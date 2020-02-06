Kat attempts to help someone out in ‘Marathon’

Last time on The Bold Type, it looked like Sutton and Richard might be in trouble. The spark seemed gone, and Sutton had no clue how to get it back. She made a few attempts, but it never went as she planned. Yet as this episode came to a close she got the surprise of her life. Now Kat tries to help someone get into an event in ‘Marathon’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and this is my thoughts on it.

Kat goes out of her way to help a transgender runner get into the New York City Marathon, while Jane and Ryan try a different kind of marathon to rebuild their relationship. Sutton starts to feel she’s going backward in her career and looks for a way to improve her value to Scarlet. Jacqueline’s new situation at work leads to tension with her husband.

Kat decides to help someone qualify for an event in ‘Marathon’. When she hears why they didn’t get in, she knows she must do something about it. Meanwhile Jane and Ryan are having problems and try something they hope will reignite their relationship. Sutton is dealing with a problem at work, and wants to find someway to fix it, she just isn’t sure how. As this episode comes to a close Jacqueline asks her husband a very important question. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

