‘Air Force One’ Is Available Now on 4K Ultra HD

‘Air Force One’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I enjoy a good action film sometimes. When done right, they can take viewers on a wild ride. When I heard Air Force One was coming out on 4K Ultra HD, I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Air Force One here:

Harrison Ford and Gary Oldman star in Wolfgang Petersen’s gripping thriller about a steadfast U.S. President who has just told the world he will not negotiate with terrorists. Now, Russian neo-nationalists have hijacked Air Force One, and the President is faced with a nearly impossible decision – give in to terrorist demands or sacrifice not only the country’s dignity, but the lives of his wife and daughter.

This was an okay action film. Many of the action scenes were over the top and at times pretty ridiculous. The story was rather predictable and rarely things happened that I didn’t see coming. Yet the ending was not terrible and did a nice job bringing this film to a close. Some people might enjoy this movie but I wouldn’t recommend it.

Air Force One is available now on a limited 4K Ultra HD steelbook.