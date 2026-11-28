By Caroline Price for Toast

Half of U.S. adults who eat out weekly say restaurant portions have gotten smaller in the past year, according to a new Toast survey. Forced to choose how a restaurant should handle rising costs, they’d rather absorb a price increase than a smaller plate — and nine in ten would order a half portion if one were priced fairly.

Menu prices are rising, though not evenly. Toast’s Menu Price Monitor tracked regular coffee up 7.1% year over year in September 2026, beer up 2.8%, burgers up 2.2% to a median $14.80, and wings up just 0.7%.

More than 80% of operators told the National Restaurant Association their food costs had risen, and a third said their business wasn’t profitable in the first half of the year. Bloomberg reported in September on a Chicago restaurant that cut its burger patty from 8 ounces to 7 1/4, added fried onion strings and shredded lettuce, and held the price at $20 before eventually adding a dollar. The owner was protecting a price point his guests could live with. “If it goes too high, people won’t come,” he told Bloomberg.

Guests notice these changes. Toast asked 850 diners what they’d rather a restaurant do.

Are restaurant portions getting smaller?

50% of U.S. diners who eat out weekly say restaurant portions have gotten smaller over the past year, according to Toast’s survey. Eight in 10 (79%) say prices went up over the same period, and only 7% noticed none of these changes.

What customers have noticed in the past 12 months:

Prices went up: 79%

Portions got smaller: 50%

Something that used to be included now costs extra: 43%

The quality of ingredients changed: 32%

An item I order was removed from the menu: 28%

How do customers notice smaller portions?

Most diners who report smaller portions base that on memory rather than measurement. Fifty-nine percent say the food simply looked smaller than they remembered, while 22% have something concrete behind the claim: 15% counted fewer pieces and 7% compared the dish to a photo, a past order, or the menu description.

Only 7% assumed the portion shrank because the price went up. Most customers reporting smaller portions are responding to the food itself, not to the bill.

What do restaurants charge extra for now?

Sauce tops the list. Sixty percent of diners say sauces or dipping cups now cost extra at restaurants they visit regularly, the most-cited add-on charge in Toast’s survey. Drink refills follow at 44% and standard toppings at 40%. Only 7% said none of the items asked about were showing up on the bill.

Would customers rather pay more or get smaller portions?

They would rather pay more. Asked to rank five things a restaurant could do when its costs rise, diners put raising the price and leaving the dish alone first overall. Charging separately for something that used to be included came second, serving a smaller portion third, using cheaper ingredients fourth, and taking the dish off the menu last.

Pulling the dish is the most divisive option tested. One in four (25%) rank it first while 38% rank it last, more at the extremes than any other option. This suggests a sizable group of guests would rather lose a dish than eat a version with cheaper ingredients or less protein.

How much can a portion shrink before customers notice?

Sixty-one percent of diners wouldn’t accept a cut of more than about 10%, including 27% who say any reduction at all would leave them feeling shortchanged.

Price tolerance has limits, too. Asked about a dish they’d normally pay around $15 for, 41% said they wouldn’t go beyond $1 more, and 71% wouldn’t go beyond $2. A $1 increase on its own would send 24% elsewhere.

For context, Toast’s Menu Price Monitor puts the median burger at $14.80 in September 2026, 20 cents under the $15 dish the survey asked about. That burger rose 32 cents over the year, an increase 87% of diners say they’d absorb without switching to something else.

Do customers want smaller portions at lower prices?

Fully 90% of diners would order a half-size version of a dish at the right price, and only 10% say they wouldn’t order one at any price.

Twenty-five percent off the existing price is the most common expectation for what a half-size portion should cost, though 38% want about 33% off or more, and 9% would pay full price for half the food if it suited them.

Among survey respondents, 80% want at least one category available in a smaller size, led by pasta dishes at 40%, sides and fries at 34%, and dinner entrées at 33%.

Should restaurants explain menu changes to customers?

Two-thirds (67%) of diners surveyed say a menu note explaining why a dish had changed would make the change easier to accept, with 24% saying much easier and 43% somewhat easier. An additional 21% say it makes no difference either way.

Explaining a change is relatively easy, and only 8% of surveyed customers said an explanation would bother them more. Most surveyed guests respond better to a change when the restaurant explains it.

How are customers changing the way they order?

Among surveyed diners, 84% did at least one of the following at a restaurant in the past month, led by 47% who ordered a cheaper item than they normally would.

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Ordered a cheaper item than you normally would: 47%

Skipped ordering a drink you would have gotten before: 35%

Split an entrée with someone: 35%

Looked at photos or reviews to check the portion size: 33%

Asked how big a portion was before ordering: 24%

The consequences are pretty clear. Eighty percent say a change to portion, price, or what’s included has affected how they treat a specific restaurant: 19% stopped going and haven’t returned, 26% stopped for a while, and 35% go less often.

How should restaurants respond to shrinkflation?

Guests prefer a price increase to a smaller portion

Diners rank raising the price above every alternative. Keeping the same price while changing the dish ranked below it, as did taking the dish off the menu altogether.

Consider: When weighing how to respond to rising costs, keep in mind that customers ranked a price adjustment ahead of a smaller portion. Three in four (76%) say they’d absorb a $1 increase on a $15 dish, and the median burger on Toast menus moved 32 cents over the past year.

Small reductions still get noticed

Sixty-one percent wouldn’t accept a cut of more than about 10%, including 27% who say any reduction at all would leave them feeling shortchanged.

Consider: Before trimming a portion, check whether the saving is worth more than a price increase customers have already shown they’d accept.

