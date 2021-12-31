Vietnam Opens Borders for Travelers, Karambol App Tells Best Things To Do

—

Vietnam has recently reopened its borders to international flights starting on December 15th, 2021 after months of closure. According to a report submitted to the Prime Minister, the resumption of flights will move forward in two phases. Meanwhile, those getting ready to travel to Vietnam are using the Karambol app to plan out their visits with custom-made itineraries.

Flights In and Out of Vietnam Resume

The first phase of the new proposal reopening Vietnam to travelers will connect the country to other areas considered ‘highly safe’. These include cities in Japan, South Korea, Thailand, China, and Singapore, among others.

Notably, the U.S. is also included in the list and will see departures to Vietnam from either San Francisco or Los Angeles, California. All flights will connect directly to two airports in the country’s largest cities- Tan Son Nhat in Ho Chi Minh City and Noi Bai in Hanoi.

This phase allows four flights per week going both in and out, which amounts to about 14,000 passengers expected who will be looking for things to do in Vietnam.

The next and final phase will begin in January, 2022 and further extends the list of accepted origin cities. These include Hong Kong, Paris, Frankfurt, Sydney, and Moscow. During this second phase Vietnam’s other airports will also receive flights such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Van Don, and Cam Ranh.

Planning a Vietnam Itinerary

The Karambol app lets users choose from a list of Eastern countries including Cambodia, Vietnam, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. A sample 10 days Vietnam Itinerary offers a sequential list of things to do each day and features a mixture of culture, food, and scenery.

The hypothetical trip begins in Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City which is the busiest airport in the country. The adventure quickly moves on to visit the War Remnants Museum related to the country’s major wars, as well as a visit to the Saigon Central Post Office. This building is notable for its French influence from the times when that country occupied the east in what was called ‘Indochina’ in the 19th century.

The day ends with a visit to the Gold Dragon Water Puppet Theater which is a tradition from the 11th century. Skits relate rural themes and feature much of Vietnamese folklore and culture, especially stories told by grandparents to their grandchildren.

One notable tourist attraction are the Cu Chi Tunnels used by Viet Cong soldiers to hide in during combat. The underground routes also served as supply routes that connected fighters to hospitals, food and weapon storages, as well as sleeping quarters.

Each activity listed on the app details the amount of time expected for each activity. This is helpful when planning out a list of things to do in Vietnam since timing is everything on short trips.

Exploring Vietnam’s Market Culture

The second day generated on the app is dedicated to the various markets in the city where most people shop. Vendors offer unique and aromatic herbs, fruits, and vegetables used to make Vietnamese specialties such as bahn mi and pho.

The day begins with a visit to the Cai Rang Floating Market located in Can Tho. This is one of the largest of its kind located in the Mekong Delta river and shop owners begin setting up as early as 5 am. This is of course to meet the wide demand from shoppers who travel from as far as hours away to purchase select herbs and vegetables.

For a more urban street food experience, the guide suggests the Ben Thanh Street Food Market. It is located in one of the oldest structures in Ho Chi Minh City and represents an important architectural landmark.

Here visitors can delight in all of the most famous dishes such as borken rice, bun bo hue, bun thit nuong, banh beo, as well as fresh grilled seafood. There is also a wide selection of desserts available to choose from such as sweet corn pudding and banana soup.

Modern and Historic Architectural Delights

Another interesting building Vietnam itinerary also features a special day of architectural visits to the most notable buildings.

First up on the list is the Independence Palace which is also used as a convention center. During the Vietnam War, this building was the office of the South Vietnamese President. However, after the Fall of Saigon on April 30th, 1975 an army tank from the North burst through the gates, signaling a takeover. g on the list is the Municipal Theater, also known as the Saigon Opera House built between 1901 and 1911. Knowledgeable travelers will notice the facade is similar to that of the iconic Opera Garnier in Paris, and was made to entertain French colonists.

As was the case with many colonial buildings, this theater was designed by French architects and used many French architectural details.

For the hip traveler, there is the building at 42 Nguyen Hue Street which was once an apartment building but was later abandoned. Hipsters moved into the empty locales and set up alternative fashion stores, cafes, and or businesses appealing to younger people.

The building retains its grungy appearance which gives the businesses their appeal.

Taking a stroll around the city is also nice and included in the itinerary with a walk along Nguyen Hue Street. This avenue is broad and features Vietnamese-inspired landscape designs and motifs. The street is also used as a main exhibition space for parades and street festivals.

Natural and Scenic Spots

Not everything Vietnam has to offer is located in or around major cities. Quick escapes to the coast are also featured in the Karambol app’s custom itinerary and offer more options to trips.

One of these places is Long Beach in Kien Giang which has over 20km of white sand and pristine blue water beaches. This is a main spot for both tourists and locals on the island of Phu Quoc. Here it’s easy to relax and forget about the stresses of traveling while enjoying some of the most beautiful scenery the country has to offer.

Out of the beach and into the jungles and mountains are still more places to discover featuring ancient ruins as well as incredible natural features.

For example, the Bich Dong Pagoda is a relic of a complex built in 1428 located near the Ngu Nhac mountain. There are three main temples (low, middle, and high) which are notoriously tricky to find. Visitors have to travel to the end of a road where they reach a dark cave to find the third temple. This is an attraction worthy of any explorer’s interest, and it’s free.

Similar to the three pagodas, there are also the natural caves of Tam Coc located along the Ngo Dong river. Tourists ride on small boats from the village of Van Lam, passing by rice fields and into the caves. This attraction is as peaceful as it is exciting and scenic.

The list of things to do in Vietnam goes on and on, and using the Karambol app, can be tailored to anyone’s preferences. The reopening by Vietnamese officials signals to many travelers that it’s time to explore, and this is one country definitely worth exploring.

—

