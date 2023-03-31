Get Daily Email
Get Taken on an Action Packed Journey in 'Honor Among Thieves'

Get Taken on an Action Packed Journey in ‘Honor Among Thieves’

The popular tabletop role playing game comes to life in this thrilling movie

by Leave a Comment

‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is out now

I enjoy a good fantasy film sometimes. When done right, they can be a lot of fun to watch and take viewers on some amazing adventures. I will admit when I first heard about Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, I wasn’t sure if it would be good or not. I was able to attend a screening of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves here:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves gets 7/10. Although not the best movie I have seen this year, I enjoyed it much more than I thought I would. There is a good balance of comedy, action, drama and has some great special effects. The cast does a wonderful job playing their roles and really helps move the plot along. The story drags on a little bit towards the end, but something unexpected happens that puts it back on track. This might not be a movie for everyone, but most people will have a lot of fun watching it.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out in theaters now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