Half portions have real demand

Ninety percent would order a half portion at the right price and 80% want at least one category available smaller, led by pasta at 40%. The most common price expectation is 25% off.

Consider: adding half portions for two or three high-volume items rather than leaving them to be requested, and pricing them around 25% below full size.

Say why

Two in three (67%) find a change easier to accept when the menu explains it, and just 8% say an explanation makes things worse.

Consider: adding a single line on the menu where a dish has changed. It’s a low-stakes step that 67% of customers say would make the change easier to accept.

Putting the choice on the menu

Customers are paying attention, even if most are going on impression rather than measurement. Given the choice, they’d rather absorb a price increase than find less on the plate, and 67% say an explanation makes a change easier to accept.

For restaurants navigating uneven menu inflation, that leaves some room to work with. A short note on the menu can make a change easier for customers to accept, and a smaller portion priced to match gives them an option they’re already asking for.

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Methodology

Toast conducted a blind survey of 850 U.S. adults ages 18+ who purchase at least one meal from a restaurant or café in a typical week, including dine-in, takeout, drive-thru, and delivery. The survey was fielded on Sept. 23, 2026. Respondents were not made aware that Toast was fielding the study. Using a standard margin of error calculation, at a confidence interval of 95%, the margin of error on average is +/- 3-5%. Numbers are rounded and may not equal 100.

About the Toast Menu Price Monitor

The Menu Price Monitor, powered by Toast, uncovers key menu pricing trends across the restaurant industry through aggregated sales data from restaurants on the Toast platform, which had approximately 180,000 locations as of June 30, 2026. This information is provided for general informational purposes only, and publication does not constitute an endorsement. The menu price monitor does not account for portion sizes and is the median figure across all dishes.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is restaurant shrinkflation?

Restaurant shrinkflation is when a restaurant keeps a dish’s price the same but serves less, or serves something different, for that price. Examples include a smaller portion, fewer pieces, cheaper ingredients, or a new charge for something that used to be included, like sauce. In Toast’s survey of 850 U.S. adults who eat out weekly, 50% said portions have gotten smaller in the past year.

Are restaurant portions getting smaller?

Half of surveyed diners say yes. In Toast’s survey of 850 U.S. adults who eat out weekly, 50% said restaurant portions have gotten smaller over the past year. 79% said prices went up over the same period, and only 7% noticed none of these changes.

Would restaurant customers rather pay more or get smaller portions?

Pay more. Diners in Toast’s survey ranked five ways a restaurant could respond to rising costs. Raising the price and leaving the dish alone came first overall. Charging separately for something that used to be included came second, serving a smaller portion third, using cheaper ingredients fourth, and taking the dish off the menu last.

How much can a restaurant shrink a portion before customers notice?

Sixty-one percent of diners wouldn’t accept a cut of more than about 10%. That includes 27% who say any reduction at all would leave them feeling shortchanged.

How much of a price increase will restaurant customers accept?

For a dish they’d normally pay around $15 for, 41% of surveyed diners said they wouldn’t go beyond $1 more, and 71% wouldn’t go beyond $2. A $1 increase on its own would send 24% of diners elsewhere, which means 76% would absorb it.

How much have restaurant menu prices gone up?

Toast’s Menu Price Monitor shows uneven increases. In September 2026, regular coffee was up 7.1% year over year, beer up 2.8%, burgers up 2.2% to a median $14.80, and wings up 0.7%. The median burger rose 32 cents over the year, and 87% of diners say they’d absorb an increase that size without switching to something else.

How do customers notice smaller restaurant portions?

Mostly from memory. Among surveyed diners who reported smaller portions, 59% said the food looked smaller than they remembered. 15% counted fewer pieces, and 7% compared the dish to a photo, a past order, or the menu description. Only 7% assumed the portion shrank because the price went up.

What do restaurants charge extra for now?

Sauce is the most common add-on charge. Sixty percent of surveyed diners say sauces or dipping cups now cost extra at restaurants they visit regularly. Drink refills follow at 44% and standard toppings at 40%. Only 7% said none of the items in the survey were showing up on the bill.

Do customers want half portions at restaurants?

Yes: 90% of surveyed diners would order a half-size version of a dish at the right price, and only 10% say they wouldn’t order one at any price. 80% want at least one category available in a smaller size, led by pasta dishes at 40%, sides and fries at 34%, and dinner entrées at 33%.

How should restaurants price a half portion?

The most common expectation is 25% off the full price. Thirty-eight percent of diners want about 33% off or more, and 9% would pay full price for half the food if it suited them.

Should restaurants tell customers when they change a dish?

Yes: 67% of surveyed diners say a menu note explaining why a dish changed would make the change easier to accept; 24% said much easier and 43% somewhat easier. Twenty-one percent say it makes no difference, and only 8% said an explanation would bother them more.

How are diners changing the way they order at restaurants?

Eighty-four percent of surveyed diners changed how they ordered at a restaurant in the past month: 47% ordered a cheaper item than they normally woul,. 35% skipped a drink they would have gotten before, and 35% split an entrée. Thirty-three percent looked at photos or reviews to check the portion size, and 24% asked how big a portion was before ordering.

Do diners stop going to restaurants that shrink portions or raise prices?

Many do: 80% of surveyed diners say a change to portion, price, or what’s included has affected how they treat a specific restaurant. Nineteen percent stopped going and haven’t returned, 26% stopped for a while, and 35% go less often.

This story was produced by Toast and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

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Previously Published on hub.stackernewswire







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