Jen Makes a Few New Friends in ‘The Retreat’

Jen has a big breakthrough in ‘The Retreat’

Last time on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jen got invited to a wedding. At first she was looking forward to it, but her mood changed as it moved along. Seeing a recent adversary here certainly didn’t help matters either. Yet we also saw Jen meet someone who appeared to like her just the way she was. A fight ensued with this adversary, but it ended doing them more harm than good. As this episode came to a close it looked like things were looking up for Jen. Now we see Jen make a few new friends in ‘The Retreat’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Retreat’ here:

Jen visits Blonsky’s wellness retreat, meets new friends and gets in touch with her inner She-Hulk.

We see Jen go on a couple dates with someone at the start of this episode. They all seem to go great, but they are both a little shy to make the first move. After one more date Jen takes the initiative and has a great night. When she wakes up, this person is gone and she spends the next few days waiting to hear from them. Someone asks her to join them in making a visit to Blonsky’s wellness retreat, and she is happy for the distraction. It is here she makes a few new friends and makes a big breakthrough about herself. As this episode comes to a close we find out her date that night might have had an ulterior motive for seeing them.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ‘The Retreat’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.