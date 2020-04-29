Putting an End to Fatal Car Accidents: A Roadmap To Ensure Driving Safety

Every day billions of drivers make their commutes through a vast network of road infrastructure, but not without conceding a fatal risk. Tens of thousands of people die on roads across the globe because of various accidents caused by human negligence, mechanical failure, or a temporary instance of insanity.

Due to these tragedies that have become commonplace, road safety and the legality behind accidents are increasingly gaining traction before the eyes of engineers, policy experts, and law enforcement personnel. With advanced technological breakthroughs, trailblazing vehicle technology, and the paradigm shift of treating car accidents as not mere instances of fate, we can bring this number to zero.

Human beings used to rely on abstract terms of fate, destiny, and luck to understand fatal car accidents, but with the advent of precise and infallible technology, this is the best era to fight back against car accidents, and ensure unwavering road safety. What does the current and future roadmap to foolproof road safety look like?

An Advanced Approach To Car Design and Road Infrastructure

It is important to trace the instances of negligence that lead to the most fatal car accidents. Using handheld devices while behind the wheel, or driving under influence, drifting into the wrong lane or racing through a populated neighborhood, all of these cases point to one bold fact- there are bad drivers out there who make terrible driving decisions.

Keeping this context in mind, it is essential to make cars that prevent bad driving decisions. With the advent of smart systems, controlled by precise algorithms, it is possible for cars to maintain their lane, such as selfless driving cars. These cars will eliminate the fallible human factor and prevent fatal accidents.

Furthermore, road design is also important. Making sure that there are sufficient traffic signals, proper marking of lanes and four-way stop signs is the first step towards effective implementation of road safety.

Enforcing the Legality Behind Car Accidents

Often at times, people are not aware of the deterring mechanism that exists to prevent negligent driving decisions: Laws surrounding Car Accidents. Drivers should make sure that they are fully aware of the damages and punishments they can incur if it is proven in a court of law that they willfully made a stupid decision.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

To secure the end of understanding the legality behind car accidents, and enforcing a strict law enforcement deterrent, policymakers should make a primitive law course essential before awarding a driver’s license.

There are multiple nuances that can determine the severity of damages and charges. For example, according to The Savannah car accident lawyers at Harris Lowry Manton LLP, the speed at which the vehicles were traveling, and the size and weight of the vehicles will also have a bearing on the level of injury All of these should be understood.

Life-Saving Interventions

Cars can also integrate modern life-saving solutions. These range from automatic emergency breaks that work on smart sensing systems, lane-departure alarms that gain the attention of a sleepy driver or a driver backup system. These solutions are not as expensive as autonomous cars and can be instituted widely.

Shifting the Culture of Driving

It is about time that the death rate from car accidents is paid heed. With the right technology and legal deterrent, we can nullify the effect of negligent drivers and preserve the sanctity of life.

—

This content is sponsored by M Rafiq

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock