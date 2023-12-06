Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Dangerous Gang Comes to Metro City in ‘Cat Ninja: Cat’s Claw’

A Dangerous Gang Comes to Metro City in ‘Cat Ninja: Cat’s Claw’

Someone is looking to settle an old score in the newest Cat Ninja graphic novel

A great tale gets told in ‘Cat Ninja: Cat’s Claw’

I have been lucky to read a few of the Cat Ninja books. Each one has been a lot of fun and has taken me on some action packed adventures. When I heard about Cat Ninja: Cat’s Claw I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Cat Ninja Cat’s Claw here:

When a notorious band of ninjas discovers a certain Metro City hero wearing their colors and practicing their Kat Fu, their leader sets out to settle an old score. Plus, a nocturnal ninja flaps into town,

Octopunch puts up his dukes (all eight of ’em!), Adonis plays hero, Master Hamster’s creative kitchen repairs end with a scorching surprise, and our favorite frenemies-against-the-odds compete in the villainous Vroomin’ Race!

This was a fun book to read. When someone sees a cat use a strange fighting style, they decide to pay a visit to Metro City. This is someone from their owners past, and they want to settle an old score with them. The other short stories were also fun and were a joy to watch each one unfold. Fans of the previous Cat Ninja books will definitely want to check this one out.

Cat Ninja: Cat’s Claw is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

