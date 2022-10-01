What to Mind When Going Fishing (5 Tips From Pro Anglers)

—

Being an amateur angler but a passionate fisherman means you want to learn everything about fishing. You may go on a fishing adventure once a month or even less, but you still want to have fun doing it and bring back some fish.

To do this, you need to use all the tips and tricks that professional anglers use, and there are so many of them to know. Not all are essential for your upcoming fishing adventure, but some are simply vital to know if you want to have great success.

In this article, we’re sharing a couple of tips that every angler must know. If you want to get fish in your net, you must follow these tips and practice them every time you go fishing. Some of them are so crucial that you might not even need to leave your home when you see how the weather is. Follow up and learn more about it.

1. Learn about the fish you’re aiming for

All fish are different, and you need to know what they like before starting your activity. For example, bass, trout, and salmon are aggressive, and you want a bait that will be active. On the other hand, some types of fish are lazy, and they’d only bite their prеy if it came to them.

Know the types of fish when going for them. If you want to be successful, you must know everything about them. Learn what types are located in the area you’re going to and what works best for them. Learn what time of the day they are most active and when it’s best to fish for them.

All these little things may be the difference between going home empty-handed and with a full bag of fresh fish you caught in an hour. If you do your research correctly, you have way more chances to succeed.

2. Mind the atmospheric pressure

Not too many people know how important weather for fishing is. You might not know this, but fish are only active when the atmospheric pressure is perfect for them. They love hunting when the pressure is between 29.7 and 30.4 inHg. This is when fish feel comfortable.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If the pressure is low, fish instantly feel this. They won’t be as active, but they still might be hungry. They’ll be slower, which means you want less aggressive bait. If the pressure is high, fish will be scared and won’t give you any action. At these times, it’s better to stay home.

3. Use the right bait

As we mentioned above, you must have the right bait for the fish you’re aiming for. For example, if you’re out for bass, you’ll want spinnerbaits, crankbait, or worms. For trout, it’s best to use nightcrawlers and earthworms. There are thousands of fish in the water, and all have different preferences.

You must do your research and find out what works best for them. You can’t expect to catch anything with any bait you’re using. Of course, unexpected things happen, and anglers won’t mind catching other fish while aiming for something else, but in most cases, this isn’t happening by accident.

4. Use the right equipment

Trying to catch tuna means you need to be ready for the challenge. Contrary to popular opinion, tuna is a huge fish, and you need a strong rod to hold the pressure. On the other hand, trying to catch smaller fish means you must have a different type of equipment with you.

When you’re aiming for smaller fish, you need a thin line. There’s an important reason for this – when small fish see a thick line, they get scared and avoid anything around it. With a thick line also comes bigger bait, and small fish can’t digest something like that. This is why you need to know what kind of fish is under the surface and what the best idea to catch it is.

5. Be patient and wait for the fish to come

One final piece of advice for every angler – be patient. Fish won’t line up by the shore or the boat and wait for you to throw the bait so they can jump and let you catch them. Fish are scared by every movement in and outside the water. They are highly cautious and observant.

You must be skilled and patient. Through the bait and wait for the right moment. Sometimes anglers have to wait for hours until they get their first catch. If you’re fishing for the first time, have this in mind, but also check if you’re doing everything right.

Conclusion

These points from above might be the best advice you’ll get for fishing, but you’re not sure how to improve your game. Go through the facts above, and never go home with empty hands. Enjoy your fishing trip, and have fun.

—

This content is brought to you by Viktor Nikolovski

iStockPhoto