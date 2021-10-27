Becoming Greater in ‘Dune’

In Director Denis Villenueve’s Dune, Paul Atreides, played by Timothee Chalamet, leverages his “voice’ power to rescue his Mother Jessica, played by Rebecca Ferguson, and himself from their evil Harkonen captors. Jessica had trained son Paul to use his voice, literally imposing his will upon others. Escaping to the deserts of Arrakis, Dune, Paul screams in anger to Jessica, “You did this to me!”

Jessica was a Bene Gesserit priest, whose sect possessed tremendous physical and mental prowess. Jessica bore a son, Paul, to her lover Duke Leto Atreides, played by Oscar Isaac. Thus, disobeying thousands of years of Bene Gesserit breeding doctrine. Bene Gesserit Reverend Mother Mohiam, played with subdued gravitas by Charlotte Rampling, observes Paul to determine if he’s the Chosen One of the prophecies.

Timothee is powerful in Paul’s resolve, enduring great pain in the Bene Gesserit challenge. The Hero arises in his eyes. Reverend Mother witnesses this, too. She says, “One day, a legend will be born. All of the civilization depends on it.” Is Paul that legend, the Messiah?

Writer and Director Denis Villeneuve mesmerizes in the answers in Dune. Paul yelled, “You did this to me!” Yet, no one’s to blame. He was born and trained to have amazing gifts. The possibility Paul’s greater version resides within. Whether he becomes the Messiah, well, that’s all on him. In the bigger picture, that’s his choice, alone.

Duke Leto implores upon Paul that one day, he shall take his place. Paul says, “Dad, what if I’m not the future of House Atreides?” Leto replies, “… A great man doesn’t seek to lead. He’s called to lead, and he answers. And if the answer is ‘no’, you’ll still be the only thing I needed you to be. My son.” Denis’s Dune is a journey of self-discovery, inventing your greater self.

Dune runs for two hours and 35 minutes. Although the movie lingers too long from the start providing Frank Herbert’s novel’s context, Denis’s compelling Hero narrative is stunning in the cinematography by Greig Fraser, and in Hans Zimmer’s score. Dune opens with Paul’s dreams of beautiful mysterious Chani, played by beguiling and charismatic Zendaya, on desert planet Arrakis. Is Chani destined to become the great love of his life? However, Zendaya does really appear corporeally until the last third of the movie. Denis could have leveraged her way more. Chani inspires in the climactic narrative arc, telling Paul, “You have to face your fear.”

That being said, Timothee Chalamet is convincingly strong and authentic his Dune rites of passage narrative written by Jon Spaihts, Eric Roth, and Denis, based on the classic Frank Herbert novel. Beautiful, strong Rebecca Ferguson is nurturing and total badass as Jessica. Leto asks Jessica to protect Paul. She replies, “With my life.” Her Jessica commands in her voice and kali-like knife fighting skills.

At times, Dune gets overly convoluted, well at least for me. The known Emperor of the Universe grants control of spice mining on Arrakis (desert planet Dune) to House Atreides on planet Calaban. Spice makes possible space travel over vast distances. The indigenous people of Arrakis are the Fremen. The Fremen are nomadic and have deep blue eyes because of their exposure to the spice. Grave danger lurks in the spice mining from the giant desert Sandworms which are thousands of meters in length.

Ultimately, those who control spice production possess great power, even greater wealth. House Atreides replaced the militaristic, barbaric Harkonens lead by hideous Baron Vladimir Harkonen, played by commanding Stellan Skarsgard. The Harkonens don’t gracefully step down. Just saying. Is this all part of a larger galactic conspiracy?

At the emotional core of Dune is the Mother and Son bond of Timothee and Rebecca as Paul and Jessica. The Hero arises in the presence of unconditional love. Timothee and Rebecca are the heart and soul of Dune.

The hero doesn’t become Hero, without the contributions of others. Paul’s invaluable Sensei’s on his path are Gurney hillock and Duncan Idaho. Josh Brolin plays grizzled, tough soldier Gurney. He instructs Paul in the kali-like blade combat martial arts. Strong, compassionate Jason Momoa, plays Duncan Idaho, Paul’s mentor and surrogate Big Brother. He playfully messes with Paul, “Is that muscle (on you)?” Badass warrior Duncan teaches Paul what it is to become the greater man. He says, “Everything that’s important, happens when we’re awake.” Both Gurney and Duncan see the greater version of Paul, which he doesn’t yet see.

Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune should be seen on the big screen, if possible. Dune is that epic of a movie. Yet, Dune is personal, looking at the fear and challenge in becoming the best that you can be. Timothee Chalamet embodies poignant humanity in that journey of discovery. In the bigger picture, Dune is about being the greatest that you can be, and the unconditional love to do so. Mad love and respect to Dune.

