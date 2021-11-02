Check Out This ‘Wizarding World’ Loot Crate

Take a look at this ‘Wizarding World’ Loot Crate

Growing up, I wasn’t much of a book reader. In my 20s a friend had me borrow the first four Harry Potter books, and I had a hard time putting them down. This series got me interested in reading again, and fans of all ages love this series. When I heard about this Wizarding World Loot Crate I hoped I might get to write about it. I was able to get a box and here is my thoughts on it.

Wizarding World – Celebrate 20 Years of Movie Magic

There are some wonderful things in this box. The T-Shirt looks amazing and puts a fun new spin on this beloved character. There is also a pretty nice little bag that has the logo from this series on it. The pin and spider comb are a nice addition to this box and so is the fancy looking journal.

