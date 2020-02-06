Get Daily Email
Kat Tries to Help Someone Get Into an Event in 'Marathon'

Kat Tries to Help Someone Get Into an Event in ‘Marathon’

When she learns someone didn't get in for a strange reason she makes it her mission to help them

Kat attempts to help someone out in ‘Marathon’

Last time on The Bold Type, it looked like Sutton and Richard might be in trouble. The spark seemed gone, and Sutton had no clue how to get it back. She made a few attempts, but it never went as she planned. Yet as this episode came to a close she got the surprise of her life. Now Kat tries to help someone get into an event in ‘Marathon’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Marathon’ here:

Kat goes out of her way to help a transgender runner get into the New York City Marathon, while Jane and Ryan try a different kind of marathon to rebuild their relationship. Sutton starts to feel she’s going backward in her career and looks for a way to improve her value to Scarlet. Jacqueline’s new situation at work leads to tension with her husband.

Kat decides to help someone qualify for an event in ‘Marathon’. When she hears why they didn’t get in, she knows she must do something about it. Meanwhile Jane and Ryan are having problems and try something they hope will reignite their relationship. Sutton is dealing with a problem at work, and wants to find someway to fix it, she just isn’t sure how. As this episode comes to a close Jacqueline asks her husband a very important question. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

The Bold Type ‘Marathon’ airs tonight at 9 pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

