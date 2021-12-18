How to Find Overwatch Players to Play With – Complete Guide

—

Overwatch has gotten itself quite the energetic and competitive player base ever since its 2016 release. This team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game was both developed and published by Blizzard Entertainment, a company not new to the gaming scene. The game is described as a “hero shooter”, which assigns the eager players into two opposing teams, each consisting of six members. Players can choose their character from a large roster of “heroes”, each possessing unique abilities that allow them to fulfill certain roles.

It is a given that you need other players to actively engage in Overwatch with. You are but one of the six decisive members of your team, up against an equally capable opponent team. In this team battle royale for supremacy, what makes one side grasp victory over the other? There are many factors, but Teamwork is pivotal among them. For teamwork to really shine on the field, players need to be open-minded, understand their roles, support each other, creatively improvise and adapt to the situation. Negative mindsets seldom yield victory in team games. Thus the importance of finding yourself solid teammates to play with is massive.

This guide will comprehensively guide you through the many different means of finding great Overwatch players to team up with during your gaming experience!

Use Overwatch Game browser

What is the Game Browser? It is Overwatch’s own way of acknowledging how important it is for their players to find others to engage in the game with. For that very purpose, players now have the OverWatch Game Browser easily at their disposal.

The Game Browser is one of the many Play Modes available to eager players in Overwatch. It can simply be accessed through the Menu on the right in the “Arcade”. Here you can either choose to create your own custom game, or even find and join another player’s game. If you choose to make your own, you have a wide range of options which can be tweaked to customize the game’s settings to your own liking. If others like what they see, your Custom will be flooded with players faster than may think. If you choose the latter, you can now browse and pick a public game to your liking via the list of available game lobbies. These lobbies are more than happy to have you and it’s possible you’ll run into ever-dependable groups of like-minded teammates and rivals there.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Add Good Players to your Friend List

You may meet the best of friends from unexpected places at odd times. Games have a way of bringing many people with similar passions together and fostering online Sportsmanship. Now, this may go south too but it is all part of the experience.

While playing Overwatch, you may run into certain players who just work well with you, even without much communication at times. They may understand your style, compliment your moves, have good teamplay, openly communicate, heighten the chances of victory, excel at a certain hero/role or just make the game so much more fun. These are the people you should add to your Friend List. Different players have different skills and characteristics, that’s what makes Overwatch so dynamic. Whoever clicks with you goes~ Add them to your Friend List and play together when you all are up for it. If someone isn’t to your liking later, you can always remove Friend.

The Looking For Group Features

Blizzard has got your back in more ways than one. Not having any friends who play Overwatch is a recurring problem and they want to help you find people who do want to play. For this, The Overwatch Looking For Group features come in incredibly handy.

The Overwatch Looking For Group (LGF) forums are broadly divided by the platform. Visit the forums for your own platform(s) to help you connect with others who are also looking for a group to play the game with. These can be easily accessed through your browser of choice, so head on there without hesitation. The links are as follows:

Blizzard has an alternative option too, the In-Game Looking For Group feature. Simply select “Play” from the Overwatch Main Menu, then locate the “Find Group”. From here you may create your own group or join an existing group who are also on the lookout for members to play with.

Use the Browser Player Search

Yet another handy tool given to us by Blizzard. Head on to the link below to access the Official Blizzard Player Search for Overwatch. Log into your own account in advance to make things easier for you. Filter by platform and Sort by Level, all you need to do is enter any player names you wish to find in the Search bar. Bear in mind that some names can include special characters, so if you don’t find who you’re looking for immediately, check to make sure you’ve entered the account name accurately. This is a great way to find players who left a good impression on you and maybe even old friends.

Use Websites like TeamTavern

Websites like TeamTavern and TeamFind allow you to locate Overwatch players and teams looking for teammates, functioning as Overwatch team-finding platforms. Simply create your own player profile or team profile and let the people find you. If not, you can be the finder and choose someone or a team that sounds just right from their profile

Looking for a Team?

Let everyone on the site know that you’re looking to team up! Start by describing yourself in a way that will attract like-minded players. Completely fill out your Overwatch profile by sharing your in-game stats and achievements, expressing how eager you are to find equally skilled teammates. Finalize your account creation and you’re all set.

Looking for Players?

This is a great place to recruit new members to your team while expanding your online community. Start by describing your team so that the best fits will appear faster. Complete the Team’s Overwatch profile, explaining what the crew is all about and what you’re looking for in new recruits.

Finding New Teammates?

A more direct approach. Here you can browse through the many players and teams who have already created their Overwatch profiles. Find your best matches and return to Overwatch for a brand new experience.

Social Media?

These platforms are available on Social Media networks including Discord, Twitter, Reddit and Steam. Do not hesitate to join their Discord servers to talk all about Overwatch and even find impromptu groups to play the game with. Once you are already on the server talking with them, playing with them should equally be a blast.

Make Player Posts on Websites

Another great way to find people to play Overwatch with is to post about it on Websites, particularly Social Media networks. Websites like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, GamerLink, TeamFind, Guilded and E-Pal will work wonders in that regard. Applications like Discord and TeamSpeak will also come in handy, because these places are where the gamers typically hang in Voice-Chat during gameplay. Join in, people are more welcoming than you might think.

Talk freely, express yourself and what you can bring to the table in Overwatch. This is the best way to let other players catch your drift and develop an interest in you. When it comes to making potential friends, do not hold back. Online friends can grow closer to you than society typically thinks is possible. The most well-kitted groups of friends can make the best teams in the world. And remember, everything isn’t about you. In a team game, each and every player is pivotal. So understand what your teammates and friends need and try to adjust to it. This too is team effort and others will be more welcoming of you this way.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rent A Pro player or try overwatch boosting

Last but not least, Overwatch can be incredibly competitive. Thus there are a lot of online services that aid you in your pursuit of greatness in the game. You can rent a player (not just any player, a Pro player), to help you rank up or even order Overwatch boosting. For example “Overboost.pro” can help you to rank up in no time with minimal effort. If you can’t find a player to play with, these will have you covered all the way, for an unforgettable Overwatch experience!

This concludes this article on how to find Overwatch players to play with. We hope you found the headway you needed and learned something more too. Whatever path you choose, it’s about your experience, so try to make the best of it. Hope you have fun and rise through the ranks with your new teammates and rivals henceforth on Overwatch!

—

This content is brought to you by Jessica Hamphrey.

Shutterstock