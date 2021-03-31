What is the Future of Codeless Test Automation

—

Testing has long been a bane of the product growth cycle. When a single software error can cause significant economic damages, quality assurance testing is essential for any software product, irrespective of how small or large it is.

In the new agile development cycle, where the development and release cycle entails launching a series of updates and expanding the package in iterated processes, monitoring has become much more difficult. While very helpful in many instances, manual checking fails with the deluge of functions, keys, connections, chords, JavaScript, and integrations.

Add consistency monitoring and customer interface testing to the mix, and you have no choice but to simplify the testing process. And that’s where the codeless test automation comes in.

Codeless Automation Testing

Automation testing is a need for an agile development process. It requires the development of a different software system to validate the primary solution through automatic means.

The more complex the answer is, the more complex the testing framework becomes. Automation testing becomes essential as you get to a point where any release needs thousands of test cases and activities to get carried out.

Traditional automation testing entails writing individual execution program scripts for each test case and then running them through a separate software setup devoted to running, tracking, and recording test cases. Codeless test automation solves this challenge.

Why is Codeless Testing Necessary?

Codeless testing creates automation experiments in writing a single line of code. This strategy has been continually changing with digital technological innovations, relying more on reducing the coding process and making it more user-friendly.

The ultimate goal is to make the setup so simple to use that automating the test scenario takes a short time and needs virtually no coding effort. There are several tools in the market that attempt to accomplish this goal, but the word Codeless is still not quite precise.

The correct term would be more like a script less because, in the context, most tools would provide testers with one more abstraction layer, which would convert user behavior and commands to test files, which would then push test automation.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This abstraction layer is more user-friendly with decent graphical interfaces, making the testing process simpler and more manageable. Even though the user doesn’t have to write many codes independently, the tool still runs on scripts.

How Does Codeless Testing Work?

There are several ways to codeless automation testing. The two most common ones include tracking and replaying manual testing and generating formal test flow diagrams to execute tests.

The record and play method is the most common right now and gets particularly preferred by web-based goods. The theory behind the technique is that the tester executes the task manually, which the tool tracks by clicking.

The tool builds scripts to automate the test itself. Testers may also modify the hands and the training process to meet their needs better. There are numerous tools in the market today that facilitate codeless testing. Some are given below:

ACCELQ

Accelq is one of the top solutions for codeless test automation. Its continuous integration and intelligent test management make it stand out from the competition. Accelq facilitates manual and automated test cases in a similar unified flow.CloudQA

CloudQA is a cloud-based quality assurance service. With a handy visual editor, it’s an easy tool for managing tests. The program tracks the tests and collects all activities during site navigation while the QA tester clicks and interacts with the app.

Katalon Studio

Katalon Studio is one excellent codeless test automation tool. It is best suited for generating automated test results. It tracks the testers’ behavior on the web or in the app and generates the required scripts.

Advantages of Codeless Test Automation

Simple User Interface

A codeless test automation tool, unlike a code-based automation tool, has a richer user interface that promises a simple, fast, and code-free experience.

Keeps up with the Times

Code is written with graphical UI workflows to make automation simple to understand and execute tests while still keeping up with agile’s speed through continuous integration for seamless web automation.

Reduces Maintenance Costs

Flows may be mixed and recycled as sub-flows. If something is modified in one of these sub-flows, it affects all test scenarios that contain that module, effectively making automation flow corrections outdated.

Increases Automation

Unlike code-based systems, which involve a specialized skill set to be used, we can use a codeless automation tool as a comprehensive web automation solution across all platforms of an organization eliminating a significant impediment to automation.

Greater Process and Change Documentation

An automation tool offers a comprehensive visual representation of procedures, video records, and logs are all generated and preserved with ease, providing accurate and effortless access to what occurred.

The Future of Codeless Automation

Considering the advantages of codeless test automation, we can easily predict how far it will go. The need for automated code will not expire shortly.

Codeless testing can be a source for QA testers to monitor their jobs from the start. In the unforeseen future, tools will become smart enough to fully eradicate the need for scripting, allowing testing instructions to be forwarded directly to the device in a completely codeless way.

As agile and DevOps are becoming more popular, QA solutions that can catch pace with this rapid speed are a necessity and codeless automation appears to be the answer, allowing a wider variety of users to benefit from automated testing.

However, automated functional testing is the most critical requirement of any agile software development process. While the advantages are undeniably tempting and the entry barriers are lowering, experts believe the true potential and importance of codeless automation has yet to shine.

Conclusion

We wrote this article to provide research-based knowledge to the readers so they can understand codeless test automation.

The relevance of non-code tests will increase in 2021 as it becomes one of the critical activities. However, one must be careful when choosing a test automation solution that blends with their team’s current workflow.

—

This content is brought to you by Shubhang Kabir.

Photo: Shutterstock