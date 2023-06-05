Christian Rock Artist, Víctor Alfonso Ramírez Cruz, On Shaping American Culture Through Music

—

For many around the world, music is essential to life. From stress-relieving hymns to uplifting beats, it allows us to experience every emotion both good and bad. For Víctor Alfonso Ramírez Cruz, music is the life-changing opportunity to discover one’s identity and impact both children and adults alike. On a mission to spread positivity and connect with audiences across the nation, Cruz is using music as a vehicle to shape American culture for the better.

Introduced to music as a child, the Colombian-born Christian Rock artist began his musical journey at an early age to become an artistic inspiration for many today. This would begin with the flipping of guitar strings to accompany his father’s surdo playing. As he grew older, this journey expanded with opportunities to study music professionally at the National Pedagogical University of Colombia, first introduced by his cousin who taught classes. Upon welcoming the opportunity to play guitar at his local church, Cruz later discovered the path that would lead him to gain experience, develop his talent, and travel throughout Colombia carrying the message of Christ as the lead guitarist of his group, Zona Franca.

What began as a friendly conversation about music with cousins and friends, ended with the forming of Zona Franca (“Free Zone”) – a symbol for the safe and liberating space for listeners to turn to. “Music has both positive and negative impacts and influences us to do good and bad things. From that moment, we wanted our music to speak of God and bring a positive message to everyone,” he says. Revered for his artistic talent and inspiring principles, Cruz has since gained international interest, performing at the Bogota Dance Gospel, national and international churches, and radio and television performances.

Fusing gospel and rock in his group’s sound, Cruz incorporates various aspects of his childhood as a tribute to the work he continues to produce. This includes the emergence of modern rock which gained widespread popularity in the 1980s and kickstarted his passion for music. Whether using sounds from the past, Cruz and his band continue to influence’s today’s audience members, ensuring each one feels the love and worthiness they deserve. With the support of his family, he attributes his musical success and social impact to those who fostered an environment for him to musically and spiritually thrive in. “They are a source of inspiration and influence for me. Seeing them motivates me every day to continue this beautiful work.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Now a seasoned professional and influential figure in the musical arts, Cruz remains committed to showcasing new forms of self-expression through music and its positive impact on American society. Sharing his talent across the United States, this influence can be seen as his band continues to visit cities including Level Plains, Alabama, Tampa, Florida, Douglassville, Georgia, and more. Harnessing the power to connect and communicate on a grander scale, Cruz is preserving the principles of music with Zona Franca to inspire people today and tomorrow.

—

This content is brought to you by Melissa Moraes.

Photo provided by the author.