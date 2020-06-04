New Service Announcement! Everlasting Wardrobe!

I’m excited to share the launch of Everlasting Wardrobe, the first clothing rental company for kids at 6 months – 12 years old. Many families spend an average of $1000 – $1,400 each year per child on clothing, just to have them quickly outgrow their favorites or change their style and fashion preference.

Not to mention the amount of clothes wasted and adding to our landfills instead of being upcycled.

Everlasting Wardrobe offers parents the perfect solution – renting and returning clothes through a monthly service! Parents save time picking out styles, save money by spending the same rate each month, and shop in the most sustainable way possible. And yes! You can purchase anything you love too much to send back at a special rate.

The ordering process is simple – just create an account on EverlastingWardrobe.com, fill in your child’s size and style preferences, and sign up for your monthly rentals. Check out this video to see how it works.

As a father of two I LOVE the idea of this new Brooklyn based, musically themed, super eco friendly service! I’m trying the service free for three months and I will give full details once I set up my editorial trial and start the service! I’ll give updates ASAP!

With Everlasting Wardrobe, you get:

First access to hot new brands like Burt’s Bees Baby, OMAMImini, Kickee, I Haven’t The Foggiest, Frenchie Mini Couture, PopUpShop, Mimi and Maggie, Red Caribou, and more

and more New items of clothing each month – kids can wear as often as they like for 30 days

Minimal work for parents – just choose the style categories and customization that fit your preferences and Everlasting Wardrobe stylists hand select the best pieces (no styling fees!)

Option to purchase anything your kids love at a deep discount

Simply return items at the end of 30 days to receive your next box (free shipping both ways)

Clothing goes through inspections before sending and are professionally laundered using eco-friendly methods

Membership options: $40 per month for 8 pieces of new and like new professionally cleaned & inspected clothing for 30 days $80 per month for 8 pieces of brand-new clothing for 30 days



You can check out website for full details here.

All art – Everlasting Wardrobe