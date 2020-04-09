Top 50 Military Smart Watches & Tactical Timepieces Outdoorsmen Love

—

Ever since Apple introduced its smartwatch in 2015 many types and styles of smartwatches have appeared with a long list of features. However, these types of watches are often luxurious and fragile, making getting in the mud with one unacceptable. So what about for the rest of us who never stop exploring and getting dirty while we’re at it? Fortunately, there are both military and tactical smartwatch styles that can handle all that and more. Here’s a list of the best ‘get-dirty’ watches under $300 as well as the best-in-class watches for all the dreamers:

1. T1 Tact Watch Midnight Diamond

This military-inspired tactical smartwatch has a super tough build, ready for all terrains. It’s most famous at the moment for being easily sanitized during the CoronaVirus hysteria. With a retro 007 style, the “MD” still includes much of the latest wearable technology most consumers want.

Late in 2019, social media vloggers were going crazy over the smartwatch’s camera trigger function. Pressing a button on the T1 Tact Watch model’s dial sets off the shutter release button of your Bluetooth synced phone. This makes setting up prank videos and snapping selfies easier than cooling water. Not to mention, a video from the official Facebook (@T1TactWatch) of the watch surviving a 1-minute fire, also created a buzz on social media.

As this “Midnight Diamond” name implies, the T1 is made with crush-proof Diamond-Like Carbon and shatter-proof glass. Other functions include health-tracking and analysis, stopwatch, alarm, calendar, sleep monitoring, and other goal-setting functions for an active lifestyle.

The only catch to this new champion to the smartwatch market in 2020, beware of counterfeits. The brand exclusively sells on T1TactWatch.com at a retail of $89.99. Any other advertisements or websites offering the product are false. The USPTO.Gov website verifies the American Brand as T1TactWatch.com.

2. Luminox Black OPS

This made-for-outdoors watch has quartz movement technology inside a 45 mm steel case. The numbers are iconically large for increased visibility and functionality when you need it. Sapphire glass technology and a tough, double-sealed steel case protect this watch from crushing or abrasion. At only 72 grams, this simple yet durable watch definitely packs a punch.

How much will this hit your wallet for? Not a price for the average, but at $445 (via Luminox.com), this is quite the deal.

3. Garmin Fenix

Designed specifically for the outdoors, the Fenix is made with scratch-resistant Sapphire glass lens protection. This tactical smartwatch also tracks fitness and training with a built-in GPS sensor. You can out running long distances without worrying about this watch dying on you since the battery lasts up to 6 weeks.

4. Casio G-Shock

This is the original adventure-proof watch, manufactured in the U.S.A. The G-Shock features digital movement and display within a tough rubber and steel exterior. Don’t be fooled by the size of the watch face, this heavy-duty timepiece is much lighter than it looks. The G-Shock is a favorite for out in the wilderness or taking out on a casual night in the city.

5. Garmin Tactix Bravo

First off in our list is the Tactix Bravo by Garmin which features a sunlight-readable display and Omni-directional GPS/Satellite antenna. Diamond-Like Carbon (DLC) gives it a rigid exterior that can withstand the toughest environments. The battery for this military smartwatch lasts up to 2 weeks or 20 hours in GPS mode.

Similar to the T1 Tact Watch in design, this does have more functionality. Therefore, don’t have a heart attack over the $599 price tag (shop here).

6. Breitling Colt Chronograph Automatic

This watch is perhaps the most elite of all military and tactical smart watch list. The Breitling Colt features chronometer-certified mechanical movement within a 44 mm-diameter steel case. The casing is locked in place by a large screw-locked crown and is water-resistant up to 200 meters. Large hands and markers give this classy watch the feel of a military-grade piece for use in extreme conditions.

Remember, however, Breitling is a status symbol that says “i have money.’ The retail price of this watch on the official website is $5,300. For those whose car is valued under $60,000, this may be better to look at from a distance. At the same time, this watch may hold more value than the car. Do what feels right for you.

7. Casio Illuminator Collection

Owning a durable and reliable military smartwatch doesn’t have to drain your savings, and the Casio Illuminator proves it. This digital watch has a large number display with backlight for increased visibility. Within the tiny case are several features like alarm-settings, hourly notifications, and a 1/100th second stopwatch. Best of all, it’s one of the cheapest on our list!

8. Citizen Eco-Drive Stainless Steel

Adventurers who travel far into the backcountry don’t like batteries because rain or cold can make them inefficient. The Citizen Eco Drive receives its charge from any light source, including the sun! The rechargeable battery is only half the reason this watch is an adventure-favorite. Featuring a durable canvas strap and stainless steel casing, this watch is as reliable as it is elegant.

