Go City Review: Everything You Need to Know

Who doesn’t love a city break? There’s no denying that it can be a pricey vacation without the consideration of buying tickets to all those exciting attractions on top.

On a quest to see if we could find ways to save money on city sightseeing, we came across Go City as one of the options. They offer sightseeing passes in over 30 destinations across the globe in the usual big bucket list cities such as New York, London and Las Vegas. With promises of savings of up to 55%, we had to give them a go for ourselves to see if the benefits were true.

Ready for the lowdown? Here’s everything you need to know about Go City.

What actually is a sightseeing pass?

Sightseeing passes offer you access to a variety of different attractions, all for one price. That means you can save compared to buying attraction tickets separately. There are a few on the market, but at the time of writing Go City appears to have the most variety of passes and locations on offer worldwide.

How exactly does Go City work?

In the majority of the cities where Go City is available, you’ll have a choice of two different city pass types. First off, there’s the All-Inclusive Pass. With this option, you can pay for the number of days you wish to sightsee and then you’ll be able to visit all the included attractions. This option is great if you’ve got lots on your bucket list and want to make the most of your time in the city. The other option is their Explorer Pass. With this pass, you can pay for the number of attractions you want to visit. You’ll then have 60 days to use them up. It’s a great choice if you’ve got a bit of extra time to explore and only want to tick a few attractions and activities off.

How do you get your pass?

Once you’ve purchased your pass from Go City, you’ll receive an email with all the information you need to get set up. You can either download and print the pass at home, or simply sync it with the Go City app. I personally loved the app option; it was easy to use and also allowed me to check out attraction information in advance and plan my itinerary.

Does Go City save you money?

In short? Yes, it does. I chose to follow Go City’s recommended Los Angeles All-Inclusive Pass itinerary on my recent trip there. If I’d visited all the recommended attractions separately, I would have spent $431. But by buying a 3-day pass for $239, I saved $192 (45%) on my sightseeing – without missing out on the things I wanted to see.

What kind of attractions can you visit with Go City?

One of the great things about these passes is that there is a lot of variety in terms of the attractions you can visit. With my Los Angeles pass, I was able to hit up all the LA headliners, such as Universal Studios and Warner Bros Studio. Plus, I was also able to enjoy some extra activities such as whale watching and a celebrity homes bus tour.

Go City works with local experts to handpick their attraction line up. So not only can you hit up many famous bucket list spots, but you’ll discover plenty of under-the-radar tours and experiences that you maybe wouldn’t have known about without a pass.

Would we recommend Go City?

Absolutely! It ticked all the boxes. It was easy to use, included everything I wanted to see and do (and more!), and perhaps most importantly, it actually saved me money on my city break. I was able to scan in quickly at each attraction front desk without any issues. I have used one similar pass in the past and it didn’t seem to offer the variety of attractions that this pass does.

It’s worth noting that I did reserve attractions in advance due to how busy some generally are but if your spots are reserved ahead of time, you should be able to tick off all of the places on the list that you want.

