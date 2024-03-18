Get Daily Email
Five Heroes Visit a Stunning City in 'Zodiacland: The Dragon Kingdom'

Five Heroes Visit a Stunning City in ‘Zodiacland: The Dragon Kingdom’

It is here someone ends up finding out the truth about a dark moment from their past

the dragon kingdom, zodiacland, children's fiction, middle grade, lorelei tong, net galley, review, books go social

Go on a magical adventure in ‘Zodiacland: The Dragon Kingdom’

I have always been a fan of fantasy stories. No two are the same and they can take readers on all kinds of magical adventures. When I heard about Zodiacland: The Dragon Kingdom I thought it could be a fun book to read. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Zodiacland The Dragon Kingdom here:

For all those years, she had thought that it was her fault. Or was it?

A thrilling new adventure that takes us into the underwater world of the deep ocean, home of the dragons and other mysterious creatures.

This was an exciting book to read. We see this small group of heroes arrive in a kingdom unlike anything they have ever seen before. The place is beautiful and it is where one of them grew up many years ago. It was also a place where something tragic happened, and it has been hard for this hero to let the pain of it go. When they learn the truth about what really happened back then, it takes them by surprise. Just when someone is about to do something drastic, instead something magical ends up occurring. As this tale comes to a close, it becomes clear the adventure is far from over.

Zodiacland: The Dragon Kingdom is out now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and on Bookshop.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

