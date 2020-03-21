5 Apps Every Firestick User Should Have in 2020

—

Amazon Firestick users get to experience the best TV entertainment has to offer, in terms of streaming capabilities and more content. You get access to different films, programs and TV channels, other than what you currently have as your regular offering. You, however, need the right apps to truly take advantage of the benefits. You can find some of the apps from the official Amazon app store. There are, however, multiple third-party apps that will give you unfettered access to some fantastic content. Go a step further and ensure your security and privacy when on the online platform by installing a VPN.

Check out our list of the best Firestick apps below.

Cinema APK

If you enjoy nothing more than watching a good movie, you should have the Cinema APK. The android app has almost all the content you will want. Best of all, the developers take the time to update their offerings continually. They can do this by aggregating content from multiple locations, thus freeing them up from having to host it on their platform. What stands out about the material is that it is very high quality and is from all over the world. The interface is easy-to-use, allowing for easy navigation. There are also no annoying ads to interrupt your viewing.

Express VPN

If you feel you have concerns about your privacy while on the online platform, you should install VPN apps. A VPN will hide your IP address and provide encryption for your network data so that no one can see what you are doing. There are people on the online platform who look for areas of vulnerability to hack your account and steal information. With data encryption, you get a layer of security that makes it very difficult for them to hack your site.

Not only do you enhance your privacy, but you get access to restricted content. Depending on your geographical location, you may find that you cannot access certain sites. A VPN will ‘hide or change’ your location thus giving you unlimited access to a world of entertainment and content

One of the best VPN for Firestick users is Express VPN. The installation process is easy, and you will enjoy how straightforward it is to use. It is also safe and very fast making it ideal for your use. You get a 30-day money-back guarantee if you do not like the product.

Unlock MyTV

Unlock MyTV will give you access to thousands of channels. The user interface is easy-to-use, and the developers ensure that the content is updated and well-organized. Navigation is quick and straightforward, and you have multiple links allowing you to watch your favorite content. You will find constant upgrades, thus giving you access to tons of useful features.

Kodi

With Kodi, you get content that the developers regularly update, thus making it convenient for watching the latest videos online. The developers are always on toes and periodically send out new tools and features. Your online streaming experience will improve immensely with Kodi. You can also access Kodi on different operating systems such as iOS, Mark, Windows, the range of content includes Sports, TV shows, documentaries, kids programs, among others. You do not need to spend any cash, because even the premium channels are free.

Theatre Plus APK

What we like about Theatre plus APK is the high level of performance and how much you will enjoy the experience of using it. While it may not share the same years of being in the market as apps such as Kodi, it is already making inroads in the entertainment industry. You can use it to stream my favorite TV episodes and movies from the extensive library. The developers updated regularly, and it is not uncommon to find new releases almost immediately. Expect to spend a lot of time in front of your Android device, enjoying your viewing experience. You get links from different content scrapers, thereby giving you high-quality content, thus improving the viewing experience. The interface is easy to navigate, and you get useful features in case you need any help.

Downloader

It may not always be possible to download apps on your device directly. You will, therefore, need to sideload them using apps such as the Downloader. With the app, you get to download files directly onto your device. Enter the URL for the file you want and simply follow the prompts to get your content. If you have the fire TV remote, it makes the process even easier for you. When your download is complete, you can install them on your device if it is an APK file. What makes it especially useful is that you can use the Downloader as a web browser.it is a free platform and will give you fantastic functionality, anytime you want to access the content.

Final thoughts

We have looked at five of the best apps to have on your Firestick device in our article above. You must, however, ensure that you download a VPN for your firestick device. You get to access content that may not be available in your region. You also get to enhance your privacy while on the online platform.

