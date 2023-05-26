Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Big, Stupid, and Fun ‘Fast X’

Big, Stupid, and Fun ‘Fast X’

With narrative threads left intentionally open, this movie has charisma, swag, and attitude.

by Leave a Comment

The photo shows a movie director's clapboard at nine o'clock, and a serving of popcorn in a red and white bucket at eight o'clock, all against a white background, with a sign that reads "MOVIE TIME" in red letters across the top;"with" in yellow near the middle; and "Jon Ochiai" in red from the center out to three o'clock. At four o'clock, there are five golden colored stars under the name, and at six o'clock, two golden colored movie tickets that read Admit One. Jon Ochiai is the author of the movie review associated with this branded image.

Director Louis Leterrier’s Fast X is big, stupid, and fun. Bold, charismatic Jason Momoa (Aquaman), who plays supervillain Dante Reyes, saves Fast X. This is the 10th installment of the Fast Saga. Neither will this be the last, as previously thought. Just saying.

Fast X opens ten years ago in Fast 5 with Dom, played by Vin Diesel, and Brian, played by the late Paul Walker, racing down the highway in Brazil dragging a vault with $1 billion. Herman Reyes, played by Joaquim de Almeida, owns that vault. His son is Jason’s Dante. In the aftermath, Reyes is dead and Dante sinks to the bottom of the ocean.

Mastermind sociopath Dante sets up Dom’s team led by Roman, played by funny Tyrese Gibson, on an unsanctioned mission in Rome to exact his vengeance upon Dom. Amidst the havoc, Dante unleashes a rolling spherical megaton bomb through the streets of Rome. Yeah, stupid.

Dante, with his long-maned hair and cool shades, orchestrates from the nearby rooftop. Jason’s Dante says, “Whoa. The Vatican? Bet you guys are going to hell.” He’s ironically hysterical. Dan Muzeau and Justin Lin’s thin erratic screenplay has its moments. Jason Momoa’s authentic swag elevates those moments.

Before the Rome mission, back-from-the-dead Han, played by quiet strong Sung Kang, and Vin Diesel’s introspective Dom have a poignant conversation. Dom teaches his son Little Brian, played by innocent Leo Abelo Perry, to drive his race car. Proud father, Dom tells his boy, “You’re going to be better than me.” Dom and Han talk about family and legacy. Dom says, “Each generation better than the last.” Profound sentiment. Yet, that gets lost in Louis Leterrier’s spectacular Law of Physics, defying stunts and mindless carnage.

A lot of Fast X doesn’t work because the story is just stupid. Dante drags two bodies into the high-tech lair of computer-savant Cipher, played by sublime badass Charlize Theron. Dante skillfully kills Cipher’s guards with a knife and jacks the weaponized God’s Eye device from Fast 9. He sends his soldiers to kill Cipher. However, Charlize’s Cipher dispatches his men with her tight Atomic Blonde martial arts skills.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Mortally wounded Cipher warns Dom that Dante is coming to kill him. Dom has no love for Cipher, who murdered Little Brian’s mother in Fast 8. Dom and his wife Letty, played by smart, strong Michelle Rodriguez, are expecting their first child.

In Rome, Dom meets Tess, played by strong, beautiful Brie Larson. Tess warns Dom that the mission is a setup. Tess is the daughter of Mr. Nobody, played by Kurt Russell, who went missing in a plane crash in Fast 9. Tess works for her father’s duplicitous successor Aimes, played by confident Alan Ritchson. Now, both Dom and Tess work for Aimes in the Agency.

Dom’s sister Mia, played by powerful, pretty Jordana Brewster, looks after Little Brian at the Toretto home. Everything goes awry when Dante’s men attack. Dom’s brother Jakob, played by hysterically charismatic John Cena, saves Mia and Brian. Jakob and Little Brian bond as they meet up with Dom at the mission rendezvous point.

Deserved flowers to Fast X: The women leads are kick ass. Although sometimes amongst themselves. In the showcase narrative arc, Letty and Cipher go full MMA on each other in a secret laboratory. Charlize and Michelle are total badasses. Just saying.

Still watching Dom drive his car out of the flying cargo plane, then later racing down the exploding Hoover Dam made me laugh out loud. Not necessarily in a good way. Director Leterrier purposely leaves a lot of narrative threads open, like Jason Statham’s Shaw saving his mother Queenie, played by regal Helen Mirren, from Dante. Unfortunately, Leterrier didn’t leverage more of Jason Statham’s dangerous presence in Fast X. After all, Statham is a Bad Man.

Fast X is big, stupid, and just fun. Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron crank up their attitude and charisma. In the end, Jason Momoa’s movie star swag saves the day, and Fast X. Just saying.

Watch the official trailer here:

 

***

Support The Good Men Project on Patreon to help us build a better, more inclusive world for all.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock, modified

About Jon Ochiai

Jon Ochiai has been a Satellite Systems Engineer for nearly 30 years. Jon was born and raised in Pearl City, HI before moving to Los Angeles after graduate school at the University of Hawaii. He is also an Aikido Instructor, 5th-degree black belt. A great movie fan, Jon has written over 400 movie reviews on imdb.com. Author of Living With Love: The Way of the Warrior.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x