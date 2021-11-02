Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Check Out This ‘Wizarding World’ Loot Crate

Check Out This ‘Wizarding World’ Loot Crate

Look at all of the amazing items that are in this magical Wizarding World Loot Crate

by

wizarding world, harry potter, fantasy, adaptation, series, press release, loot crate

Take a look at this ‘Wizarding World’ Loot Crate

Growing up, I wasn’t much of a book reader. In my 20s a friend had me borrow the first four Harry Potter books, and I had a hard time putting them down. This series got me interested in reading again, and fans of all ages love this series. When I heard about this Wizarding World Loot Crate I hoped I might get to write about it. I was able to get a box and here is my thoughts on it.

wizarding world, harry potter, fantasy, series, adaptation, press release, loot crate

(c) Loot Crate

Wizarding World – Celebrate 20 Years of Movie Magic

There are some wonderful things in this box. The T-Shirt looks amazing and puts a fun new spin on this beloved character. There is also a pretty nice little bag that has the logo from this series on it. The pin and spider comb are a nice addition to this box and so is the fancy looking journal.

wizarding world, harry potter, fantasy, adaptation, series, press release, loot crate

(c) Loot Crate

This Wizarding World Loot Crate is available now. You can follow Loot Crate on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

wizarding world, harry potter, fantasy, adaptation, series, press release, loot crate

(c) Loot Crate

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

