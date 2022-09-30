Get Daily Email
Jen Makes a Few New Friends in 'The Retreat'

Jen Makes a Few New Friends in ‘The Retreat’

A visit to Emil Blonsky's Wellness Retreat helps her make a few new friends

Jen has a big breakthrough in ‘The Retreat’

Last time on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen got invited to a wedding. At first she was looking forward to it, but her mood changed as it moved along. Seeing a recent adversary here certainly didn’t help matters either. Yet we also saw Jen meet someone who appeared to like her just the way she was. A fight ensued with this adversary, but it ended doing them more harm than good. As this episode came to a close it looked like things were looking up for Jen. Now we see Jen make a few new friends in ‘The Retreat’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Retreat’ here:

Jen visits Blonsky’s wellness retreat, meets new friends and gets in touch with her inner She-Hulk.

the retreat, she hulk attorney at law, tv show, comedy, review, marvel studios, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

We see Jen go on a couple dates with someone at the start of this episode. They all seem to go great, but they are both a little shy to make the first move. After one more date Jen takes the initiative and has a great night. When she wakes up, this person is gone and she spends the next few days waiting to hear from them. Someone asks her to join them in making a visit to Blonsky’s wellness retreat, and she is happy for the distraction. It is here she makes a few new friends and makes a big breakthrough about herself. As this episode comes to a close we find out her date that night might have had an ulterior motive for seeing them.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ‘The Retreat’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

