TOKYOPOP Announces RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS Postcard Promotion!

RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS – THE BEGINNING, by Keith R.A. DeCandido ∙ Print SRP: $15.99 ∙ 128 pages ∙ ISBN: 978-1427868428 ∙ For Teen Readers∙ Available Now
Before the events of the 2021 animated series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Leon Kennedy is called in to investigate alongside Pittsburgh PD when a bomb kills a guard at the Carnegie Museum of Art. But when that guard rises from the autopsy table and begins a chain reaction of undead corpses hunting for blood, Leon is once again caught in a complex web of intrigue. A terrorist cult, a mysterious virus, and the corpses of the dead returning to life to assault the living…
