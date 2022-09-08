Why Should You Use React JS For Web App Development

—

Companies and web developers find it hard to choose a simple, yet effective front-end technology. The market is generous in terms of providers, but not all tools can realize the growing array of requirements. A technology like this, for instance, is React JS. It is used by almost all companies nowadays, and it is only becoming more and more popular. This doesn’t come as a surprise, given the impact it has on improving domains and front-end app development.

But before we get started on its amazing performance, let’s introduce React JS.

The JavaScript library helps develop fascinating and feature-rich apps with minimum coding skills. It was created by Facebook, and its primary goal was to improve rendering performance to the best possible level. The success story had only begun at that point, as ReactJS soon made it possible to divide complex UIs into several simple components.

React has been on the market since 2011. The following year, it was also applied to Facebook subsidiary Instagram. Since 2013, it has been delivered as an open-source tool, which allowed it to truly revolutionize web applications all around the globe. It may help to know that it is applied by most Fortune500 companies and that more than 90 000 websites make regular use of it. It is the favorite choice of over 1,000 top web developers offering ReactJS web development services , including those who worked on PayPal, Airbnb, and Uber. All of them still apply it to solve interface-related problems on their platform.

What makes React JS so popular? Here are some of the reasons:

Its virtual DOM (Document Object Model)

The virtual DOM is probably the most praised feature of React JS. Thanks to it, developers can implement automated smart workarounds. Examples include re-rendering components or solving display issues. It is difficult to even remember how information was displayed before this efficient tool appeared.

DOMs are tools that convert memory data into workable components. React JS relies on this feature to understand which data can be ignored and which needs to be re-rendered. It is also the main tool that identifies how and when information has been changed.

Its single-page web application

With Virtual DOM, React JS also managed to employ server-side rendering. It now performs updates and server-rendering without necessarily updating the full view. As it turns out, this is an absolute must for single-page applications.

For example, by building a SPA or a dynamic front-end, the only way to ensure fast navigation is to employ client-side routing. In this case, developers can implement navigation and still use React JS on the client side. As a result, subsequent navigation behaves a lot like SPA, while the initial render still uses server-side rendering.

Its Code Splitting and variety of great components

Complex UIs are now past, as developers interrupt them with different components. This is where React JS truly shines. It requires developers to build all the components. This includes small checkboxes, buttons, dropdowns, or anything that comes to mind. It then follows by building wrapper components around them, so that each part of the UI/UX can be broken down into small and simple items. In short, you will never have to worry about the performance of your whole app at once.

Its impeccable performance

Over the years, React JS proved to be a much better performer than VueJS or Angular. We’d say it is mostly due to the virtual DOM and split of code, but we can’t argue how fast this library is. Odds are great that nothing compares to it.

Its simplicity

Given its versatility, you’d never expect React JS to be simple. And yet, it manages.

Developers need minimum code to jot down the rest of their apps within JavaScript. This is done using the JSX feature which is effective, but also fun.

For instance, the developer can easily replace any UI feature and test the change in real time. It is like HTML being directly delivered into your JS! ReactJS also comes with a small and compact API, and it is easy to understand by both beginners and advanced developers.

Its compatibility

React JS is also flexible enough to be reused on a variety of platforms. Developers find this extremely convenient, as the effect can rarely be achieved by a single technology. But let’s not forget that React JS is foremost a library, and its main purpose is to deliver diverse components and web elements. You will be offered labels, buttons, grids, and any other interactive features that come to mind.

Its community

Being open-source, React JS currently operates in a very vast ecosystem. It is used by experienced developers all around the world, and it helps create both mobile apps and static desktop solutions. You’ll be suggested to try it out for server rendering, as well as applying pro-level concepts such as VR and 360 views. The guidelines are simple, and you won’t need much time to familiarize yourself with them.

If you need support, there are more than 250k React-related questions in the community. As we speak, its GitHub Repository has surpassed 164k stars, which makes React an absolute leader.

Access to official support

The massive React JS community provides resources for free all the time. To understand how the library work, consider the performance of Facebook where it is most heavily used. Plus, it never stops improving – it is only becoming stronger and more modern.

Performing reliable testing

React JS offers easy and user-friendly testing. Compared to outdated and traditional browser testing, React JS requires no special skills. You won’t even have to configure it to get the job done. At the same time, its command-line testing is really fast, and it also allows you to perform multiple test suites at a time.

It may also help to know that React JS is the winner of multiple awards and recognitions. Its benefits and advantages are highly appreciated in the business world, and most apps of today rely on it. It covers all possible use cases, thanks to the various tools it offers. Give it a try!

—

This content is brought to you by Bodgan Sandu

iStockPhoto