9. G Shock Rangeman Master of G Series

The Rangeman is a beefed-up version of the original G-Shock which includes a triple-sensor altimeter for exploring new heights. A built-in compass, thermometer, and barometer were designed with the high-altitude explorer in mind. Like all G-Shocks, this piece is also solar-powered and features a tough build to resist any scrapes or falls.

10. Citizen Navihawk Stainless Steel Eco Drive

This is the Eco-Drive’s more functional brother with a watch face full of features including radio controlled dials, stop-watch, and a chronograph. The 48 mm casing and bezel is made with durable stainless steel and is water-resistant up to 660 feet. Other features include atomic timekeeping, digital backlight display, a pilot’s rotating slide rule dial ring, and a power reserve indicator.

11. Seiko 5 Automatic Stainless Steel

This 21-jewel automatic timepiece is perfect for those who are always on the move. Hardlex mineral crystal movement encased in smooth stainless steel makes this a simple but powerful watch for everyday use. The black dial and silver hands give the contrast necessary to make reading the time as straightforward as the Seiko 5’s design. A black canvas strap lets this watch wrap comfortably around your wrist no matter what the task.

12. G-Shock Military Series

G-Shock’s Military Series tactical smartwatch is designed to excel in any outdoor activity. Featuring a built-in stopwatch, countdown timer, and an automatic calendar this watch also toughs it out underwater (up to 200 meters). Both analog and digital movements mark every second with precision in any world time zone. The resin watchband resists tearing and abrasion around rocky environments. Likewise, the case can resist a 10-meter free-fall and has a battery life up to 10 years.

13. Timex Expedition Camper

The Expedition Camper continues Timex’s classic look with full and large Arabic numerals and 24-hour military time. The 40mm case is made of black resin and matches the genuine leather strap featuring the Expedition seal. The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters and is more suited to recreational water activities. The watch dial and hands light up in indigo, making the expedition a tough, all-day watch.

14. G-Shock Mudmaster Military

The Mudmaster gets its fame as an all-star military smartwatch from its mud-resistant case. You can drag this watch through the dirt without compromising the mineral glass face which features an LED super illuminator backlight. Strong as a bullet, the Mudmaster also has a countdown timer with 5 daily alarms, battery meter, full automatic calendar, and a digital compass. 2-year battery life and a water-resistance of up to 200 meters make this watch perfect for serious water activities.

15. Suunto Core

The Suunto Core is a feature-packed tactical smartwatch that tracks weather in more than four hundred locations. Complete with an altitude meter, barometer, and digital compass, this watch gives you all the information you need to keep out of dangerous situations. Avoiding an unexpected downpour or fierce windstorm is easy with a storm alarm that notifies you whenever the pressure drops.

16. Seiko Sport Solar

When it comes to classy, durable watches, it’s hard to beat Seiko’s stunningly simple designs. The Sport Solar watch features a clean, 43 mm black stainless steel case with a reinforced dial window. The watch is solar-powered which means as long as you stay in the light, this watch won’t give up on you. Stencil-type numerals give this watch a military feel, and a sleek nylon wristband provides added resistance to wear. The watch is suitable for swimming and diving up to 100 meters.

17. Suunto Traverse Alpha

This is a watch for the true soldier looking for a modern military smartwatch. The Traverse Alpha can track the place and time of all your shots using a built-in GPS sensor. The watch can also track changes in pressure and light to give you an overall picture of the weather you can expect while you’re on the road. Particularly, this watch also has a location-based moon calendar for choosing the best times to hunt and fish.

18. Bell & Ross Aviation Br01

Designed for pilots, the Bell & Ross Aviation series features Calibre BR-CAL.203 winding movement and a power reserve of 56 hours. The case is made of an abrasion-resistant sapphire crystal on a bronze titanium case. Likewise, this durable watch shows its elegance with a brown alligator strap complementing a bezel made of bronze.

19. Bell & Ross Aviation Mil CE

This is a self-winding watch with the look-and-feel of a military smartwatch. The simple face includes luminescent hands, markers, and date window over an army-green backdrop. The black matte finish and green canvas strap give this watch a relaxed look and also includes a backup rubber strap. This watch is water-resistant up to 100 meters and is completely scratch-resistant.

20. Bell & Ross Aviation Phantom

Elegance and durability meet in this all-black automatic watch. The phantom appropriately features a black ceramic case and bezel around a black face and dial components. Arabic numerals mark the 3, 6, 9, and 12-hour positions. Additionally, the watch has a 42-hour battery reserve.

21. Breitling Cockpit B50 Night Mission

The B50 Night Mission has everything a pilot needs including an electronic chronograph and aviation-focused casing. A bi-directional titanium bezel controls contrasting yellow hour and minute hands on the all-black watch face. In addition, the case is made of black titanium, making this watch durable and light-weight.

