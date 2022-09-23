Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Jen Gets Asked to be a Bridesmaid at a Wedding in ‘Just Jen’

Jen Gets Asked to be a Bridesmaid at a Wedding in ‘Just Jen’

While there she gets asked to not turn into She-Hulk by the bride to be

by Leave a Comment

just jen, she hulk attorney at law, tv show, comedy, action, adventure, review, marvel studios, disney plus

Jen gets asked to be a part of a wedding in ‘Just Jen’

Last time on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it looked like Jen was being sued. Titania claimed she had the copyright for She-Hulk, and was selling a bunch of products with it. Jen got a lawyer at her firm to agree to help her counter-sue. At first things weren’t looking good for their case until Jen came up with an idea. Now Jen gets invited to be a bridesmaid at a wedding in ‘Just Jen’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Just Jen’ here:

Jen is a bridesmaid in a friend’s wedding, a stressful event compounded by uniquely She-Hulk issues.

just jen, she hulk attorney at law, tv show, comedy, action, adventure, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

Jen gets some great news at the start of this episode. She has been asked to be a bridesmaid at a wedding of an old friend and she is looking forward to it. The appearance of Titania complicates things and makes Jen worry she might ruin this special day. Yet as this episode comes to a close something unexpected ends up happening.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ‘Just Jen’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x