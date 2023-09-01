Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / It All Endeth Here on ‘Disenchantment’ Part 5

It All Endeth Here on ‘Disenchantment’ Part 5

Join Bean and her friends as they try to find a way to take down Queen Dagmar once and for all

by Leave a Comment

disenchantment, tv show, animated, fantasy, adventure, matt groening, part 5, review, netflix

An epic battle is coming in ‘Disenchantment’ part 5

I have really liked Disenchantment so far. We have seen these three friends visit some interesting places and go on some zany adventures together. Now it looks like the adventure might be coming to an end in part 5. I was able to get screeners for this season and here is what I thought of them.

disenchantment, tv show, animated, fantasy, adventure, matt groening, part 5, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

You can read the plot for Disenchantment part 5 here:

To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.

disenchantment, tv show, animated, fantasy, adventure, matt groening, part 5, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

This season starts off with a bang, and only gets better from there. The head of evil Bean is missing, and Queen Dagmar is eager to find it. Meanwhile, princess Bean and her friends are trying to come up with a plan to stop Queen Dagmar for good. While this is going on, we see them all go on some crazy adventures. Along the way we see some familiar faces, and a few enemies too. Yet as this season comes to a close, this story ends in a pretty satisfying way.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
disenchantment, tv show, animated, fantasy, adventure, matt groening, part 5, review, netflix

(c) Netflix

Disenchantment Part 5 is available now on Netflix. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x