22. Casio G-Shock Black Solar Sport

The G-Shock returns with an all-black, solar-powered display featuring completely digital movement. The solar sport is a lighter weight option featuring 4 alarms, speedometer, and 200-meter water-resistance. The black details are perfect for low-key, casual outings.

23. Casio Pro Trek Quartz Solar Atomic

The Pro Trek offers travelers the best of tactical smartwatch features. These include a fully digital compass and rotating bezel that makes navigating a breeze. An altitude meter, pressure meter, and thermometer let you read the weather so you always know what’s coming your way. Additionally, this watch is solar-powered, eliminating the need to worry about battery life. The Pro Trek is a complete explorer’s watch made in the U.S.A.

24. Casio Pro Trek Black Sport

This watch is ideal for winter mountaineering or any other cold-weather activity. Able to resist temperatures below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, this watch also includes a barometer, thermometer, and altimeter. The Black Sport is a rugged watch for adventurers disguised as a casual sports watch.

25. Casio Twin Sensor Analog Digital Black

The twin sensors on this watch give you accurate readings on air pressure, temperature, and altitude. Along with a full world calendar and world time zones, this watch is as functional as it is aesthetic. The black casing contrasts with a navy-blue function ring around the face giving it a casual feel.

26. Citizen Eco Drive Nighthawk

Pilots can rest easy with this solar-powered watch that gets its energy from any light source. Designed and imagined for aviation, the granite ion-plated stainless steel case features an easy-to-read tachymeter. A bright red second hand gives this watch an elegant accent over a charcoal-grey background with large hour markers.

27. Hamilton Khaki Navy Scuba

This active watch by Hamilton is designed for Navy Scuba pursuits. The silver stainless steel case with black and orange time-meter ring is water-resistant up to 100 meters. A rotating bezel controls the time and date functions and the display markers are highly legible. This watch keeps its style even among the fishes.

28. IWC Pilots Anthracite Dial Chronograph

This attractive timepiece by IWC offers pilot-minded design with a casual, sports feel. The lightweight steel casing and green canvas strap blend in with any adventurer’s style. The watch face has a 3-date calendar window and additional dial with 60-second increments.

29. Longines Heritage

The Longines Heritage is a self-winding, automatic piece that keeps time with astounding accuracy. A total of 28,800 vibrations-per-hour movement, make this one of the most trustworthy pieces on this list. Also featured on the watch face are luminescent hands and markers to increase visibility.

30. Luminox Evo Navy Seal Colormark

Designed for the extreme conditions faced by Navy SEALs, this watch features a bright polyurethane glow for underwater visibility. The high contrast provided by the luminescent white numbers and markers and black components further increases legibility. A rugged rubber strap makes sure this tough watch stays in place even under pressure.

31. Luminox Recon Analog Display Quartz

The Luminox Recon leaves behind its trademark large-number design in favor of a more tactical smartwatch approach. Specifically, the watch dials have pace markers to use with the watches walking speed scale to keep your movements on track. The wristband also has a convenient compass which makes navigating easier. It does not have the seizure detection technology recently released, but it has just about everything else.

32. Marathon Tsar Swiss Made Military Issue Milspec

This is the standard military watch built with U.S. government specifications for optimal tactical performance. Self-illuminating glass tubes paired with surgical stainless steel make this a highly visible, highly durable watch. Additionally, this piece is water-resistant up to 300 meters.

33. Momentum Base Layer

This classic-looking timepiece has the rugged feel of a higher-end watch but with a smaller price tag. Featuring quartz movement in a 44 mm steel case, this field watch is also water-resistant up to 660 feet. A lightweight synthetic strap makes it perfect to wear on your next adventure.

34. Oris Big Crown Propilot

The clean, no-frills design by Oris for their Big Crown Propilot makes it one of the sleeker options for a military tactical watch. The case is stainless steel/grey plated and 45 mm in diameter featuring a black dial. The Arabic numbers are large and contrast nicely with a green textile wrist strap that has a grey PVD plated folding clasp.

35. Rolex Submariner Black Dial Ceramic

Well-known as the king of luxury watches, the Rolex submariner is an elegant, yet rugged watch. Particularly, the Submariner boasts a fantastic 300 meter limit for water-resistance as well as a ceramic bezel. Luminescent hands and hour markers make reading the time very straightforward. This is a tough watch for any diver to own.

36. Seiko Stainless Steel

This watch is designed to be hit against anything- and survive. Seiko outfitted the watch face with a Hardlex dial window which is made of scratch-resistant sapphire glass. A nylon wristband provides additional resistance on your wrist for anything life throws at you.

