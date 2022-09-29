AirBNB Alternatives : Top 10 Vacation Rentals Platform 2022

—

The best way to find a suitable vacation rental is to look for an online platform that provides a suitable vacation home for you. You just have to put your requirements forward in the form of total people accompanying you, pet-friendly, smoking facilities etc, click on your favourite room according to your preference and be ready for the holidays ahead. However not every platform is trustworthy which is why we are mentioning the top ten vacation rental platforms along with the facilities provided by them.

HolidayKeepers.com is one of the top trusted vacation rental companies based in the United States of America. Starting in the year 2017, the company has proved its credibility by providing the best vacation rentals in the form of cottages, cabins, farmhouses, mansions and villas in the Pennsylvania region. However, the company is now spreading its wings throughout America. Whether it is New Mexico or Florida, now you will witness its presence everywhere in America. Additionally, HolidayKeepers provides a hosting platform for vacation homeowners so that they can offer their second home to tourists visiting the United States from all over the world. Following are some of the world-class amenities they provide in their luxurious vacation homes

Contactless check-in and check-out

All vacation homes are located nearby prime visiting areas like Lake Harmony, Big Boulders, Hickory Run state park etc

Well furnished houses with pool, hot tub, BBQ, porch, gymnasiums, bar and game room

Spacious rooms with Air Conditioners, modern bathrooms and dining areas

Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, the company has created a stir in the travelling world by introducing an American travel company that operates a website and a mobile application with user-generated content. Be it hotel reservations, shopping, lodging or travel experiences, TripAdvisor is one of the most opted websites among traveller enthusiasts. Additionally, the reviews are the best part of a trip advisor as they come from real visitors to the respective places. Whether you are a host and putting your business forward or just a traveller, these are some more of the qualities why one should keep TripAdvisor on their priority list.

You can list your business on TripAdvisor free of cost

It’s a great place to engage and attract your customer

It offers a complete guide for things to do in the respective visiting place

Rental booking services, flight, cruise and accommodation services.

Businesses showcased on TripAdvisor’s website are easy to reach people as the website is visited by millions of people every day.

Although Booking.com was a Dutch company founded in the year 1996, it has surely spread its roots in other countries by offering its website in forty-three languages. Currently, the website has twenty-eight million listings and is still increasing every day at a fast rate. The one speciality of Booking.com is that you can easily find business-friendly accommodations, unlike other sites which focus on personal travels only. Other than this facility, Booking.com makes sure you get the best-staying options according to the budget level.

Homestay.com is a perfect blueprint for its name. The platform is famous for providing unique, genuine and local experiences to its visitors. The platform allows customers to book the property in someone else’s name. Each space provided by Homestay.com is welcomed by the hosts who help their guests by providing assistance and guidance throughout the stay. Homestay believes in intermingling different communities by introducing them to each other’s world.

You just need to give a call to the host to inquire about the availability of their house

None of the Homestays are vacant properties. All of them are well-maintained properties available for the stay all year round

Vacasa is a vacation rental company operating in the North American region. Not only does the entity take care of vacation homes of the homeowners to make them free of any maintenance headaches but also provides spaces to the guests who long for comfortable houses in the pristine locations of North America.

Vacasa also provides its expert advice and means when it comes to taking decisions regarding real estate matters. Whether it is investment or accommodation, Vacasa is a one-stop destination for all your real estate needs. Hence, Vacasa with its professionals, local caretaking team, customer service and central support staff provides the most reliable services in every part of the North American region.

Although Expedia is a famous shopping platform, it is also well known for offering safe and secure booking options for staying place, air tickets, car rentals and vacation packages. Whether it is hotels, motels, guest houses, villas or mansions, Expedia can expedite the vacation rental process with just a few clicks. On top of that, the listing process on Expedia is hundred per cent cost-free.

Vacation Rental by Owner also known as Vrbo was acquired by HomeAway in 2006. Vrbo is home to two million vacation rental homes that are nothing less than a boon for travellers who are looking for something more than a hotel. One can select its favourite condos, cabins, beach rentals and lake houses from their website and plan a cherish-worthy vacation. All you need to do is click on the Vrbo property search option and select the property according to your choices and needs. Not to forget, Vrbo is famous for serving large vacation houses for large groups in the form of extended families and a huge friend circle.

FlipKey is an online platform providing services via its 830000 houses in one hundred ninety countries. The platform was established in the year 2007 and gradually became a part of Tripadvisor in 2008. The platform has gained a considerable amount of attention and made a place for itself by offering diverse rental choices. FlipKey provides you with the staying options in the place chosen as well as located around the area of your choice. The cost of the total stay depends on the following factors and hence you can use these filters to choose a vacation rental of your choice.

1)Number of bathrooms and bedrooms

2)Parking provisions

3)Per night price range

4)Amenities like jacuzzi, swimming pool, wifi garden, balcony or terrace

Book the perfect rental with HomeTogo recently headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Their popular vacation rental destinations include Florida, California, North Carolina, Tennessee, Hawaii, Miami beach and Michigan. Additionally, the platform provides space and amenities for every kind of trip. Whether you are looking for cabins, condos, camps, castles, apartments or bed and breakfast packages, HomeTogo is a website you should keep on your priority list.

Feel cosy and cosy in their well-groomed hotel, apartment, villa, cabins, cottages and many more. No matter what taste you have as a traveller, CozyCozy is there to fulfil all your vacation wishes. Go for Treetop houses, cabins or a yurt if adventure is what you seek in a trip or book condos, Spanish Finca or a Moroccan riad if traditional settings are something you admire most, CozyCozy will amaze you with its mind-blowing facilities. Their best serving locations are New York, Palm Springs, Los Angeles, Atlantic City, Sant Antonio and Sant Diago.

We have mentioned the top 10 vacation rental platforms in the world. Each of these platforms is unique in its way. Some work like a broker while others own full-fledged vacation homes in the form of apartments, mansions and villas. However, one needs to keep in mind the services he or she wants to get and the budget they already have before choosing any of the above.

