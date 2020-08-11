The JSA Fights to Save the Town in ‘Stars and Stripe’ Part 2

The people of Blue Valley are in danger in ‘Stars and Stripe’ Part 2

Last time on Stargirl, the JSA worked on a plan to stop the ISA for good. They came together and thought they had a sure fire way to stop the ISA’s plans. Sadly things ended up going south once the JSA put their plan into motion. It turns out they have less time than they thought to stop the ISA before they do something awful to the whole town. As this episode came to a close Courtney found herself in serious danger. Now the team has to find a way to save the town in ‘Stars and Stripe’ Part 2. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Stars and Stripe’ Part 2 here:

As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney and the JSA face off against Icicle and the villains of the ISA in the season one finale.

The adults of Blue Valley are in real danger in ‘Stars and Stripe’ Part 2. It is up to the JSA to find some way to save them and stop the ISA’s plans before it is too late. This won’t be easy, especially when the ISA unleashes a powerful ally. A JSA member takes this as an opportunity for some revenge, but it ends in a way that surprises them a bit. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like the town may be safe at least for now.

