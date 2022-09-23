Jen Gets Asked to be a Bridesmaid at a Wedding in ‘Just Jen’

Jen gets asked to be a part of a wedding in ‘Just Jen’

Last time on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it looked like Jen was being sued. Titania claimed she had the copyright for She-Hulk, and was selling a bunch of products with it. Jen got a lawyer at her firm to agree to help her counter-sue. At first things weren’t looking good for their case until Jen came up with an idea. Now Jen gets invited to be a bridesmaid at a wedding in ‘Just Jen’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Just Jen’ here:

Jen is a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding, a stressful event compounded by uniquely She-Hulk issues.

Jen gets some great news at the start of this episode. She has been asked to be a bridesmaid at a wedding of an old friend and she is looking forward to it. The appearance of Titania complicates things and makes Jen worry she might ruin this special day. Yet as this episode comes to a close something unexpected ends up happening.

