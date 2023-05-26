Halle Bailey Shines as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid’

‘The Little Mermaid’ is out now in theaters

As a kid, I loved watching Disney movies. Many times they told some wonderful stories and took viewers on some thrilling adventures. In recent years, many of these films have gotten a live action remake. This has had mixed success, but when done right can be a lot of fun to watch. When I saw that first The Little Mermaid teaser, I wasn’t sure if it would be good or not. I was able to attend a screening of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Little Mermaid here:

The youngest of King Triton’s daughters, and the most defiant, Ariel longs to find out more about the world beyond the sea, and while visiting the surface, falls for the dashing Prince Eric. While mermaids are forbidden to interact with humans, Ariel must follow her heart. She makes a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, which gives her a chance to experience life on land, but ultimately places her life – and her father’s crown – in jeopardy.

The Little Mermaid gets 9/10. This live action remake was at the same level as The Jungle Book, The Lion King and Aladdin. They make some changes to the story, but not so much as to lose the story itself. I had some doubts about Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, but they were put to rest quickly. She clearly had a blast playing this role and does an amazing job singing ‘Poor Unfortunate Souls’. Halle Bailey is wonderful as Ariel and sings all of her songs perfectly. There are a few new songs here which felt a little off at times, but never slowed down the story much. Most people are going to enjoy this live action remake.

The Little Mermaid is playing in theaters now. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.