Home / All Things Geek / TOKYOPOP Announces RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS Postcard Promotion!

TOKYOPOP Announces RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS Postcard Promotion!

Publisher TOKYOPOP focuses attention on the new release of RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS - THE BEGINNING

by

 

 

Publisher TOKYOPOP focuses attention on the new release of RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS – THE BEGINNING as it announces a web promotion that offers a special RESIDENT EVIL postcard available with all manga and graphic novel orders made via the TOKYOPOP website at: https://tokyopop.com.

The collectable postcard features characters from the acclaimed new graphic novel release and is available exclusively with this promotion that runs for a limited time through May 31st.

 

 

 

RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS – THE BEGINNING, by Keith R.A. DeCandido ∙ Print SRP: $15.99 ∙ 128 pages ∙ ISBN: 978-1427868428 ∙ For Teen Readers∙ Available Now

Before the events of the 2021 animated series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Leon Kennedy is called in to investigate alongside Pittsburgh PD when a bomb kills a guard at the Carnegie Museum of Art. But when that guard rises from the autopsy table and begins a chain reaction of undead corpses hunting for blood, Leon is once again caught in a complex web of intrigue. A terrorist cult, a mysterious virus, and the corpses of the dead returning to life to assault the living…

All art-TOKYOPOP

About Alex Yarde

Alex Yarde is a husband and father living in New Jersey. In earlier times, you could find Alex in New York City teaching outdoor education to the great kids from Erasmus High School in Brooklyn. Today, you can find him on Twitter at @thatalexyarde.

