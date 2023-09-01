It All Endeth Here on ‘Disenchantment’ Part 5

An epic battle is coming in ‘Disenchantment’ part 5

I have really liked Disenchantment so far. We have seen these three friends visit some interesting places and go on some zany adventures together. Now it looks like the adventure might be coming to an end in part 5. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is what I thought of them.

You can read the plot for Disenchantment part 5 here:

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.

This season starts off with a bang, and only gets better from there. The head of evil Bean is missing, and Queen Dagmar is eager to find it. Meanwhile, princess Bean and her friends are trying to come up with a plan to stop Queen Dagmar for good. While this is going on, we see them all go on some crazy adventures. Along the way we see some familiar faces, and a few enemies too. Yet as this season comes to a close, this story ends in a pretty satisfying way.

Disenchantment Part 5 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.