You don’t need certainty to have clarity.

Uncertainty means you can’t predict the future. Clarity shapes your actions.

You can’t predict outcomes. You can choose direction.

Clarity During Uncertainty

Waiting for certainty is paralysis.

You don’t know why sales dropped 20%. One leader says, “Let’s wait until things become clearer.”

Another leader says, “Focus on retaining key customers. Let’s preserve cash. Keep our best people. Set up a team to evaluate this situation and to plan next steps.”

You can’t predict the storm. You can adjust the sails.

Clarity is more than setting direction. It’s also creating confidence.

3 Neglected Questions

How do you want your team to feel about themselves? How do you want your team to feel about you? How do you want your team to feel about the organization?

Turbulence is no place to ad lib. Plan your words. Say things that strengthen people.

Use words that produce clarity. “Here’s what we don’t know. Here’s what we know.”

Communicate confidence, curiosity, and compassion.

How to Move Forward During Turbulence

Don’t pretend things are easy when they’re tough. Pretending makes you look out of touch. Focus more on direction, goals, and solutions. Don’t circle the black hole. Move the conversation forward without cutting people off. Don’t beat dead horses. Ask, “What’s next?” Go with your highest point of clarity. Have one-on-ones with key influencers. They multiply your message.

Keep compassion and drive close to each other. Face reality. Care for people. Move forward.

Which idea in this post can you implement today?

7 Advantages of Uncertainty That Leaders Maximize Everyday

The-Uncertainty-Advantage

—

Previously Published on leadershipfreak with Creative Commons License

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project, please join us as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

On Substack? Connect with us there.

—

Photo credit: unsplash