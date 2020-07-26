4 Exciting Tech Frontiers in 2020

—

Tech fans have a lot to be excited about in 2020. It’s a strange sentiment to have because there’s not much else to celebrate this year, but innovation continues even during a pandemic. A year like 2020 might be the best reason to give yourself a digital upgrade. We’re spending more time in our homes, working remotely, and shopping online more than we did in the past. Our lives are becoming more digital anyways, we might as well equip ourselves with the tools for the job.

Whether you’re looking for a better work environment, gaming setup, or new ways to organize and secure your digital life, these are a few innovations you show know about.

1. For Your Privacy

Tech companies are talking a lot more about privacy these days, for reasons both bad and good. A flurry of data breaches in news has forced tech companies to step up their game while others were ahead of their time concerning digital privacy. Everything we do lives online in one way or another, and companies like NortonLifelock are hyper-focused on keeping that data protected. There are several NortonLifelock protection plans you can choose from that help protect you from data and identity theft.

2. For Your Work

If your productivity is wrapped up in the Apple ecosystem—iPhone, iPad, and Mac—this is a very exciting time for you. For 10 years, Apple has made its processors in-house for iPhone and iPad, making them some of the fastest and most efficient mobile devices in the world, but uses Intel for his laptop and desktop computers.

Well, that ends now after a big announcement from WWDC in June. Starting at the end of the year, Apple will start launching computers with its processors and transition away from Intel chips. What does that mean for you? The synergistic relationships between your mobile devices and computers will get even better, as more apps will be able to work seamlessly across all three. This is the dream for the worker who is constantly switching between them.

3. For Your Car

Auto innovation is a game of trickle-down economics. Supercars and luxury sedans get the best features before they make it to affordable vehicles a few years later. But in Tesla’s case, some of that innovation is coming sooner than we expect and they hit another milestone we should all be excited about.

The Tesla Model S “Long Range Plus” just reached an EPA-rated range of 402 miles, a record for an electric vehicle, and longer than many gas-powered sedans on the market. A Model S starts at $75,000, out of range (no pun intended) for most Americans, but as we’ve seen with Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla tech moves quickly to its other cars.

4. For Your Gaming

VR gaming is amazing if you can afford a headset and have the right game. For most of its history, neither of those were true. A high-end setup like the Valve Index costs a crushing $1,000 and developers weren’t committing AAA titles to the tech. That all changes in October.

We already have affordable VR. The Oculus Rift S is only $400 and offers many of the same features as its high-end competitors. Now, we finally have a game worthy of the investment. EA Games just announced that Star Wars: Squadrons, a game where you fight space battles throughout the galaxy, will have full VR support. Imagine battling the Empire in an X-Wing Fighter in full virtual reality… incredible.

There’s a lot to worry about in 2020 and a lot we need to take seriously, but that doesn’t mean we can’t also stay excited about new tech. As our lives become more digital at an accelerated pace through the pandemic, some of it may even help make this year a little more enjoyable.

