We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Exponential Finance: New Breed of Organizations Re-Ranks the Fortune 100

Exponential Finance: New Breed of Organizations Re-Ranks the Fortune 100

Salim Ismail, Global Ambassador for Singularity University, has been working on an Exponential Quotient that scores companies on organizational factors that determine how well they’re embracing all that technology has to offer.

By

Come to Singularity Hub for the latest from the frontiers of finance and technology as we bring you coverage of Singularity University and CNBC’s Exponential Finance Summit.

Yesterday, an alarming statistic was thrown down on CNBC’s Squawk Box that should make anyone interested in the future of finance and business take note: it’s projected that 40% of today’s Fortune 500 companies on the S&P 500 will cease to exist in 10 years (according to a study from Washington University). The reason? Technological disruption.

So what are companies supposed to do to survive? Adapt and stay ahead of the curve.

Salim Ismail, Global Ambassador for Singularity University, has been working on an Exponential Quotient that scores companies on organizational factors that determine how well they’re embracing all that technology has to offer. In fact, he co-authored Exponential Organizations (with Yuri van Geest) to showcase the way the new breed of companies can succeed where others like Kodak did not.

Today, Ismail appeared on CNBC to briefly discuss his ideas as part of the Exponential Finance conference.

Ranked according to their Exponential Quotient scores, the Top 10 Exponential Organizations are:

  1. Google (by a significant margin)
  2. Amazon
  3. Apple
  4. IBM
  5. Verizon
  6. Disney
  7. General Electric
  8. Microsoft
  9. Cisco
  10. Oracle

To learn more about the book and the Top 100 Scalable Organizations, check out an article Ismail wrote earlier this year called The Secret of Unicorn Companies.

 

This article originally appeared on Singularity Hub, a publication of Singularity University.

 

 

Photo credit: Istockphoto.com

About Singularity Hub

Since 2008, Singularity Hub has offered daily news coverage, feature articles, analysis, and insights on key breakthroughs and future trends in exponential technologies as well as highlighting how they’re being leveraged for social impact and utilized to tackle the world’s grand challenges. With a dedicated editorial staff and a network of expert contributors, stories are targeted at futurists, researchers, entrepreneurs, science enthusiasts and technophiles in addition to the global Singularity University community.

