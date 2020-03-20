Exponential Finance: New Breed of Organizations Re-Ranks the Fortune 100

—

By David J. Hill

Yesterday, an alarming statistic was thrown down on CNBC’s Squawk Box that should make anyone interested in the future of finance and business take note: it’s projected that 40% of today’s Fortune 500 companies on the S&P 500 will cease to exist in 10 years (according to a study from Washington University). The reason? Technological disruption.

So what are companies supposed to do to survive? Adapt and stay ahead of the curve.

Salim Ismail, Global Ambassador for Singularity University, has been working on an Exponential Quotient that scores companies on organizational factors that determine how well they’re embracing all that technology has to offer. In fact, he co-authored Exponential Organizations (with Yuri van Geest) to showcase the way the new breed of companies can succeed where others like Kodak did not.

Today, Ismail appeared on CNBC to briefly discuss his ideas as part of the Exponential Finance conference.

Ranked according to their Exponential Quotient scores, the Top 10 Exponential Organizations are:

Google (by a significant margin) Amazon Apple IBM Verizon Disney General Electric Microsoft Cisco Oracle

To learn more about the book and the Top 100 Scalable Organizations, check out an article Ismail wrote earlier this year called The Secret of Unicorn Companies.

