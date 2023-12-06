A Dangerous Gang Comes to Metro City in ‘Cat Ninja: Cat’s Claw’

A great tale gets told in ‘Cat Ninja: Cat’s Claw’

I have been lucky to read a few of the Cat Ninja books. Each one has been a lot of fun and has taken me on some action packed adventures. When I heard about Cat Ninja: Cat’s Claw I couldn’t wait to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this graphic novel and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Cat Ninja Cat’s Claw here:

When a notorious band of ninjas discovers a certain Metro City hero wearing their colors and practicing their Kat Fu, their leader sets out to settle an old score. Plus, a nocturnal ninja flaps into town, Octopunch puts up his dukes (all eight of ’em!), Adonis plays hero, Master Hamster’s creative kitchen repairs end with a scorching surprise, and our favorite frenemies-against-the-odds compete in the villainous Vroomin’ Race!

This was a fun book to read. When someone sees a cat use a strange fighting style, they decide to pay a visit to Metro City. This is someone from their owners past, and they want to settle an old score with them. The other short stories were also fun and were a joy to watch each one unfold. Fans of the previous Cat Ninja books will definitely want to check this one out.

Cat Ninja: Cat’s Claw is out now. You can order this graphic novel on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.