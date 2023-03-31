Get Taken on an Action Packed Journey in ‘Honor Among Thieves’

‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ is out now

I enjoy a good fantasy film sometimes. When done right, they can be a lot of fun to watch and take viewers on some amazing adventures. I will admit when I first heard about Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, I wasn’t sure if it would be good or not. I was able to attend a screening of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Dungeons and Dragons Honor Among Thieves here:

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves gets 7/10. Although not the best movie I have seen this year, I enjoyed it much more than I thought I would. There is a good balance of comedy, action, drama and has some great special effects. The cast does a wonderful job playing their roles and really helps move the plot along. The story drags on a little bit towards the end, but something unexpected happens that puts it back on track. This might not be a movie for everyone, but most people will have a lot of fun watching it.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is out in theaters now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.