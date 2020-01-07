Fighting What We Hate or Saving What We Love: Are They Mutually Exclusive?

I have long loved Star Wars and eagerly watched the debut in 1977, the year I graduated High School, as well as all those that followed. Admittedly, the first three were my favorites. I related to Princess Leia who evolved from a helpless young ‘un (Fisher was 19 at the time) who relied on men to come to her aid, to a seasoned woman and General in the resistance. I listened to her 2016 interview with Fresh Air host Terry Gross, a month prior to Fisher’s passing. She spoke candidly about her affair with her then 30-something-year-old married co-star Harrison Ford and about feeling isolated as the only woman amongst an all-male cast.

I resonate with The Force as a way of life. Although I can’t claim to be a Jedi Master, I do embrace the Force, the need for balance, and the importance of awareness about the temptations of the Dark Side and how that power can be seductive. It is more than cinematic entertainment; but rather a good guide for life.

With the new (and final) movie entitled The Rise of Skywalker out in the theaters, I look forward to seeing it with my 32-year-old son who has seen them all. Although he laughs at his weird mom’s spiritual interpretation of the themes of the movie series, he does feel a connection, since the cake topper on his wedding cake 2 1/2 years ago read (in part) “I love you. I know.” (which is the exchange between Han and Leia). His wife is drawn to Harry Potter, so the other part of the cake topper read “Always”. Taking it to the next generation; the nursery that will soon hold my new grandson (he is due in January) is decorated in a combo of both fictional masterpieces.

To prepare me for the theater experience, Adam insisted I get caught up on the storyline for the previous episode called The Last Jedi. The saga continues as the character of Rey; she who is claiming her rightful place as a Jedi, despite the resistance of Luke Skywalker to mentor and train her, found him on a remote island where he had gone to flee from painful memories. Her friend Finn who met her in episode 7 continues to seek her since they were separated. He is a former white-suited Stormtrooper who grew a conscience and turned away from the Dark Side. A hotshot pilot named Poe Dameron and the son of Han and Leia (Ben Solo, a.k.a. Kylo Ren) rounds out the good-guy-bad-guy cast.

While doing his level best to stop the Galactic Empire peopled by evil baddies, he encounters Rose who works as a mechanic on one of the ships. They bond during their shared adventures and at one point, she emphatically says, “That’s how we’re gonna win. Not fighting what we hate, saving what we love.” I thought about that statement as it is reflective of my own ‘show up, stand up, speak out’ treatise.

I don’t have to hate something or someone to resist it. I see it paradoxically as a means of saving that which I treasure, whether it is people, the environment, our freedoms, or ideals. I don’t consider these political issues, but, rather, peace and social justice-oriented.

Truth be told, I don’t hate anyone or anything. I do have strong beliefs about how things ‘should’ be in order to stand for peace.

I love enough to speak out about the damage being done to our environment and to take action to ameliorate it.

I love enough to stand with those marginalized as a result of culture, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, socio-economic background or skin color.

I love enough to say “Enough!” when I hear words of bigotry.

I love enough when I call out sexism.

I love enough to light a candle in the darkness.

I love enough to want a healthy and sustainable world for the next generations.

I love enough to help those who have been abused to break the cycle so as not to harm others.

I love enough to pen articles like this, to share my thoughts with others.

I love enough to attempt to bridge the divide between those who hate and those who love.

I love enough to soften hardened hearts.

Love can sometimes be fierce and a force to be reckoned with.

May the Force be with us all!