37. Suunto Traverse GPS Outdoor Activity

What’s better than having a map on your wrist? This watch tracks all your movements with a sophisticated GPS tracking system accessed via a Movescout App on your phone. The watch also counts your steps and records your altitude levels. Additionally, the tracking system can sync your position with topographical routes to help you find your way. Besides telling the time, this watch will also tell you your exact latitude and longitudinal coordinates.

39. Timex Expedition Gallatin

Perhaps Timex’s most rugged watch, the Expedition Gallatin has clearly visible large numbers and minute markers around the dial. Indigo-luminescent hands provide all-night visibility for after-hours excursions. An adjustable, double-layer strap with Nato-style slip function provides additional comfort and support.

39. Timex Expedition Scout 40

This is the casual version of the Expedition, proving that a military smartwatch feel can be achieved in a simple design. However, the same durable features of the original Expedition remain such as the protective glass and durable steel case. A synthetic wrist strap reminds you that you can take this watch out to the woods.

40. Timex Expedition Shock Digital Compass

Can a digital watch survive the harsh outdoors? This one can. Timex made a full digital watch encased in the rugged shell you can expect from their expedition series. A shock-resistant resign case protects the digital components from getting beat up and can handle water up to 200 meters.

41. Marathon Military Navigator

Marathon, the maker of U.S. Government-licensed watches for military use, blends function and form with the Military Navigator. Designed per the request of the Kelly Air Force Base for a watch to use at high altitudes, this watch features Quartz movement and scratch-resistant glass. Notably, this watch used Tritium gas tubes placed on each hour marker and hand to guarantee visibility in dark environments.

42. Luminox Recon III Chronograph

With the Recon III, Luminox makes a statement that a tactical smartwatch should look like one. Featuring three chronograph dials and a ring of time-zone settings, this watch makes sure to mark every second and day. Additionally, the watch stands out for its yellow accents on some numerals as well as the second hand.

43. Traser H3 Military Type 6

This elegant watch has Ronda Quartz movement and scratch-resistant sapphire crystal. Notably, this watch has two cases: a steel inner case secured by a carbon fiber exterior. A NATO style strap gives the watch the technical feel of a military-grade watch.

44. MWC Navigator

As its name suggests, the Navigator is built to aid in any kind of situation where you need clear, reliable functionality. The steel bezel has large, 12-hour numbers which makes it ideal for situations that require quickly reading the exact time. Finally, 300-meter water-resistance makes this watch perfect for adventures by air, land, or sea.

45. Surefire 2211 Wristlight Series

Who said every tactical smartwatch has to look the same? The surefire excels in that it has an integrated LED light beside a compact, yet clear watch face. The rugged steel casing gives the watch a feeling of its intended purpose.

46. Bertucci A-2S Field Watch

Bertucci’s patented steel casing has an almost pearl-like look to it, but don’t let this fool you- this is one tough watch. Simple and elegant Arabic numerals are very legible and don’t get confused with any other information on the face. Scratch-resistant mineral glass and quartz movement provide everything you need in a field watch.

47. Vostok Amphibian Automatic Military Diver

Russian watchmaker Vostok makes this quirky, but tough tactical watch. Formerly the Soviet Union’s supplier, Vostok watches represent durable Russian quality. A red and black dot-and-line design on the bezel helps with readability. The Amphibian is automatic, but still very lightweight and water-resistant up to 200 meters.

48. Blackhawk Advanced Field Operator

Dependable Miyota quartz movement makes this Field Operator watch a great choice to take with you on long pursuits. Particularly, this watch has a case made of 316L stainless steel which is corrosion-resistant. Large luminescent numbers and hands make reading the time an enjoyable experience. The all-black casing and strap looks great on any mountain or trek.

49. Armourlight Caliber Series

The Armourlight is a Swiss-Made carbon-fiber watch with Ronda 515 quartz movement. Packed into a 47 mm case is a blue-accent bezel with large numbers and tritium elapsed minute marker for reading at night. Together with a tough nylon wrist-band, this watch packs durable functionality in only 3 ounces.

50. Casio PRW 2500T

If you like the aesthetic of Casio’s time-tested G-Shock series, the PRW 2500T is an all-steel alternative. This bomb-proof watch features an altimeter, thermometer, and barometer in a digital display. Additionally, this watch is solar-powered and even has moon phase and tide graphs.

The best Military and tactical smartwatches have been ranked across the web by various blogs. However, no list is as complete as this best of 50 reviews. Here find a summarized detail of the most functional pieces you can wear. Modern smartwatches are too fragile to take to the backcountry. During this COVID-19 pandemic, your smartwatch should be ready for anything. This means, go tactical or tuck it in the watch box for some time.

One thing for sure, however, anything from this list guarantees you’ll be ready for anything.

