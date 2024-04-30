Liam Martin: Running Remote

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this episode of Championship Leadership, we interview Liam Martin, Speaker, Author, Co- Founder of Time Doctor and Staff.com, and Co-organizer of Running Remote Conference. He will tell his story of being a pair skater that almost got him into the Olympics until an unfortunate tragedy struck him, forcing him to discontinue his lifelong dream of joining in Olympics. Undeterred by adversity, Liam persistently still managed to get into grad school and is now an accomplished Founder, Marketer, and advocate of Remote Work.

Today, Liam is greatly involved in helping the world’s transition towards remote work to free people from time and space and all the while allowing to form autonomy that can scale your business.

These and more!

Tune in to this episode!

In This Episode:

[2:28] What does Championship Leadership mean to Liam?

[4:26] Who is Liam Martin and what brought him to where he is today?

[17:55] His vision, future plans, and the impact he wants to make.

[29:49] Running Remote Book

[31:29] A turning point inside of his life.

[35:29] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“Championship Leadership is a service, so focusing on how you can help your team members and not necessarily how that can feed your own ego.”

“Most people just want to actually live their lives and add their work into it.”

“Whenever there’s a natural disaster, war or hurricane whatever it is the people that move usually survive and the people that stay put don’t.”

“The people that don’t completely commit are the people that end up losing.”

“Sometimes a decision needs to be made and it’s better to actually make the wrong decision than no decision at all.”

“Remote work is no longer nice to have, it’s a need to have.”

About The Guest:

Liam Martin is the co-founder and CMO of Time Doctor and Staff.com — one of the most popular time tracking and productivity software platforms in use by top brands today. He is also a co-organizer of the Running Remote Conference.

He consults on outsourcing and process design and is passionate about how to gain insights into the inner workings of how people work.

He is an avid proponent of remote work and has been published in Forbes, Inc, Mashable, TechCrunch, Fast Company, Wired, The Wall Street Journal, The Next Web, The Huffington Post, Venturebeat, and many other publications specifically targeting the expansion of remote work.

The mission statement that feeds all the products and services that Liam is involved with stems from empowering workers to work wherever they want, whenever they want.

Liam has an undergraduate and graduate degree in Sociology from McGill University. He lives in Canada but travels 3-6 months out of the year due to his ability to work wherever and whenever he likes. He chooses a new place to travel a few times a year but usually spends time in Austin, Las Vegas, and Ubud each year and loves to encourage others to work remotely on his travels.

Resources:

Running Remote

Time Doctor

Website

Facebook

Youtube

Instagram

