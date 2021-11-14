Get Daily Email
A Deadly Threat Somehow Returns in 'Metroid Dread'

A Deadly Threat Somehow Returns in ‘Metroid Dread’

Samus gets sent to a mysterious planet when it looks like a deadly enemy has returned

Samus explores a mysterious planet in 'Metroid Dread'

Samus explores a mysterious planet in ‘Metroid Dread’

I have played most of the Metroid games and enjoyed each one. Metroid Fusion took this series to new heights and was a lot of fun to play. The Metroid Prime series had Samus facing deadly enemies and the story was an exciting one to watch unfold. When I heard about Metroid Dread I hoped I would get to play it. I was able to get a review code for this game and here is what I thought of it.

(c) Nintendo

(c) Nintendo

You can read the plot for Metroid Dread here:

Upon investigating a mysterious transmission on Planet ZDR, Samus faces a mysterious foe that traps her in this dangerous world. The remote planet has been overrun by vicious alien lifeforms and murderous robots called E.M.M.I. Hunt or be hunted as you make your way through a labyrinth of enemies in Samus’ most intense side-scrolling adventure yet.

(c) Nintendo

(c) Nintendo

I had a great time playing this video game. Many of the boss battles were a real challenge and took multiple tries to take them down. The E.M.M.I was a truly powerful foe and led to some intense battles, and taking them down was never an easy task. There are some awesome new items and abilities and this planet was a lot of fun to explore. Fans of the Metroid series will definitely want to pick this game up.

(c) Nintendo

(c) Nintendo

Metroid Dread is available now on the Nintendo Switch. You can order this game from Target, Ant Online and Best Buy.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

