Among the top bullion and metals exchanges dealing with gold, silver, and other precious metals, Money Metals Exchange has its own reputation and its own place in the industry.

Here’s a Money Metals Exchange review talking about the finer points of buying and trading over this platform.

Precious Metals and More

First of all, Money Metals Exchange offers users the ability to buy a range of precious metals, including:

Gold

Silver

Copper

Palladium

Platinum

Rhodium

But beyond that, the Money Metals platform also offers other services, for instance, storage for your precious metals in secure facilities backed up by appropriate insurance, and the ability to borrow against precious metal assets with up to 75% of your collateral value. Both of these are important extra services in this field.

Money Metals Exchange Review: A Precious Metals Gateway

Operating a large-scale precious metals platform, Money Metals Exchange offers insured shipments, and fast delivery to consumers. Secure packaging is another thing you can expect from a precious metals delivery from this platform. Customers can get free shipping on orders of over $500. Money Metals Exchange also boasts versatile payment options for customers.

Dealing with Precious Metals Premium Costs

Another of the big advantages of dealing with Money Metals Exchange is the buyer’s ability to get lower precious metals premium costs.

What are premium costs?

Precious metal premiums are costs that a buyer might pay over the current spot price of gold or some other precious metal.

The spot price shows what the asset is trading for day to day. The premiums represent dealer costs, such as the cost of transportation and handling of the assets in question. As with any commodity, there may be costs for getting precious metals assets from point A to point B. Other dealer costs can also apply.

Because Money Metals Exchange can offer lower premiums than some other companies, that makes it an appealing option for buyers who don’t want to pay big additional fees to secure new precious metal assets. There’s also a range of products that are sold over the platform.

A Range of Products

In addition, as part of this Money Metals Exchange review, we should point out that buyers have many options for the form in which they purchase their assets. That includes rounds, bars, and fractionals for silver and gold, as well as collectible gold and silver items like statues and jewelry. Money Metals Exchange offers copper in rounds, pennies and bars, and platinum in both coin and bar form, whereas rhodium comes only in bars. So although some of the more obscure metals have fewer types of coins or collectible assets, for gold and silver, buyers can expect a good array of choices.

Precious Metals Selling

Precious metals selling can, in some cases, be a little more complicated. Money Metals Exchange eases the burden with competitive services for asset holders, with consultative resources and a clear chain of custody for items bought in the exchange.

Money Metals Exchange offers a customer service phone line to help with precious metal sales by a customer who has purchased the assets through the platform.

While reviews of Money Metals Exchange customer service are mixed, and you may not be able to expect 24/7 assistance, the customer service capability does support a range of needs for existing customers, and having the option to rely on vendor pros makes a difference for many long-term investors.

Utilizing Precious Metals Options with Money Metals Exchange

The versatility of the Money Metals Exchange platform lets traders select the strategies that make the most sense to them. That’s part of how this exchange measures up to others like Acre Gold and JM Bullion , among others.

For example, some investors may want to own actual physical precious metals assets, but they might not have a secure environment in which to keep them. Vendor storage makes a lot of sense in this scenario.

On the other hand, some investors like to have their precious metals on hand, to show off to an audience. They may want to use collectible gold, silver or other metals in this way, and so they can buy those items with numismatic or collectible value, instead of just raw bullion or bars. On the other hand, more than a few long-term investors are just focused on bullion and raw metals, and market cost: they will favor generic, unmarked bulk gold or silver, or some other metal, and not trade on numismatic or collectible value at all.

Money Metals Exchange also includes some resources for investors to look at things like spot prices and charts, to understand how gold, silver and other precious metals are trading in a particular market environment.

Take a look at the Money Metals Exchange site to understand more about how this operation works in the context of the gold, silver and precious metals markets. Get a precious metals plan in place for your portfolio management strategy.

