaches and team leaders the best of both worlds. The company provides a successful fundraiser, allowing these individuals to focus on their objectives and goals without distractions.

Fundraising University was named a “Top New Franchise of 2021 And 2022” in Entrepreneur Magazine and has numerous testimonials to back their services. They’ve helped thousands of children and teens succeed in the activity they love and have given coaches and parents a reason to continue supporting the true backbone of American recreation.

